2021 MLB playoffs: How to watch and stream all the games

In 2020, all eyes were on the Los Angeles Dodgers as they won the World Series. Who will they be watching this year -- and how will be they watching? FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images

The 2021 Major League Baseball playoffs, featuring the reigning champion Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves, Houston Astros and more, promise to be one of fall TV's biggest sagas. From Oct. 5 to Oct. 30, as many as 40 games will be played, from the wild-card showdowns to the World Series. If the Fall Classic goes a full seven games, then the action isn't scheduled to conclude until Nov. 3. No matter the final tally, there's a lot of postseason baseball to be played -- and streamed.

Is YouTube TV the best bet for you? Hulu Plus Live TV? Sling TV? Something else entirely, like a digital-TV antenna, perhaps? The truth is, the 2021 MLB playoff schedule is challenging for viewers and live-TV streaming services alike.

For starters, the MLB playoff structure is multi-layered: This year may even require tie-breaker games to determine the final lineup. Once the seeding is settled, the action begins with two wild-card games, one in the National League, and one in the American League. Then each league hosts two best-of-five division series, followed by a best-of-seven league championship series. Everything culminates with another best-of-seven contest: the World Series.

The MLB postseason TV schedule is just as complex. Five different networks will air the games -- ESPN, FS1, the MLB Network, TBS and Fox.

ESPN will cover the AL Wild Card Game. TBS has the NL Wild Card Game, all the NL Division Series action and the NL Championship Series. FS1 and the MLB Network are handling the AL Division Series games. Then FS1 and Fox team up to present the AL Championship Series. Finally, Fox will be the home of the 2021 World Series.

Here's a look at what MLB playoff games you can -- and can't -- watch on five of the leading live-TV streaming services. TV viewers with decently sized cable-TV or satellite packages shouldn't have much trouble catching all the action. But cord-cutters who rely on live-TV streaming may find themselves facing unexpected programming holes. So, be prepared -- and read on.

YouTube TV

Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images (photo illustration)

YouTube TV is the MVP of this rundown. It's the only live-TV streaming service discussed here with a basic package that'll (maybe) get you every MLB postseason inning.

Priced at $65 a month, YouTube TV's standard package delivers more than 85 live-TV channels, including ESPN, FS1, TBS, the MLB Network, and, depending on your coverage area, your local TV stations, including Fox. (Conversely, depending on your coverage area, you may not get your local TV stations, including Fox.)

As with the other live-TV services noted here, there are no installation fees, equipment fees or contracts. And, as with the competition, YouTube TV is supported on a number of devices and streaming media players.

One heads-up for Roku users: YouTube TV is currently not available in the Roku channel store. Until YouTube TV's parent company, Google, and Roku resolve their months-long contract dispute, new users who haven't previously downloaded the app will have to settle for watching YouTubeTV in work-around fashion via the regular YouTube channel.

As of publication, YouTube TV was offering new users a free trial, followed by a $10 discount off a monthly subscription (for the first three months).

Watch the 2021 MLB playoffs on YouTube TV (subscription required)

DirecTV Stream

DirecTV (screenshot)

The recently launched, rebranded live-TV streaming service (formerly known as AT&T TV) follows the no-contract, no-hassle, loads-of-channels script of YouTube TV. And cable vets will be familiar with its tiered packages and pricing.

As far as 2021 MLB playoff action goes, if you're a completist, then you'll need DirecTV Stream's $85-a-month "Choice" package. It features more than 90 live-TV channels, including ESPN, FS1, MLB Network, TBS and, depending on your coverage area, your local Fox station.

If you don't care as much about American League teams, such as the Houston Astros, then you can get by with DirecTV Stream's $70-a-month "Entertainment" tier. It offers more than 65 channels, including all the playoff-baseball channels -- except the MLB Network. (So, to be clear, this option means you'd miss some AL Division Series games.)

Watch the 2021 MLB playoffs on DirecTV Stream (subscription required)

Hulu Plus Live TV

Hulu via Facebook

Hulu Plus Live TV gets you almost all the way home with its basic package. A standard Hulu Plus Live TV subscription (regularly priced at $65 a month) gets you more than 75 channels, including ESPN, FS1, TBS and potentially your local Fox station, but not the AL Division Series-airing MLB Network.

Hulu Plus Live TV does have something its competitors don't: Access to regular, ad-supported Hulu, including its original shows, such as "The Handmaid's Tale" and "Only Murders in the Building." You can see a list of the newest shows on Hulu here.

As of publication, Hulu Plus Live TV was offering new subscribers a seven-day free trial, followed by $10 off the first three months of a monthly subscription.

Watch the 2021 MLB playoffs on Hulu Plus Live TV (subscription required)

FuboTV

Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images (photo illustration)

For $65 a month, FuboTV's "Starter" tier offers as many as 110 channels, including ESPN, FS1 and, once again, depending on your area, your local Fox station. An $8-a-month add-on package, known as "Fubo Extra," will get you MLB Network, too. If you go for the "Elite" tier, you'll get 158 channels, plus the "Fubo Extra" channels -- all bundled together for $80 a month.

Note we've haven't said anything about TBS: FuboTV doesn't have it. So, if you're a diehard fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants and other National League playoff teams, then FuboTV may not be the ticket for you. (Remember: TBS is the only channel for NL playoff action before the World Series.)

As of publication, FuboTV was offering new users a free trial.

Watch the 2021 MLB playoffs on FuboTV (subscription required)

Sling TV

Sling TV via Facebook

Among the services covered here, Sling TV has the cheapest live-TV prices: $35 a month for its so-called "Orange" and "Blue" tiers. But here's the thing, to get every 2021 MLB playoff game, you'll need the $50-a-month, "Orange & Blue" service -- plus the $15-a-month MLB Network-delivering "Sports Extras" package. Add it all up, and it comes to, yup, $65 a month, just like the competitors.

If you don't mind skipping the NL Wild Card game, then you can get by with the ESPN-free "Blue" tier. That'll bring you FS1, TBS and potentially your local Fox station. Complete the subscription with the "Sports Extra" add-on, priced at this level for $11 a month. All together, you'll have everything you need (except the NL Wild Card game) for $46 a month.

As of publication, Sling TV was offering the "Orange" and "Blue" tiers to new users for just $10 each for the first month; the deal for the "Orange & Blue" tier was $20 for the first month.

Watch the 2021 MLB playoffs on Sling TV (subscription required)

Indoor HD digital TV antenna

U Must Have via Amazon

If you haven't given up on figuring out which live-TV streaming option will give you the most bang for your playoff-baseball buck, then we offer you the U Must Have amplified, indoor HD digital TV antenna.

For a flat $30, it'll deliver any live, Fox-aired games, including the World Series, to your HDTV set -- plus everything else offered by the other free, digital channels in your area. No subscription, no monthly fee. Just connect the U Must Have to your set, and watch. It's the 20th century TV-viewing experience with 21st century technology.

The U Must Have antenna boasts nearly 14,000 customer reviews on Amazon -- and a four-and-a-half star rating.

Not to complicate things, but keep in mind that the reason cable TV became a thing is that some areas just don't get very good TV reception. Today's digital antennae are far better than the rabbit ears of yore, but even they can only do so much if your home is reception-challenged.

And one more thing: As noted above, the live-TV streamers can't guarantee that you'll get all your local TV stations. If you live in an area where your, say, YouTube TV subscription will not include Fox, then you're going to need a digital antenna to (hopefully) pick up the free-TV channel.

U Must Have indoor HD digital TV antenna, $30

MLB.TV

Hunter Martin/Getty Images

Our very last option is the simplest: With a MLB.TV subscription, you can watch every single MLB playoff game -- no ifs, ands or buts. There's just one major caveat: If you're a true cord-cutter (meaning, you don't have a TV provider), then you can't watch the games live. (Local-TV blackouts will apply to MLB.TV users who do have TV providers, so, truly, nothing is perfect.)

For all subscribers, postseason games will be available to stream on MLB.TV 90 minutes after they conclude. Archived action is still a lot of action -- and it's all in one place.

As of publication, a new, yearly MLB.TV subscription could be had for $26.99. (The subscription will expire before the start of 2022 MLB Spring Training.) A seven-day free trial was also available.

Watch the 2021 MLB playoffs on MLB.TV (subscription required)

