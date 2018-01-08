Aaron Hernandez
A look back at the career and death of the ex-NFL star and convicted murderer
Latest
-
Aaron Hernandez's brain was severely damaged by disease, researcher says
Dr. Ann McKee said CTE had significantly impacted key parts of Hernandez's brain, including the hippocampus and the frontal lobe
-
Attorney: Aaron Hernandez had "severe" CTE, lawsuit filed
Former NFL star committed suicide in prison where he was serving a life sentence for murder
-
Prosecutors ask court to reinstate Aaron Hernandez's murder conviction
Aaron Hernandez's conviction was voided after the former New England Patriots player killed himself in prison
-
Hernandez case renews push to change Mass. legal tradition
On Monday, lawmakers will hear testimony on a bill that would keep intact criminal convictions of people who die before their appeals are heard
-
Fiancee says Aaron Hernandez denied rumors he was gay
The second part of a two-part interview with Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez aired Tuesday on the "Dr. Phil" show
-
Aaron Hernandez's fiancee questions "odd" suicide note
Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez told Dr. Phil McGraw she doesn't think the ex-NFL star committed suicide
-
Judge agrees to toss Aaron Hernandez's conviction in 2013 murder
Judge ruled that the former New England Patriots tight end's conviction can be erased because he died before his appeal was heard
-
"YOU'RE RICH": Aaron Hernandez's suicide note to fiancee
Court documents released Friday include a letter to the ex-NFL star's fiancee, as well as reports detailing his prison disciplinary record
-
Police reveal new photos, details about Aaron Hernandez suicide
Correction officers found cardboard had been shoved into the tracks of Hernandez's cell door and shampoo on the floor to make it slippery, report says
-
James Patterson plans on book about Aaron Hernandez
Author James Patterson is writing a true crime book about the former NFL player
-
Questions linger over Hernandez's relationship with jail "brother"
Lawyer for Kyle Kennedy says his client wants to personally address "nature and extent" of close friendship
-
Lawyers ask court to toss Aaron Hernandez's conviction
Courts in Massachusetts have held that when a defendant dies before having an appeal heard, the conviction is vacated
-
Aaron Hernandez suicide notes will be given to family
Family and friends of Hernandez say their farewells to the former NFL player during a private funeral in his hometown
-
Aaron Hernandez's death ruled a suicide; notes found
Investigators say they found three hand-written notes next to a Bible in the ex-NFL star's prison cell
-
Hernandez atty: Family wants to donate brain for research
Jose Baez accused the medical examiner's office of misconduct for not yet releasing the former NFL star's brain to Boston University's CTE center
-
New clues on Aaron Hernandez death from inside his prison cell?
Sources say he left message of sorts on his forehead, and inmate who may have been last person to see him alive now on suicide watch
-
Deaths and riots: Prison that housed NFL star has had turmoil
Riots broke out at Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center earlier this year
-
Aaron Hernandez kills himself in prison
Authorities say the former NFL star, a convicted killer, hanged himself using a bed sheet
-
Aaron Hernandez found not guilty in 2012 double homicide
The former NFL star is already serving life in prison for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd; he was found guilty of a firearms charge
-
Prosecutor to Hernandez jury: "You know who the killer is"
Jurors have begun deliberations in the double murder trial of ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez
-
Aaron Hernandez's fiancee testifies in double-murder trial
Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez testified that she learned to keep her mouth shut and “not to ask any questions” in certain situations
-
Witness: Hernandez shot at men after spilled drink in club
Ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez's former friend Alexander Bradley testified that Hernandez used a racial epithet before shooting and killing two men in July 2012
-
Aaron Hernandez jurors to view south Boston murder scene
The former New England Patriots player is accused of killing two men after one of them spilled a drink on him at a club in 2012
-
Prosecutor: "Furious" Hernandez killed 2 over disrespect
A lawyer for the ex-Patriots star, however, pinned blame for the killings on Hernandez' former friend, expected to be the prosecution's star witness
-
Survivor: Shooter in 2012 killings "looked like" Hernandez
A man who survived a deadly 2012 drive-by shooting in Boston pointed to ex-New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez in court as the triggerman
