Beyoncé shut out of Country Music Award nominations. See the full list of nominees.

By Mary Cunningham

/ CBS News

What inspired Beyoncé's "Cowboy Carter"?
What inspired Beyoncé's new album "Cowboy Carter"? 05:02

The 2024 Country Music Awards nominations are out — and Beyoncé's name is nowhere to be found on the list of nominees.

The pop icon made her foray into country music in March of this year with the release of "Cowboy Carter." The 27-track album, featuring fan favorites "Texas Hold 'Em" and "16 Carriages," broke streaming records upon its release, becoming Spotify's most-streamed album in a single day in 2024 and earning the title of most first-day streams of a country album by a female artist on Amazon Music.

According to the CMA website, the nominees and winners of the annual award show are determined by a  group of 6,000 industry professional members who make up the Country Music Association.

Shaboozey, who is featured in two tracks on "Cowboy Carter," posted on his X account after the nominations were announced, writing: "That goes without saying. Thank you @Beyonce for opening a door for us, starting a conversation, and giving us one of the most innovative country albums of all time!"

Shaboozey received nominations for this year's Country Music Music Awards, including Single of the Year and New Artist of the Year.

Other artists who racked up nominations include Morgan Wallen, Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton and Lainey Wilson.

Wallen led the pack with seven total nominations. "The Voice" alum made headlines in April after getting arrested for allegedly throwing a chair from a bar rooftop in Nashville. He received a sharp rebuke from the music industry in 2021 after a video surfaced of him shouting a racial slur.

This isn't the first time Beyoncé has been snubbed in the eyes of her fans and closest supporters. In February, Beyoncé's husband Jay-Z publicly called out the Grammys after her album "Renaissance" lost out on the album of the year award to Harry Styles' "Harry's House."

"I don't want to embarrass this young lady, but she has more Grammys than anyone and never won album of the year. So even by your own metrics, that doesn't work," Jay-Z said during his acceptance speech for the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award.

Beyoncé holds the record as the artist with the most Grammy wins, with 32 total.

The CMAs will air on Nov. 20 on ABC.

Who was nominated?

Here's the full list of nominees from the CMA website.

Entertainer Of The Year

  • Luke Combs
  • Jelly Roll
  • Chris Stapleton
  • Morgan Wallen
  • Lainey Wilson

Single Of The Year

  • "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" – Shaboozey
    Producers: Sean Cook, Nevin Sastry
    Mix Engineer: Raul Lopez
  • "Dirt Cheap" – Cody Johnson
    Producer: Trent Willmon
    Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke
  • "I Had Some Help" – Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen)
    Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins
    Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore
  • "Watermelon Moonshine" – Lainey Wilson
    Producer: Jay Joyce
    Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
  • "White Horse" – Chris Stapleton
    Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton, Morgane Stapleton
    Mix Engineer: Vance Powell

Album Of The Year

  • Deeper Well – Kacey Musgraves
    Producers: Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves, Daniel Tashian
    Mix Engineers: Shawn Everett, Konrad Snyder
  • Fathers & Sons – Luke Combs
    Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton
    Mix Engineer: Chip Matthews
  • Higher – Chris Stapleton
    Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton, Morgane Stapleton
    Mix Engineer: Vance Powell
  • Leather – Cody Johnson
    Producer: Trent Willmon
    Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke
  • Whitsitt Chapel – Jelly Roll
    Producers: Andrew Baylis, Brock Berryhill, Zach Crowell, Jesse Frasure, David Garcia, Kevin "Thrasher" Gruft, Austin Nivarel, David Ray Stevens
    Mix Engineers: Jeff Braun, Jim Cooley

Song of the Year

  • "Burn It Down"
    Songwriters: Hillary Lindsey, Parker McCollum, Lori McKenna, Liz Rose
  • "Dirt Cheap"
    Songwriter: Josh Phillips
  • "I Had Some Help"
    Songwriters: Louis Bell, Ashley Gorley, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins, Austin Post, Ernest Keith Smith, Morgan Wallen, Chandler Paul Walters
  • "The Painter"
    Songwriters: Benjy Davis, Kat Higgins, Ryan Larkins
  • "White Horse"
    Songwriters: Chris Stapleton, Dan Wilson

Female Vocalist of the Year

  • Kelsea Ballerini
  • Ashley McBryde
  • Megan Moroney
  • Kacey Musgraves
  • Lainey Wilson

Male Vocalist Of The Year

  • Luke Combs
  • Jelly Roll
  • Cody Johnson
  • Chris Stapleton
  • Morgan Wallen

Vocal Group Of The Year

  • Lady A
  • Little Big Town
  • Old Dominion
  • The Red Clay Strays
  • Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo Of The Year

  • Brooks & Dunn
  • Brothers Osborne
  • Dan + Shay
  • Maddie & Tae
  • The War And Treaty

Musical Event Of The Year

  • "Cowboys Cry Too" – Kelsea Ballerini (with Noah Kahan)
    Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Alysa Vanderheym
  • "I Had Some Help" – Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen)
    Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins
  • "I Remember Everything" – Zach Bryan (ft. Kacey Musgraves)
    Producer: Zach Bryan
  • "Man Made A Bar" – Morgan Wallen (feat. Eric Church)
    Producer: Joey Moi
  • "you look like you love me" – Ella Langley (feat. Riley Green)
    Producer: Will Bundy

Musician Of The Year

  • Tom Bukovac – Guitar
  • Jenee Fleenor – Fiddle
  • Paul Franklin – Steel Guitar
  • Rob McNelley – Guitar
  • Charlie Worsham – Guitar

Music Video Of The Year

  • "Dirt Cheap" – Cody Johnson
    Director: Dustin Haney
  • "I Had Some Help" – Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen)
    Director: Chris Villa
  • "I'm Not Pretty" – Megan Moroney
    Directors: Jeff Johnson, Megan Moroney
  • "The Painter" – Cody Johnson
    Director: Dustin Haney
  • "Wildflowers and Wild Horses" – Lainey Wilson
    Director: Patrick Tracy

New Artist Of The Year

  • Megan Moroney
  • Shaboozey
  • Nate Smith
  • Mitchell Tenpenny
  • Zach Top
  • Bailey Zimmerman

