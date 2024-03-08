Peek inside the gift bags for Oscar nominees in 2024, valued at $178,000
Only those Oscar nominees who win in their categories will go home with a bronze statuette, but all actors and directors who are nominated for awards will receive a complimentary bag full of expensive goodies.
The Oscars haven't given ceremony attendees or nominees official gift bags since 2006, when the Academy nixed the longstanding tradition, under scrutiny from the IRS. The tax agency insisted celebrities were responsible for paying taxes on the gifts, should they choose to accept them.
Since then, enterprising marketing guru, Lash Fary, founder of LA-based marketing firm Distinctive Assets, has been filling the swag void in an effort to get brands' products in front of some of the world's most influential consumers.
Dubbed the "Everyone Wins" gift bag, the freebies are not affiliated with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, but the bags' contents are still taxable.
The nominees, most of whom are well-known celebrities earning millions of dollars a year, are often the recipients of lavish gifts from brands seeking their endorsements. The six-figure swag bag is also a valuable opportunity for small, lesser-known brands to raise their profiles and gain buzz-generating seals of approval from Hollywood's elite, according to Fary.
"While our gifts may be famous for being fun, fabulous and unique, they also serve to elevate small businesses, minority-owned brands, female entrepreneurs and companies who give back. This is celebrity marketing with a mission," Fary said in a statement provided to CBS MoneyWatch.
"Just as any A-list actor doesn't 'need' millions of dollars to walk onto a film set, these gifts are given based on the invaluable stardust these nominees can bestow upon a brand. Of course they can afford to buy these things; they are also in a uniquely favorable marketing position. This is a straightforward win-win transaction," he added.
Who gets an "Everyone Wins" gift bag?
Fary offers the bags to the 25 actors and directors who are nominated for Academy Awards. This year, nominees in the acting categories include Colman Domingo, Jeffrey Wright, Lily Gladstone, Carey Mulligan, Bradley Cooper, Ryan Gosling, Annette Bening and others. Christopher Nolan and Martin Scorsese are among the directors who are nominated for Oscars this year. Typically, Fary either delivers or ships the baskets to recipients' homes or offices.
How much is the gift bag worth this year?
The gift bags for Oscar nominees this year are worth a total of $178,000, according to Fary, but only if recipients redeem all the certificates and credits offered to them — which no gift bag recipient has ever done, he said.
The certificates have zero value if the recipients don't redeem them, Fary said. "A lot of the gifts aren't redeemed because of scheduling alone, but there are usually a couple of people who take a trip."
What's the most expensive gift bag ever for Oscar nominees?
Fary's most expensive gift bag for Oscar nominees was valued at $225,000, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Handed out to Oscar-nominated stars and directors at the 2020 Academy Awards, the gift bags contained among other A-list treats, a 24k-gold vape pen, smart bra and cruise to Antartica.
What's in the "Everyone Wins" gift bag for 2024?
This year's freebies, collectively valued at $178,000, include luxurious travel experiences, home renovation opportunities, beauty products, health and wellness tools, food and beverage samples and more. The priciest items include a stay at Chalet Zermatt Peak, a luxury chalet in the heart of Zermatt, Switzerland, a popular European ski destination. The experience is valued at $50,000, according to Fary, and includes daily meals and massages, among other perks.
"It's one of the top three most expensive gifts we've ever given," Fary told CBS MoneyWatch.
Also included in the gift bags is a three-night stay at a private villa in St. Barts, at Saint-Barth Paradise. Week-long rentals start at $4,080 and go up to $34,000, according to the company's website. The fancier villas offer beach views, infinity pools, a fitness center and other amenities.
What's the most expensive Oscars gift bag item ever?
All-expenses paid travel packages including stays at luxury hotels around the world, are among the most expensive gift-bag items for red-carpet VIPs at the Oscars.
The most expensive travel-package ever included in an "Everyone Wins" Oscar-nominee gift bag was 2020's Antarctic cruise, valued at $78,000, Forbes reported at the time.
Here is everything included in this year's gift bag
Travel and leisure
- All-inclusive luxurious Swiss getaway for up to ten guests at Chalet Zermatt Peak
- Seven-day holistic wellness retreat from the Golden Door
- Three-night stay in a private villa at Saint-Barth Paradise
Home
- Maison Construction complimentary home project management
- Schwank Grills Portable Infrared Grill
- THOR Kitchen luxury kitchen appliances + culinary accessories
Beauty
- Adonis Arcana men's grooming and skincare red carpet gift set
- Danucera award-winning cerabalm and D22 Tonic
- EpicLight Beauty Radiant Duo blush + lip balm
- Goodal Vitamin C serum + eye gel patch
- Hotsy Totsy Haus Deafinitely Divine Glow Kit
- Instytutum result-driven skincare gift set
- Kenra platinum blow-dry spray
- Miage ultra-luxury transformative skincare products
- Potenza RF microneedling by Cynosure
- Serucell post-procedure restorative recovery serum
Charity
- 10,000 donated plant-based meals for dogs from v-dog, in support of PETA's Global Compassion Fund.
Health and wellness
- 1MD Nutrition's LiverMD luxury mocktail kit fostering liver health
- Auro Wellness glutaryl topical glutathione
- BlendQuik personal portable blender
- Helight red light sleep therapy device
- Isopure collagen peptides drink mix
- Sound bath with Kate Schofield & The Earth's Hum Tuning Fork
Food and beverage
- Ultra-premium Antigua Cruz Añejo Cristalino Tequila 100% Pure Agave
- C60 Power Sugar Free Tart Cherry Gummies
- Eatable premium gourmet popcorn inspired by the flavors of Happy Hour
- Élevé adaptogen-infused sparkling water
- Fetcha Chocolates handmade luxury vegan chocolate
- Gin Bothy award-winning small-batch Scottish gin
- Karma Nuts new bite-sized gluten-free Cashew Cookies
- Poppi reimagined soda
- Posh Pretzels handcrafted chocolate covered pretzels
- Windy City Sweets black licorice
Clothing and accessories
- BAGCEIT portable purse seat
- Blush Silks beauty pillowcases
- Bored Rebel graphic undershirts
- Cate Brown sustainable upcycled designer pillows
- Dooplikit full-color 3D selfie figurine
- Elboque sustainable artisan handbags and backpacks
- HEYDUDE comfortable + versatile footwear
- Jambys "performance inactivewear" boxers (with pockets) + JamTee gift set
- Overnight Travel Bags travel duffle
- Rose Box NYC luxury long-lasting roses
- Sattaché shoe bag
- Shinery Radiance Wash Luxury Jewelry Cleaner and Brush Duo
Experiences
- Private show with mentalist to the stars Dr. Carl Christman
- The Sagar Luxury Sugar Experience
- Wesper's in-home Clinical Sleep Consultation
Books
- "Be nice. The end. Simple Wisdom of the Playground Kids." by Bryan Scavnak
- "Glow: 90 Days to Create Your Vibrant Life from Within" by Dr. Stacie Stephenson
- "Memorable Movie Performances: A combination of reference and editorial review of films of the Classic Era" by J.B. Gould.
- "Safe: A Memoir of Fatherhood, Foster Care, and the Risks We Take for Family" by Mark Daley
- "There's Something in the Water" from STEM4Real
- "'You Talkin' to Me?' The Definitive Guide to Iconic Movie Quotes," by Brian Abrams
Other items
- Rubik's Cube 50th Anniversary Collector's Edition
- Smack Pet Food raw dehydrated super food for cats
- Wallis Annenberg GenSpace gratitude postcards fostering intergenerational connectedness