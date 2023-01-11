Golden Globes return to television in 2023: List of winners and nominees

The Golden Globes returned to the air Tuesday with a red carpet flush with celebrities and comedian Jerrod Carmichael as emcee, as the beleaguered award show sought to rekindle its pre-pandemic and pre-scandal glamour.

Carmichael kicked off the 80th Golden Globes from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, with little of the fanfare that usually opens such glitzy ceremonies, diving straight into the issues that drove the Globes off the air and led much of the entertainment industry to boycott the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. He opened by asking the crowd to "be a little quiet here.

"Welcome to the 80th annual Golden Globe awards. I am your host Jerrod Carmichael," said the comedian, who won an Emmy last year for his HBO special "Rothaniel." "And I'll tell you why I'm here. I'm here because I'm Black.

"I won't say they were a racist organization," he continued before sitting on the stage. "But they didn't have a single Black member until George Floyd died. So do with that information what you will."

Angela Bassett poses with the best supporting actress in a motion picture award for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" in the press room during the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Getty Images

Carmichael said he declined to meet with HFPA president Helen Hoehne ahead of hosting. Instead, he said he took the job for the money, and to honor the film and TV industry.

Here is a list of the major winners and nominees:

Best Actress - Motion Picture - Musical/Comedy:

Michelle Yeoh: "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Best Actor - Motion Picture - Musical/Comedy:

Colin Farrell: "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture:

Angela Bassett: "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture:

Ke Huy Quan: "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Best Supporting Actor – TV Musical, Comedy or Drama Series:

Tyler James Williams – "Abbott Elementary"

Best Television Actress – Musical or Comedy:

Quinta Brunson – "Abbott Elementary"

Best Television Actor – Musical or Comedy:

Jeremy Allen White – "The Bear"

Best Picture:

"Avatar"

"Elvis"

"The Fablemans"

"Tár"

"Top Gun: Maverick"

Best Picture - Musical or Comedy:

"Babylon"

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery"

"Triangle of Sadness"

Best Drama Series:

"Better Call Saul"

"The Crown"

"House of the Dragon"

"Ozark"

"Severance"

Best Comedy/Musical Series:

"Abbott Elementary"

"The Bear"

"Hacks"

"Only Murders in the Building"

"Wednesday"

Best Actress - Motion Picture - Drama:

Cate Blanchett

Olivia Coleman

Viola Davis

Ana de Armas

Michelle Williams

Best Actor - Motion Picture - Drama: