Beyoncé shut out of Country Music Award nominations. See the full list of nominees.

The 2024 Country Music Awards nominations are out — and Beyoncé's name is nowhere to be found on the list of nominees.

The pop icon made her foray into country music in March of this year with the release of "Cowboy Carter." The 27-track album, featuring fan favorites "Texas Hold 'Em" and "16 Carriages," broke streaming records upon its release, becoming Spotify's most-streamed album in a single day in 2024 and earning the title of most first-day streams of a country album by a female artist on Amazon Music.

According to the CMA website, the nominees and winners of the annual award show are determined by a group of 6,000 industry professional members who make up the Country Music Association.

Shaboozey, who is featured in two tracks on "Cowboy Carter," posted on his X account after the nominations were announced, writing: "That goes without saying. Thank you @Beyonce for opening a door for us, starting a conversation, and giving us one of the most innovative country albums of all time!"

Shaboozey received nominations for this year's Country Music Music Awards, including Single of the Year and New Artist of the Year.

Other artists who racked up nominations include Morgan Wallen, Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton and Lainey Wilson.

Wallen led the pack with seven total nominations. "The Voice" alum made headlines in April after getting arrested for allegedly throwing a chair from a bar rooftop in Nashville. He received a sharp rebuke from the music industry in 2021 after a video surfaced of him shouting a racial slur.

This isn't the first time Beyoncé has been snubbed in the eyes of her fans and closest supporters. In February, Beyoncé's husband Jay-Z publicly called out the Grammys after her album "Renaissance" lost out on the album of the year award to Harry Styles' "Harry's House."

"I don't want to embarrass this young lady, but she has more Grammys than anyone and never won album of the year. So even by your own metrics, that doesn't work," Jay-Z said during his acceptance speech for the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award.

Beyoncé holds the record as the artist with the most Grammy wins, with 32 total.

The CMAs will air on Nov. 20 on ABC.

Who was nominated?

Here's the full list of nominees from the CMA website.

Entertainer Of The Year

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

Single Of The Year

"A Bar Song (Tipsy)" – Shaboozey

Producers: Sean Cook, Nevin Sastry

Mix Engineer: Raul Lopez

Producers: Sean Cook, Nevin Sastry Mix Engineer: Raul Lopez "Dirt Cheap" – Cody Johnson

Producer: Trent Willmon

Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke

Producer: Trent Willmon Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke "I Had Some Help" – Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen)

Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins

Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore

Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore "Watermelon Moonshine" – Lainey Wilson

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

Producer: Jay Joyce Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce "White Horse" – Chris Stapleton

Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton, Morgane Stapleton

Mix Engineer: Vance Powell

Album Of The Year

Deeper Well – Kacey Musgraves

Producers: Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves, Daniel Tashian

Mix Engineers: Shawn Everett, Konrad Snyder

Producers: Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves, Daniel Tashian Mix Engineers: Shawn Everett, Konrad Snyder Fathers & Sons – Luke Combs

Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton

Mix Engineer: Chip Matthews

Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton Mix Engineer: Chip Matthews Higher – Chris Stapleton

Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton, Morgane Stapleton

Mix Engineer: Vance Powell

Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton, Morgane Stapleton Mix Engineer: Vance Powell Leather – Cody Johnson

Producer: Trent Willmon

Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke

Producer: Trent Willmon Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke Whitsitt Chapel – Jelly Roll

Producers: Andrew Baylis, Brock Berryhill, Zach Crowell, Jesse Frasure, David Garcia, Kevin "Thrasher" Gruft, Austin Nivarel, David Ray Stevens

Mix Engineers: Jeff Braun, Jim Cooley

Song of the Year

"Burn It Down"

Songwriters: Hillary Lindsey, Parker McCollum, Lori McKenna, Liz Rose

Songwriters: Hillary Lindsey, Parker McCollum, Lori McKenna, Liz Rose "Dirt Cheap"

Songwriter: Josh Phillips

Songwriter: Josh Phillips "I Had Some Help"

Songwriters: Louis Bell, Ashley Gorley, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins, Austin Post, Ernest Keith Smith, Morgan Wallen, Chandler Paul Walters

Songwriters: Louis Bell, Ashley Gorley, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins, Austin Post, Ernest Keith Smith, Morgan Wallen, Chandler Paul Walters "The Painter"

Songwriters: Benjy Davis, Kat Higgins, Ryan Larkins

Songwriters: Benjy Davis, Kat Higgins, Ryan Larkins "White Horse"

Songwriters: Chris Stapleton, Dan Wilson

Female Vocalist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Ashley McBryde

Megan Moroney

Kacey Musgraves

Lainey Wilson

Male Vocalist Of The Year

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Vocal Group Of The Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

The Red Clay Strays

Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo Of The Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War And Treaty

Musical Event Of The Year

"Cowboys Cry Too" – Kelsea Ballerini (with Noah Kahan)

Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Alysa Vanderheym

Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Alysa Vanderheym "I Had Some Help" – Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen)

Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins

Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins "I Remember Everything" – Zach Bryan (ft. Kacey Musgraves)

Producer: Zach Bryan

Producer: Zach Bryan "Man Made A Bar" – Morgan Wallen (feat. Eric Church)

Producer: Joey Moi

Producer: Joey Moi "you look like you love me" – Ella Langley (feat. Riley Green)

Producer: Will Bundy

Musician Of The Year

Tom Bukovac – Guitar

Jenee Fleenor – Fiddle

Paul Franklin – Steel Guitar

Rob McNelley – Guitar

Charlie Worsham – Guitar

Music Video Of The Year

"Dirt Cheap" – Cody Johnson

Director: Dustin Haney

Director: Dustin Haney "I Had Some Help" – Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen)

Director: Chris Villa

Director: Chris Villa "I'm Not Pretty" – Megan Moroney

Directors: Jeff Johnson, Megan Moroney

Directors: Jeff Johnson, Megan Moroney "The Painter" – Cody Johnson

Director: Dustin Haney

Director: Dustin Haney "Wildflowers and Wild Horses" – Lainey Wilson

Director: Patrick Tracy

New Artist Of The Year