Father-son duo Damon Wayans Sr. and Damon Wayans Jr. on "Poppa's House" Damon Wayans Jr. and Damon Wayans Sr. speak to "CBS Mornings" about starring in the new CBS sitcom, "Poppa's House." Wayans Sr. plays "Poppa," a happily-divorced radio host whose life is up-ended when his adult son, played by Wayans Jr., moves in next door.