Alec Baldwin returns to "Saturday Night Live" for first time since "Rust" case dismissal

Alec Baldwin case dismissed by judge in New Mexico

Alec Baldwin returned to "Saturday Night Live" — but not to reprise his role as former President Donald Trump for which he won an Emmy. He returned Saturday night to play Fox News' Bret Baier for the cold open skit spoofing this week's interview with Vice President Kamala Harris.

Baldwin received loud cheers from the audience before revealing he was playing Baier, who he joked, "Yes, I do look like someone made a businessman in Minecraft."

Rudolph's Harris nervously laughed after shaking hands with Baldwin's Baier, saying, "The pleasure is neither of ours."

The cold open skit marked Baldwin's return to the long-running comedy sketch show after the "Rust" involuntary manslaughter case was dismissed in July 2024. Since the accidental shooting in October 2021, the 17-time "SNL" host has largely stepped back from the show. However, he made a surprise appearance last season after relinquishing Trump duties to cast member James Austin Johnson.

Saturday night's skit poked fun at Baier's real-life interruptions of Harris, with Baldwin repeatedly interrupting Rudolph in rapid-fire fashion.

Bret Baier interviews Kamala Harris for Fox News pic.twitter.com/buxgtehKYr — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) October 20, 2024

Rudolph, after several interruptions to the first question: "May I please finish?"

Baldwin: "I'm asking you to."

Rudolph: "Well, then you have to listen."

Baldwin: "Well I can't because I'm talking."

Rudolph: "Well, When will you stop?"

"Maybe when I go to bed," Baldwin responded, with the audience laughing loudly.

The skit also mocked a moment Baier acknowledged was a mistake by playing the wrong clip of a Trump response.

The clips allowed "SNL" to bring in mini-skits including one with Dana Carvey as President Joe Biden, who has played the role since the beginning of the comedy sketch show's 50th season.

The skit closed — many interruptions later — with Harris asking: "Before I go, can I just say the thing I've been trying to say this whole time? Live from New York, it's Saturday night!", with Baldwin joining her.

According to Saturday Night Network, it was Baldwin's 45th time saying that phrase.

"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" star Michael Keaton hosted Saturday's show, with Billie Eilish as the musical host.