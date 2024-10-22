Biden to highlight health care cost achievements with New Hampshire visit

Concord, New Hampshire – President Biden will tout his administration's health care achievements during a visit to New Hampshire on Tuesday alongside Sen. Bernie Sanders, as the president seeks to cement his policy legacy.

Mr. Biden is expected to speak at Concord Community College, where he will highlight a new report by the Health and Human Services that found nearly 1.5 million Medicare enrollees saved nearly $1 billion on prescription drugs in the first half of 2024.

The savings are a result of the cap on out-of-pocket drug costs put in place in the Inflation Reduction Act, a signature piece of legislation Mr. Biden signed into law in 2022. The law capped out-of-pocket drug costs for Medicare beneficiaries at $3,500 per year, and next year the cap will go down to $2,000 per year.

"Congress has talked a lot about this, but just never got much done. And partly it had to do with the fact that Pharma is such a big lobbyist," Leighton Ku, a professor in the department of health policy and management at George Washington University, said in an interview. "So the fact that the Biden administration could work with Congress to get even these marginal things done is impressive."

The Biden administration had previously negotiated prices for 10 widely used prescription drugs after back-and-forth between Medicare and drug manufacturers, and capped insulin at $35 per month for many patients.

On Monday, the White House also proposed a plan that, if put into effect, would require private insurers to cover over-the-counter birth control methods at no cost to patients.

In a statement released ahead of the event, Sanders praised the administration's efforts to lower drug prices. "For the first time in history, Medicare is negotiating to lower the prices of some of the most expensive prescription drugs in America," the Vermont senator said. "But, let's be clear. Much more needs to be done. In my view, nobody in America should be paying more for prescription drugs than they do in Europe or Canada."

Mr. Biden is also expected to make a stop at a campaign office while in the Granite State.