Chick-fil-A to launch entertainment app with kid-friendly games and shows

Chick-fil-A brings back seasonal favorites Chick-fil-A brings back seasonal favorites 01:33

Chick-fil-A is looking to fill family entertainment needs in addition to tummies, and plans to use a new streaming service to direct poultry eaters to its more than 3,000 locations.

The fast-food chain is launching Chick-fil-A Play on November 18, a service geared for "parents and kids to share and experience together whether they're enjoying a meal at home, in the drive-thru or anywhere in-between," Chick-fil-A announced on Monday.

Chick-fil-A will debut the free service with several original animated shows, including Evergreen Hills and Chick-fil-A Cows, scripted podcasts such as Hidden Island, as well as cooking shows and interactive stories.

"Hospitality and fun have always been at the core of the Chick-fil-A family experience, whether inside our restaurants and play areas, or through our Kids Meals," Dustin Britt, the Atlanta-based company's executive director of brand strategy, said in a statement. "The Chick-fil-A Play App is a digital extension of that experience and another way we're reimagining 'Play' for our Guests, in a unique way through entertainment that really encourages time together."

The third-largest U.S. restaurant chain by sales, Chick-fil-A also sells branded merchandise.

The effort isn't the company's first crack at showcasing its talents in the non-edible space. Chick-fil-A for the last five years has broadcast animated shorts on YouTube during the holiday season, part of its "Stories of Evergreen Hills" series.