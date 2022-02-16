Ultimate guide to streaming in 2022: Which streaming service is right for you?

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

With so much content out there to watch, from movies to TV shows to docuseries, from reunion specials to sporting events such as the Super Bowl and the Olympics, sometimes it's hard to keep it all straight.

If what to watch and where you can watch it are questions often on your mind these days, then this guide is for you. With so many separate streaming services producing headline-grabbing original shows and Oscar-nominated movies, it's understandable to feel confused about which platforms are worth the subscription cost.

Whether you just cut that cable cord, or you've been a Netflix purist since the age of the DVD mail-in service, and are looking to branch out, CBS Essentials has analyzed the most popular streaming platforms by pricing and content, so that all you'll need to worry about is what to watch first. Keep reading to learn which streaming service is right for you, plus how to stream through Roku and other devices.

Still searching for what to stream next? Be sure to check out the CBS Essentials guide to what's new on Amazon Prime Video, Paramount+ and more.

Why you should subscribe to Amazon Prime Video

For pre-existing Amazon Prime subscribers, using Prime Video as your go-to streaming platform is practically a no-brainer. The streaming service comes at no extra cost to Amazon Prime subscribers, and boasts tons of titles, including Amazon Originals such as "Reacher," "The Wilds," "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" and "I Want You Back," alongside other popular shows like "Fleabag" and "Good Omens."

Prime Video makes renting any titles that aren't available for free on the platform fairly easy and hassle free; that function it is already connected to your Amazon account. Right now, you can rent many of the 2022 Oscar nominees for best picture, including "Belfast," "Dune," and "King Richard" on Prime Video.

How much does Amazon Prime Video cost?

If you aren't already subscribed to Amazon Prime and just want to gain access to the Prime Video library, a membership to Prime Video is available for $9 monthly. Prime Video also offers a 30-day free trial.

Prime Video, free with Amazon Prime

What to watch on Prime Video right now: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The fourth installment of Prime Video's Emmy-winning series is back after a long hiatus. We last left Midge at a low point in her career, after being dumped from her opening-act spot on Shy Baldwin's tour. But Midge and Susie appear to already be forming -- or attempting to form -- a comeback plan.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Maisel has some new roommates, and the living situation is off to a rocky start. Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein, Michael Zegen, Marin Hinkle, Tony Shalhoub and more familiar faces are returning for the fourth chapter of Midge's comedic journey. In a departure from the series' usual binge-style premiere, the fourth season will be airing on Prime Video over a four-week period. The first two episodes premiere February 18.

Prime Video, free with Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime's price increases this month

It's important for Amazon Prime subscribers to know that, for the first time since 2018, the cost of a Prime subscription is going up. Starting February 18, the cost of an annual Amazon Prime membership will increase from $119 to $139. Amazon Prime members who pay monthly will see fees increase from $12.99 a month to $14.99 a month. Current members will see the higher price reflected after March 25, or at the time of the next renewal.

If you're a monthly Amazon Prime subscriber, now is a great time to switch to an annual membership: You'll avoid a year of higher monthly fees, and save even more money on top of that -- roughly $60 per year.

Amazon Prime membership (1 year), $119

Here's an Amazon Prime price hack for annual subscribers. You can't renew an existing annual Amazon Prime membership early. But you can buy yourself a gift subscription to Amazon Prime for $119 and then activate it once your current membership expires. That means another 365 days at $20 less for continued access to Amazon Prime Video, Whole Foods deals, free Kindle books, Amazon Prime Music and more.

Amazon Prime gift membership (1 year), $119

Remember to disable auto-renew on your current subscription after purchase.

Why you should subscribe to Hulu

Hulu was an early giant of the streaming world, and is currently known for hosting new episodes of TV shows within 24 hours of a primetime premiere, unlike other platforms such as Netflix, where subscribers often have to wait until a season is finished and binge it all in just a few sessions. Hulu also offers access to live TV through its platform with the Hulu + Live TV plan, which gives you access to everything in Hulu's streaming library, plus more than 75 live TV channels, and access to sports such as the NBA playoffs, MLB playoffs and the NFL Network. Hulu + Live TV subscribers can also easily stream most award shows, including the 2022 Academy Awards.

Hulu boasts a wide array of popular originals such as "The Handmaid's Tale," "Pen15," "Little Fires Everywhere," "Only Murders in the Building," How I Met Your Father," "Pam & Tommy" and more. But the convenient nature of Hulu means many popular shows that air on TV will also make their way onto Hulu the following day, like "The Bachelor," "Abbott Elementary" and "Rick and Morty."

How much does Hulu cost?

Hulu's most basic, ad-supported plan costs $7 monthly, while its ad-free counterpart costs $13 monthly. The price of Hulu + Live TV, which also includes access to Disney+ and ESPN+, starts at $70 a month, but for an extra $6, you can get the Hulu + Live TV ad-free plan. If you're a new user, you can also try any tier of the platform free for 30-days.

Hulu, $7 and up per month

What to watch on Hulu right now: Dollface

Kat Dennings stars as Jules in "Dollface." After being dumped by her longtime boyfriend, Jules attempts to reconnect with an old friend group. The second season of "Dollface" finds Jules and her friends fresh out of lockdown and about to enter their thirties, navigating love, work and reentering the world together. Brenda Song, Shay Mitchell and Esther Povitsky also star in this imaginative and relatable series. The entire second season of "Dollface" is out now on Hulu.

Hulu, $7 and up per month

Why you should subscribe to Netflix

Probably the most familiar of the streaming services, Netflix started as a mail-based DVD rental service, before streaming platforms came to dominate TV and movies. A huge part of the service's appeal still comes from the wide range of movies available on the platform. But Netflix also has some award-winning original series, such as "Stranger Things," "The Crown" and "BoJack Horseman." This year, Netflix also saw two of its original films, "The Power of the Dog" and "Don't Look Up," receive Oscar nominations for best picture.

How much does Netflix cost?

The most basic Netflix plan starts at $10 per month for access to the streaming platform (on just one screen at a time) and the ability to download titles (on just one device.) The "standard" plan bumps screen and device allowances to two per account for $15 monthly, with HD viewing capabilities, and the "premium" plan allows you to watch and download titles on up to four screens at once and view in Ultra HD when available. Netflix currently does not offer a free trial.

Netflix, $10 and up per month

What to watch right now on Netflix: The Power of the Dog

Phil Burbank is a wealthy, charismatic cowboy who runs a ranch with his two brothers. When one brother brings a new wife and son home, Phil ruthlessly torments them at first, but then appears to have a change of heart. Starring best actor nominee Benedict Cumberbatch, best supporting actress nominee Kirsten Dunst and best supporting actor nominee Jesse Plemons, "The Power of the Dog" is now streaming on Netflix.

Netflix, $10 and up per month

Why you should subscribe to HBO Max

With titles such as "Euphoria," "And Just Like That," and the entirety of the Harry Potter film series, as well as being the only streaming service with access to every Studio Ghibli film, HBO Max has set itself apart from the crowd.

How much does HBO Max cost?

If you already subscribe to HBO or HBO Now, then congratulations, you most likely have access to a free HBO Max subscription. If you're a new subscriber, an ad-supported plan will cost you $10 per month, and an ad-free one will cost $15 per month. Currently, the only way to get an HBO Max free trial is through the Hulu add-on.

HBO Max, $10 and up per month

What to watch on HBO Max: Euphoria

After significant delays, the Emmy-winning HBO drama starring Zendaya, Hunter Schafer and Jacob Elordi returns for its sophomore season, and the pressure is certainly on. Watch Rue, Jules, Cassie, Maddy, Nate, Lexie and Kat wind up in all kinds of trouble in new episodes of "Euphoria," streaming every Sunday on HBO Max.

HBO Max, $10 and up per month

Why you should subscribe to Peacock

Peacock is NBCUniversal's streaming service that, unlike other streaming services on this list, offers a totally free, ad-supported tier that grants access to a limited number of titles in the Peacock library. The platform is now the exclusive home to some popular, binge-worthy sitcoms such as "Parks and Recreation" and "The Office," as well as the streaming hub for any major sporting event airing on NBC, such as this year's Winter Olympics and the 2022 Super Bowl. Sports are a huge part of Peacock's appeal, with live Premier League, WWE and golf games all available for Peacock premium subscribers.

How much does Peacock cost?

Peacock has three tiers -- a free, ad-supported tier that grants you limited access to titles in Peacock's library, an ad-supported premium tier for $5 monthly or $50 annually, or an ad-free premium tier for $10 monthly or $100 annually.

Peacock, $0 and up per month

What to watch on Peacock right now: 2022 Winter Olympics

The 2022 Winter Olympics kicked off February 2. Peacock Premium subscribers have the ability to live stream all 2,800-plus hours of NBCUniversal's coverage of the Olympic Games, including all four of Peacock's original Olympics coverage shows.

Peacock, $0 and up per month

Why you should subscribe to Disney Plus

Disney fans can finally rejoice, because (almost) all their favorite titles are now in one place. Disney+ has everything from nostalgia-filled Disney Channel Original Movies, to every Marvel title, both shows and movies (except for poor Spiderman). The platform is jam-packed with kid-oriented content, but also has plenty of documentaries such as "Free Solo," and a backlog of adult-geared ABC shows including "Once Upon A Time."

How much does Disney Plus cost?

A Disney+ subscription costs $8 per month. Currently, Disney+ does not offer a free trial.

Disney+, $8 per month

What to stream on Disney Plus right now: The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder

The Proud family is back and louder (and prouder) than ever. Penny Proud is now 14 and still dealing with her humorously overbearing father, a new "woke" neighbor and a few social-media influencers that she can't seem to shake. The reboot will see the return of Kyla Pratt, Tommy Davidson, Paula Jai Parker and JoMarie Payton. Some new faces are also coming to Smithville, including Keke Palmer, Billy Porter and Zachary Quinto in recurring roles. Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Chance the Rapper, Normani, Leslie Odom Jr., Tiffany Haddish, Brenda Song and Eva Longoria are all slated to make guest appearances. "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" premieres February 23 on Disney+.

Disney+, $8 per month

Why you should subscribe to Paramount Plus

If you love ViacomCBS content such as MTV, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon or anything related to "Star Trek," then Paramount+ might be for you. The platform is the exclusive streaming home for all things Nickelodeon, boasts five Paramount+ original series in the "Star Trek" universe, and was the streaming home for last year's Emmy Awards. Paramount+ has a slate of exciting upcoming projects, including a new series based on the "Halo" franchise, set to premiere in March 2022.

You can see what's new on Paramount Plus this month here.

Paramount+ and CBS Essentials are both subsidiaries of Paramount.

How much does Paramount Plus cost?

Paramount+ currently has two subscription tiers available: The Essential plan is ad-supported and costs $5 per month, granting access to the platform's entire library, plus NFL on CBS and UEFA Champions League available via separate live feeds. The Premium plan is ad-free and includes access to your local live CBS station for $10 monthly. You can also try Paramount+ free for one week.

Paramount+, $5 and up per month

What to watch on Paramount Plus right now: Big Nate

Based on the children's books and comic strip by Lincoln Peirce, "Big Nate" is about the most awesome sixth grader in the world -- who is simply trying to prove himself. Together, Nate and his friends take on middle school and the challenges that come along with it. His favorite way to handle his struggles? Expressing himself through cartoons. Ben Giroux, Dove Cameron, Rob Delaney and more star in this animated kids series, available on Paramount+ starting February 17.

Paramount+, $5 and up per month

Why you should subscribe to Apple TV Plus

Despite getting much less public attention versus other streaming platforms, Apple TV+ has some of the most talked-about original series of the last few years, including "Ted Lasso" and "The Morning Show," as well as the Oscar best-picture-nominated "CODA."

With no back catalog of content, you won't see a constant stream of new titles, a la Prime Video or Netflix. What Apple TV+ lacks in quantity, it makes up for in quality, with big-budget original series you won't be able to get anywhere else. Most recently, the platform has released "The Afterparty," and "Suspicion," and has a new Adam Scott-led show, "Severance" coming to Apple TV+ on February 18.

How much does Apple TV Plus cost?

Apple TV+ costs $5 monthly, but if you've recently bought a new Apple device, there's a high chance it comes with three months of Apple TV+ for free. You can also try the platform free for 7 days.

Apple TV+, $5 per month

What to watch on Apple TV Plus right now: CODA

Ruby is a CODA -- a child of deaf adults -- and the only hearing member of her family. She wants to pursue singing at college, but worries about leaving her family on their own. Starring Marlee Matlin, Emilia Jones, Daniel Durant and the best supporting actor-nominated Troy Kotsur, "CODA" is streaming exclusively on Apple TV+.

Apple TV+ $5 per month

How to access streaming services on your TV:

Streaming platform apps are accessible via popular smart TVs and streaming sticks such as Amazon Fire sticks and Roku devices. If you're in the market for a new, streaming compatible TV, keep reading to check out some tempting deals.

Roku Express 4K+

Enjoy 4K picture quality and voice control via a Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant that lets you search across channels, turn on captions and more. It features dual-band wireless for smooth streaming, and an HDMI cable is included to connect the Roku to the TV. The Roku Express 4K+ does not require a smart TV to work, but it does require a TV with an HDMI input. While some Roku devices support older TVs with an A/V input, this one does not.

"I can finally have the apps I want and not worry about storage running out on my TV," reviewer Lotte says. "It's very easy to set up and use. The remote is very simple and easy to learn."

Roku Express 4K+, $39

Roku Streaming Stick+

The Roku Streaming Stick+ has a long-range wireless receiver and allows Bluetooth streaming. It also includes all the features of the Roku Express 4K+ in a smaller, easier-to-conceal device. Instead of connecting to a television via wires, it connects directly to an HDMI port. Note that the Roku Streaming Stick+ still needs to be connected to a power source -- either via a TV USB input or a wall outlet.

"It doesn't have the same bells and whistles that my Roku Ultras have...but then again, I also paid nearly twice as much for those," reviewer K. Krueger says. "This Stick+ is much cheaper and provides basically the same user interface and playback performance."

Roku Streaming Stick+, $44

Amazon Fire TV Stick with 4K Ultra HD: $25

Or, try an Amazon streamer with a new Wi-Fi antenna design optimized for 4K streaming. The Amazon Fire TV Stick pairs with compatible Bluetooth headphones and comes equipped with Alexa-enabled voice-control technology.

Amazon Fire TV Stick with 4K Ultra HD, $30 (reduced from $50)

32" Toshiba set (720p) with Fire TV: $160

This budget-friendly Toshiba TV is suited for small spaces such as bedrooms or offices. It runs Amazon's FireTV platform, so you can stream new shows from Hulu, Netflix and more without plugging in extra equipment. The TV is compatible with Alexa. Use your voice and ask Alexa to help you launch apps, play music and search for titles.

32" Toshiba set (720p) with Fire TV, $160 (reduced from $200)

