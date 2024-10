Damon Wayans on "Poppa's House" Like father, like son: Damon Wayans is starring with Damon Wayans Jr. in the new comedy series "Poppa's House." It's the latest family affair for a comedian who has built a career working with his talented siblings Keenan, Shawn, Marlon and Kim, son Michael, and nephews Damien and Craig. Damon talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about his journey from working in the Paramount Studio mailroom, to creating edgy characters in movies and TV.