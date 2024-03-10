Nearly naked John Cena presents Oscar for best costume design at 2024 Academy Awards

It's safe to say you could see John Cena Sunday night. The actor and former WWE champion showed up to the Oscars stage Sunday night wearing even less than he did in the wrestling ring.

While preparing to introduce the 2024 Academy Award nominees for best costume design, host Jimmy Kimmel recalled an infamous streaking incident on the show 50 years ago, when actor David Niven was surprised by a naked man running across the stage.

"Can you imagine if a nude man ran across the stage today?" Kimmel wondered aloud as Cena peeked out from behind a wall.

"I changed my mind. I don't want to do the streaker bit anymore," Cena whispered to the late night host as they pretended to argue about the apparent prior arrangement. "The male body is not a joke."

Nonetheless, the former WWE champion fulfilled his duty, sidling up to the microphone appearing fully naked save for a prestigious and well-placed Oscars envelope.

John Cena onstage during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on March 10, 2024. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

"Costumes," Cena said as the Dolby Theatre roared with laughter, "they are so important."

When he refused to lift the envelope in order to read out the nominees, Kimmel stepped in and cued the nomination reel.

In a video posted to X by The Hollywood Reporter's Chris Gardner, a stage crew can be seen running on stage as the reel played to drape an elegant curtain over Cena.

The award for best costume design ultimately went to "Poor Things," Yorgos Lanthimos' film starring Emma Stone.

You can see a full list of 2024 Academy Award winners here.