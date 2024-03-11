The PlayStation Portal Remote Player is in stock at Walmart today, plus more buying options

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Sony

The PlayStation Portal is a remote video game player that lets you stream your favorite games straight from your PlayStation 5 using Remote Play. It's one of the hottest gaming devices in Sony's lineup right now -- it's been perpetually in and out of stock ever since its debut in May 2023. While it's still unavailable at most retailers, right now it's in stock at Walmart and StockX.

You'll pay $226 for the Portal at StockX and $265 for the Portal at Walmart. The PlayStation Portal normally retails for $200, so these prices represent a third-party reseller markup. Still, the $26 StockX markup is one of the lowest we've seen in quite some time -- and a good deal if you absolutely need to have this gaming handheld now.

PlayStation Portal: $265 at Walmart

PlayStation Portal

The PlayStation Portal is a small-scale 8-inch tablet-like display surrounded by a PlayStation DualSense controller. It delivers 60fps with 1080p resolution for your favorite games and connects via button press to your console.

You can play compatible games on your PS5 as well as some PS4 titles with the Portal. Some games will not work with the player, but the majority will - and that alone makes it worth grabbing. Plus, you get the same quality of controller as you would by simply playing at a console. The DualSense halves surrounding the screen come with the same haptic feedback and adaptive triggers for a more immersive experience.

This streaming device is similar in form factor to the Steam Deck or the Asus ROG Ally, but it's locked to PlayStation games and requires a Wi-Fi connection. That makes it perfect for seamless streaming play and enables you to take your PlayStation 5 play sessions and enjoy them in another room, outside the house, or in bed where it's much more comfortable. It's worth grabbing, even if it's not at the ideal price.

Get the PlayStation Portal at StockX starting at $226

Another source for the oft-sold-out PlayStation Portal: StockX. The site acts as a broker between buyers and resellers, with a multi-step verification process in place to protect you from getting a fake.

New-in-box PlayStation Portals are currently just $226 on StockX, making this site your most cost-effective bet for grabbing one of these sold-out gaming gadgets. Tap the button below to see the current market price for the PlayStation Portal at StockX.

Is the PlayStation Portable in stock at Amazon or Best Buy?

The PlayStation Portal is also available for sale at Amazon and Best Buy. As of last check, it was sold out at both places, but you never know when a restock will happen. So tap the buttons below and try your luck at getting one at its $200 MSRP.