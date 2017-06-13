Bill Cosby
Bill Cosby stands accused of sexual assault and faces trial in a Pennsylvania courthouse
Prosecutors vow Cosby retrial after jury deadlocks
District Attorney Kevin Steele vowed to put Cosby on trial a second time after jury failed to reach a verdict
Judge declares mistrial in Cosby sexual assault case
The jury in suburban Philadelphia was "hopelessly deadlocked" after five days of deliberations
Cosby jury returns for sixth day of deliberations
Jurors have already discussed the case for more than 50 hours since Monday
Bill Cosby team: Woman says accuser hatched plan to sue
Andrea Constand's lawyer faulted the Cosby team for circulating the woman's statement while jurors were deliberating
Rikki Klieman on jury questions in Cosby trial and defense's strategy
CBS News legal analyst Rikki Klieman joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the jury's deliberation process and questions so far in the Bill Cosby sexual assault trial and the defense's decision to call just a single witness.
Jurors begin second day of deliberations in Cosby sex assault trial
Jurors will begin their fifth hour of deliberations in the Bill Cosby sexual assault trial Tuesday morning. They asked about Cosby's 2005 deposition Monday night. Jurors wanted to re-examine the section where Cosby admitted to giving pills to accuser Andrea Constand. Jericka Duncan reports.
Jury deliberates Bill Cosby's fate
Bill Cosby is accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in his home in 2004. While more than 50 other women have accused Cosby of sexual misconduct, this is the only criminal case against him. Jericka Duncan reports.
Bill Cosby defense rests without comedian's testimony
Bill Cosby said that he will not testify in his own defense at his sexual assault trial
Rikki Klieman on Bill Cosby defense strategy, whether he will testify
Bill Cosby's defense lawyers will make their case Monday morning in a Pennsylvania courtroom. The prosecution rested its case Friday after testimony from Cosby's accuser Andrea Constand. Cosby faces three charges of aggravated indecent assault. If convicted, each carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison. CBS News legal analyst Rikki Klieman joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss whether Cosby will take the stand during his trial.
Prosecutors present 2005 Cosby quaaludes testimony; rest case
Prosecutors saved until practically the very end the comedian's damaging, decade-old testimony about giving quaaludes to women he wanted to have sex with
Jury hears Cosby, in deposition, admitting to fondling victim
The prosecution in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial cited depositions that Cosby gave in 2005 and 2006, admitting to getting at least seven prescriptions for Quaaludes in the 1970s. Cosby also said he fondled Andrea Constand after giving her half a Benadryl to relax. Jericka Duncan has more.
Cosby told police his accuser didn't rebuff his advances
The TV star has said the sexual encounter at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004 was consensual, but Andrea Constand says she was drugged and sexually assaulted
Legal strategies behind the Bill Cosby sex assault trial
Andrea Constand, the key witness in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial, stood by her story over two days of cross-examination. Cosby's defense team tried to reveal inconsistencies in her account based on phone records. CBS News legal analyst Rikki Klieman joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the case.
Cosby accuser stands by her story under cross-examination
Andrea Constand brushed off suggestions she had a romantic relationship with the comedian as his lawyers labored to pick apart her story at his sex-crimes trial
Cosby accuser Andrea Constand tells her story in public for first time
Andrea Constand, a former employee at Temple University, Bill Cosby's alma mater, testified in graphic detail Tuesday about the evening she alleges Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted her in 2004. DeMarco Morgan reports.
Witnesses begin testimony in Bill Cosby sex assault trial
Day two of Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial begins Tuesday. Over the coming days, the prosecution will call accuser Andrea Constand and her mother, Gianna, to the stand. Cosby's defense team attacked Constand's character on the first day of the trial. The prosecution accused Cosby of using fame and power to take advantage of trusting young women. DeMarco Morgan reports.
Accuser testifies Cosby drugged, forced himself on her
Kelly Johnson wiped back tears Monday, saying she lost consciousness soon after the famous actor pressured her to take a large white pill
Prosecutors to jury: Don't confuse Cosby with TV character
Bill Cosby used his power and fame to violate an employee of Temple University's basketball program, a prosecutor said in her opening statement
As Bill Cosby sex assault trial starts, “O.J. hangover” possible
Judge to try hard to keep media frenzy from influencing case the way it did O.J.’s
Bill Cosby's lawyers claim race bias in jury selection
The 100 people summoned to the Allegheny County courthouse for juror consideration so far have included 16 people of color, one has been selected for the jury
Significant impact of jury selection in Bill Cosby trial
Jury selection continues Tuesday in Bill Cosby's trial. Cosby was charged in 2015 with aggravated indecent assault against a Temple University employee in 2004. Twelve jurors and six alternates will be selected from an especially large jury pool of about 3,000. CBS News legal analyst Rikki Klieman joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss key characteristics the defense and prosecution will be looking for in jurors and the impact jury selection could have on the trial's outcome.
As Bill Cosby jury selection starts, race, gender, fame in play
Former Temple University basketball team manager says he drugged and molested her 13 year ago; dozens of other accusers have made similar allegations
Bill Cosby breaks silence on sexual assault allegations
Clips of Cosby's upcoming interview with radio host Michael Smerconish were released Monday
Judge rules if Cosby jury can hear explosive quaalude testimony
Bill Cosby accused of drugging, molesting former Temple University employee Andrea Constand in 2004
Prosecutors seize on Cosby quote that women "need chemicals"
In a court filing, prosecutors say the comments show Cosby's familiarity with date rape drugs
-
