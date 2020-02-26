Awards Season
Annual awards given out for film, TV, music and the arts
Latest
"La La Land" loses to "Moonlight" in epic Oscars flub
One of the most acclaimed films of the year, "La La Land," was incorrectly named Best Picture at the Academy Awards last night. Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier explains how the Oscars messed up the big reveal for "Moonlight."
"Moonlight's" Barry Jenkins, Tarell Alvin McCraney on Oscars mix-up
"Moonlight" won three Academy Awards for Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor and Adapted Screenplay. The film's director, Barry Jenkins, and writer Tarell Alvin McCraney join "CBS This Morning" from Los Angeles to discuss the now-infamous on-stage mix-up for the Best Picture announcement and the impact of the film.
Take two: "Moonlight" wins best picture at Oscars after blunder
At first, “La La Land” was named, but “Moonlight” actually took home the prize
2017 Oscars highlights
Take a look at the most memorable moments from the 2017 Oscars
2017 Oscars red carpet gallery
Hollywood steps out on Oscars night
David Edelstein’s Oscar picks
In a year that is momentously political, it may be hard to dodge politics when the Academy Award winners are announced
Christian Siriano's red carpet looks
His is one name that's trending this awards season - a designer who hasn’t been afraid to take risks
Lady Antebellum on their latest ACM Awards nomination
Nominations for the Academy of Country Music Awards were announced on "CBS This Morning" Thursday by music trio Lady Antebellum. The country group joins CBSN to talk about their successful musical career and their latest ACM Award nod.
Download Oscar ballot for your office pool or party
Planning an Academy Award office pool, or an Oscar-watching party? Download our ballot of nominees (pdf)
Grammys 2017
Adele reiterates Beyonce love backstage at the Grammys
Adele was serious when she said that "Lemonade" was her Album of the Year at Sunday's Grammys
Adele sweeps the Grammys, pays tribute to Beyoncé
The 59th Grammy Awards made for a memorable night, especially for Adele fans. She went home with trophies in five top categories and performed twice for the star-studded audience. Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier joins CBSN to break down the top moments from last night's Grammys.
Grammys 2017: The top political moments
The 2017 Grammys contained more than a few notable political moments, some more subtle than others
Bruno Mars channels Prince for Grammys tribute
Bruno Mars embodied one of his idols at the Grammys Sunday night to pay tribute to Prince
Grammys 2017 highlights
All the best moments from the 2017 Grammy Awards
Grammy Awards: Adele sweeps major categories
Music's biggest stars came together at the 2017 Grammy Awards
Grammy Awards 2017 list of winners
This year marked Beyonce’s 21st Grammy Award even before the show
Grammys 2017 red carpet
The stars of music came together to celebrate the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles
2017 Grammys: Beyonce, David Bowie win early awards
Beyonce earned her 21st Grammy winner, while the late David Bowie won an award for his final album, beating out the late Prince
SAG Awards 2017 highlights
See the biggest moments from the 2017 SAG Awards
SAG Awards 2017: List of winners
The 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards honored acting achievements in film and television in Los Angeles on Sunday night
Simon Helberg holds pro-refugee sign at SAG Awards
Simon Helberg and wife Jocelyn Towne made their feelings about President Trump’s executive order on immigration very clear on the red carpet
Kutcher opens SAG Awards with remarks on travel ban
Ashton Kutcher set the tone for the night at the SAG Awards on Sunday when he made remarks on President Trump’s controversial travel ban
SAG Awards 2017: Highlights and winners
The 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards honored acting achievements in film and television
SAG Awards 2017 red carpet
Hollywood actors got decked out for the red carpet at the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards
