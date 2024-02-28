Billie Eilish performing Oscar-nominated song "What Was I Made For?" from "Barbie" at 2024 Academy Awards

Billie Eilish will be performing "What Was I Made For?" from "Barbie" at the Oscars, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced. Eilish, along with her brother Finneas O'Connell, joins several other performers announced Wednesday for the 2024 Academy Awards.

Written by Eilish and O'Connell, "What Was I Made For?" is one of two tracks from "Barbie" nominated for best original song at the award show, which will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre on Sunday, March 10, at 7 p.m. EDT. The other one — "I'm Just Ken" by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt — was performed in the movie by Ryan Gosling, who's up for best supporting actor for his portrayal of Barbie's long-term boyfriend. Gosling is also set to perform at the ceremony.

Eilish and O'Connell go into the Oscars after already winning a Golden Globe and a Grammy for "What Was I Made For?" this awards season. They performed the song on the Grammy stage earlier this month and won the song of the year award.

During her acceptance speech at the Grammys, Eilish thanked "Barbie" director Greta Gerwig and called the box office hit "the best movie of the year." The movie is up for best picture at the Oscars, with Gerwig nominated for best adapted screenplay with her partner, Noah Baumbach, but not for best director.

In January at the Golden Globes, Eilish recalled seeing "Barbie" a year earlier.

"I was very, very miserable and depressed at the time, and writing that song kind of saved me a little bit, and a year later and here we are, and it's really surreal," she said after winning for best original song in a motion picture. "I feel incredibly, incredibly lucky and grateful … This means the world."