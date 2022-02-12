Oscars 2022: How to watch all the best picture nominees

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The 2022 Oscar nominations are in. This year, 10 films received the nomination for best picture, the most films nominated in the category in more than a decade. The nominees are a wide-ranging bunch, featuring everything from dark comedies to sci-fi epics, and the first-ever Japanese film to be nominated for best picture in academy history.

This year's Academy Awards are packed with historic firsts. Apple landed its first best picture nomination with "CODA," plus the Apple film's star, Troy Kotsur, became the first deaf man to be nominated in the best supporting actor category. "The Power of the Dog" director Jane Campion became the first female director to be nominated twice in the best director category, and Ari Wegner, the film's director of photography, is now the second woman ever nominated for an Oscar in the cinematography category. Cinematography is the only current Oscar category in which a woman has never won.

The films nominated for best picture at the 94th annual Academy Awards are "Belfast," "CODA," "Don't Look Up," "Drive My Car," "Dune," "King Richard," "Licorice Pizza," "Nightmare Alley," "The Power of the Dog" and "West Side Story."

The 2022 Oscars will take place on Sunday, March 27, and Essentials has its own guide on how to watch the Oscars. If you missed any of these movies when they first premiered, keep reading to find out how to watch all 10 of this year's best picture nominees.

Where to watch "Belfast"

Belfast portrays The Troubles in Belfast, in Northern Ireland, and one working-class family's experience during this tumultuous time through the innocent eyes of the nine-year-old Buddy. Based loosely on "Belfast" writer and director Kenneth Branagh's own childhood, the best picture-nominated film is currently showing in some theaters, and is also available to purchase through Amazon Prime Video.

"Belfast," $20 on Prime video

"Belfast" now in theaters

Where to stream "CODA"

Ruby is a CODA -- a child of deaf adults -- and the only hearing member of her family. She wants to pursue singing at college, but worries about leaving her family on their own. Starring Marlee Matlin, Emilia Jones, Daniel Durant and the best supporting actor-nominated Troy Kotsur, "CODA" is streaming exclusively on Apple TV+.

"CODA," streaming on Apple TV+

Where to stream "Don't Look Up"

A pair of scientists discover that an asteroid is headed toward earth, but their warnings are widely ignored or disputed by the public. Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence star alongside Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett and Jonah Hill in this apocalyptic satire, streaming exclusively on Netflix.

"Don't Look Up," streaming on Netflix

Where to watch "Drive My Car"

A recently widowed stage actor needs someone to serve as his chauffeur, and a 20-year-old girl ends up being the perfect candidate. "Drive My Car" is a story of unlikely friendship and and the continuation of life through grief. This four-time Oscar nominated film, by Japanese director Ryusuke Hamaguchi, is in theaters.

"Drive My Car" now in theaters

Where to watch "Dune"

Based on Frank Herbert's classic science fiction saga of the same name, "Dune" follows Paul Atreides, a nobleman whose family is forced to relocate and rule the desert planet Arrakis -- the most dangerous planet in the universe. Starring Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin and more, "Dune" is available to rent or purchase on Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video.

"Dune," $6 on Apple TV

"Dune," $6 on Amazon Prime Video

Where to watch "King Richard"

"King Richard" is a biopic about the father of Serena and Venus Williams. The film follows his journey raising two of the greatest tennis players of all time. Starring Will Smith and executive produced by the Williams sisters, "King Richard" is available to purchase for $20 on Amazon Prime Video.

"King Richard," $20 on Amazon Prime Video

Where to watch "Licorice Pizza"

When 15-year-old Gary Valentine falls for the much older Alana Kane, the pair forms an unlikely partnership. Starring Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman, "Licorice Pizza" is still in theaters and not yet available to stream on any platforms.

"Licorice Pizza," now in theaters

Where to stream "Nightmare Alley"

This star-studded Guillermo del Toro flick follows a manipulative carny who studies under the carnival's clairvoyant act before teaming with a psychiatrist to create his own mentalism show. "Nightmare Alley" stars Bradley Cooper, Toni Collette, Rooney Mara, Richard Jenkins and Cate Blanchett. The psychological thriller is streaming on HBO Max.

"Nightmare Alley," streaming on HBO Max

Where to watch "The Power of the Dog"

Phil Burbank is a wealthy, charismatic cowboy who runs a ranch with his two brothers. When one brother brings a new wife and son home, Phil ruthlessly torments them at first, but then appears to have a change of heart. Starring best actor nominee Benedict Cumberbatch, best supporting actress nominee Kirsten Dunst and best supporting actor nominee Jesse Plemons, "The Power of the Dog" is available to watch in theaters and to stream on Netflix.

"The Power of the Dog," streaming on Netflix

"The Power of the Dog," now in select theaters

Where to stream "West Side Story"

Steven Spielberg's adaptation of this Tony-award winning 1957 stage musical stars Rachel Zegler, Ansel Elgort, David Alvarez and the best supporting actress-nominated Ariana DeBose. "West Side Story" will be available to stream on both Disney+ and HBO Max beginning March 2. In the meantime, the Oscar-nominated musical is playing in theaters.

"West Side Story," now in theaters

