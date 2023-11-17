CBS to host Golden Globes in 2024

CBS is hosting the Golden Globes live in 2024 for the first time, CBS Entertainment announced in a statement on Friday.

CBS will air the three-hour award show extravaganza known for its boozy dinner-party atmosphere live on the network on Sunday, Jan. 7. Starting at 5:00 p.m. Pacific time, following an NFL football doubleheader, the broadcast will stream on Paramount+ and the app as part of a "new deal between the Network and the Golden Globes."

George Cheeks, president and chief executive officer of CBS, said in a statement that "the Globes adds an exciting new dimension."

This is the first time the Golden Globes will air on CBS, following the end of a long-time partnership with NBC. Scandals and boycotts had knocked the award show off television in 2022, when a Los Angeles Times investigation found that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which used to organize the awards, had no Black members.

Many stars and studios boycotted the show as other allegations of ethical improprieties surfaced in the then Hollywood Foreign Press Association-owned award ceremony.

The Golden Globes returned to NBC for the 2023 broadcast in a one-year deal — a make-or-break moment after the HFPA sold the award show to Todd Boehly's Eldridge Industries, dissolving the nonprofit and its membership, earlier in the year.

The firm, which owns Dick Clark Productions, which produces the Globes, and the Beverly Hilton, the award show's longtime home, turned the show into a for-profit venture.

Started in 1944 as an informal ceremony honoring actors, the Golden Globe Awards are now viewed in 185 countries around the world.

CBS is part of Paramount Global, which also owns CBS News.