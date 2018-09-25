Stars and pundits react to Cosby sentencing

Stars weighed in on Twitter after Bill Cosby was sentenced Tuesday to three to 10 years in state prison for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman over a decade ago. Reactions to the sentence varied, with some saying they were glad the disgraced comedian was headed to prison, others saying he deserved more time, and a number of people drawing comparisons to other prominent figures accused of sexual misconduct.

Rosie O'Donnell thanked Cosby's accuser, Andrea Constand, for speaking up.

Thank you Andrea Constand - for ur courage - what her life has been like since being assaulted by Bill Cosby: https://t.co/G1hAcGqWSn #women4women — ROSIE (@Rosie) September 25, 2018

Bill Cosby is going to jail. For not nearly long enough, but he is currently in handcuffs on his way to jail where he belongs. — andy lassner (@andylassner) September 25, 2018

As a Philadelphian and fan of his shows and comedy, I can say that Bill Cosby deserves every ounce of that jail time. #dontdruggirlsmaybe #dontrapeperhaps — Quinta (@quintabrunson) September 25, 2018

Amber Tamblyn lamented that the sentence of three to 10 years was not nearly enough for his dozens of alleged victims.

Bill Cosby has been sentenced to 3-10 years for drugging and sexually assaulting many women over the course of many years. His survivors have been sentenced to a lifetime of brutal memories and trauma for daring to exist in the first place. Super fair I guess — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) September 25, 2018

Comedians Kathy Griffin and Whitney Cummings couldn't resist jokes about Cosby eating Jell-O behind bars. Griffin also tweeted, "Thank you to @ConstandAndrea and all the brave survivors (over 60 of them!) for standing up to a man who used to be extremely powerful."

Bill Cosby can have all the Jello he wants while he rots in prison. https://t.co/DXNiJvUx4k — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) September 25, 2018

Bill Cosby is going to love jail. I hear they serve Jell-O for dessert. — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) September 25, 2018

Some celebrities weighed in with comments about the sexual assault accusations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, which Kavanaugh has denied. Chelsea Handler joked that when Cosby is released, he will be nominated for to the Supreme Court.

Bill Cosby is set to serve 3 to 10 years in prison, but when he’s released he’s expected to be nominated to the Supreme Court. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) September 25, 2018

Someone better tell Brett Kavanaugh, Bill Cosby’s calendars from 1982 probably had him shopping for sweaters, copping cold cuts and goin to jazz concerts... But we all know what else he was doin now... — Cyrus McQueen (@CyrusMMcQueen) September 25, 2018

Comedian D.L. Hughley cried foul, saying there was a double-standard in play. He pointed out that President Donald Trump was elected to office even after the Access Hollywood tape was released. "If we're gonna convict sexual predators to the pen, shouldn't we convict them all?" he wrote.

#Cosby gets 3-10 years for sexual assault. #Trump admits on tape to sexual assault against women & he becomes president. #Kavanaugh has been accused & yet he’s up for #SupremeCourtJudge. If we’re gonna convict sexual predators to the pen, shouldn’t we convict them all? #TeamDl — DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) September 25, 2018

Hughley retweeted several tweets saying that Cosby got a harsh sentence because he is black. But others -- especially women -- hit back at this argument.

There is great imbalance in our criminal justice system. We know this. But your position can’t be, because Cosby is black, he should get the right to rape without repercussions like a white dude. Trash position. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 25, 2018

Who is this black woman on my TV yelling about how Bill Cosby was treated unfairly? She's not invited to any of the cookouts you hear me! — Zerlina Maxwell (@ZerlinaMaxwell) September 25, 2018

Cosby was led out of the courtroom today in handcuffs and will spend the first few days of his sentence at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility outside Philadelphia before entering state prison. Cosby could end up in a long-term medical care unit.