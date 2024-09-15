Emmy Awards winners list for 2024: Live updates

The 2024 Emmy Awards have begun, honoring the best television from last year.

In the drama category, "Shōgun" came into the 76th annual Primetime Emmy Awards with 25 nominations, the most of any show. "The Bear" led the pack in the comedy category with 23 nominations, the most for any comedy ever, beating out the previous record of 22 set by "30 Rock" in 2009. "Only Murders in the Building" earned 21 nominations, the third most of any show.

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are competing against each other for best actress in a drama series for their roles on Apple TV+'s "The Morning Show," which got 16 nods.

Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai were nominated for best actor and actress, respectively, for their roles in "Shōgun."

Sunday night's festivities are the second Emmy Awards ceremony to be held in the 2024 calendar year, as the 75th annual Primetime Emmy Awards were delayed until January of this year due to the writers' and actors' strikes of 2023.

The ceremony is being hosted by father-son duo and "Schitt's Creek" stars Dan and Eugene Levy. It is being broadcast live on ABC from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Hosts Eugene Levy and Dan Levy speak onstage during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images

Below is a full list of winners and nominees:

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, "The Bear" — Winner

Lionel Boyce, "The Bear"

Paul W. Downs, "Hacks"

Paul Rudd, "Only Murders in the Building"



Tyler James Williams, "Abbott Elementary"

Bowen Yang, "Saturday Night Live"

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series

Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show" — Winner

Tadanobu Asano, "Shōgun"

Mark Duplass, "The Morning Show"



Jon Hamm, "The Morning Show"

Takehiro Hira, "Shōgun"

Jack Lowden, "Slow Horses"

Jonathan Pryce, "The Crown"

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear" — Winner

Matt Berry, "What We Do in the Shadows"

Larry David, "Curb Your Enthusiasm"

Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"

Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"

D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, "Reservation Dogs"

