CMT Music Awards winners list for 2024: Live updates

Country music's biggest stars have gathered to honor the best in country music videos and television performances at the 2024 CMT Music Awards.

Kelsea Ballerini, who is returning to host the ceremony for the fourth time, Lainey Wilson, Megan Moroney, Cody Johnson and Jelly Roll came into the night tied for the most nominations, with three each.

CMT Music Award winners are determined entirely by fan vote, and voting for the video of the year award remains open throughout Sunday night's show. There were originally 16 nominees announced for video of the year, but on April 1 the field was whittled down to six, based on voting. The final three nominees — Johnson, Jelly Roll and Ballerini — were announced on the day of the show.

The show is once again being held in Austin, Texas, at the Moody Center. It is being broadcast on CBS television stations and streaming live on Paramount+.

Below is the full list of winners and nominees:

Collaborative video of the year

Carly Pearce feat. Chris Stapleton — "We Don't Fight Anymore" — Winner

Ella Langley feat. Koe Wetzel — "That's Why We Fight"

Jon Pardi and Luke Bryan — "Cowboys And Plowboys"

Justin Moore and Priscilla Block — "You, Me, & Whiskey"

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real feat. Lainey Wilson — "More Than Friends"

Mickey Guyton feat. Kane Brown — "Nothing Compares To You"

Old Dominion feat. Megan Moroney — "Can't Break Up Now"

Female breakthrough video of the year

Ashley Cooke — "Your Place" — Winner

Anne Wilson — "Rain in the Rearview"

Brittney Spencer — "Bigger Than The Song"



Tigirlily Gold — "Shoot Tequila"

Male breakthrough video of the year

Warren Zeiders — "Pretty Little Poison" — Winner

Chayce Beckham — "23"

Tyler Childers — "In Your Love"

Zach Bryan — "Oklahoma Smokeshow"

