A joke. A Golden Globe nomination. Here's how Taylor Swift's night went at the awards show.

Between being the target of a joke from host Jo Koy and being up for a nomination, Taylor Swift had an eventful night at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday.

After a successful 2023 on many fronts — from her blockbuster "Eras Tour" to being named Time's Person of the Year — Swift attended the awards show with a friend, actress Keleigh Sperry, after skipping boyfriend and Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce's regular season finale against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Taylor Swift at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. Rich Polk/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Did Taylor Swift win a 2024 Golden Globe Award?

The film about her record-breaking concert tour was up for a Golden Globe in a new category honoring cinematic and box office achievement.

"Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" faced off in the competition against other popular movies such as "Barbie," "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," "John Wick: Chapter 4," and "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1."

In the end, Swift's movie lost out to Greta Gerwig's "Barbie." Swift was seen standing and clapping enthusiastically for their win.

What was Jo Koy's joke about Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes?

Koy, who said he learned about hosting the show just 10 days before, poked fun at the NFL's coverage of Swift after football broadcasts appeared to make it a point to show the pop star when she went to Travis Kelce's games.

"You know, we came on after a football doubleheader," he said. "The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? On the Golden Globes we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift. I swear. There's just more to go to here. Sorry about that."

The camera showed Swift sipping her drink with a deadpan look as Koy finished his punchline.

Koy later told "Entertainment Tonight" that his joke was meant to be "cute."

" I was just saying it was cute," he told ET. "I was just saying it's less cutaways, that's all."

What did Selena Gomez tell Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes?

In another viral moment caught on cameras, Selena Gomez was seen whispering to Swift — and then both Swift and Sperry looking shocked.

L-R: David Greenbaum, Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

While it's unclear what was said, it spawned countless memes and fueled speculation about what secret they shared. "Selena Gomez whispering to a shocked Taylor Swift at Golden Globes Is all fans can think about all day," ETonline wrote.