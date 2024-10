Behind the scenes of "The Diplomat" Keri Russell, who played a Russian spy in "The Americans," is now on the frontlines of geopolitics in the Netflix series "The Diplomat," starring as Kate Wyler, the U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom. Correspondent Seth Doane talks with Russell about a show seemingly ripped from the headlines. Doane also asks America's real ambassador to the U.K., Jane Harley, how much the show gets right about working in the State Department.