ASUS ROG Ally: How to preorder this hot new handheld gaming console

When it comes to handheld PC gaming, Valve's Steam Deck has held down the fort since it released last February. The ASUS ROG Ally is the first real competition for the popular handheld system, and it's available for preorder now at Best Buy for $700, with a cheaper $600 base edition coming later this summer on June 13.

The Windows-based PC gaming device features a 7-inch, 1080p, 120Hz touchscreen with the form factor of a Nintendo Switch. The $700 version has a powerful AMD Z1 Extreme processor under the hood, while the $600 base model is nowhere near underpowered with its AMD Z1 chip. Both pack the power of a desktop gaming computer into a small gaming device that you can play both PC and Xbox games on, with support for Xbox Game Pass. You can also connect it to a TV to use as a miniature gaming console for a big-screen experience.

It runs Windows, so if you're not so much into gaming and want a portable PC to cart around with you, this interesting little device should make a great contender. It remains to be seen whether it will usurp the Steam Deck in terms of popularity, but as far as we're concerned, when it comes to PC gaming handhelds, two is most certainly not a crowd.

Key features of the ASUS ROG Ally gaming handheld:

Two versions available: AMD Z1 Extreme ($700) and AMD Z1 processors ($600)

Has a 7-inch, 1080p, 120Hz touchscreen

Support for PC gaming and Xbox Game Pass

Can be used as a portable Windows PC

Can connect to a TV or monitor for bigger screen experience

Valve Steam Deck competitor with powerful specs

The best new video games in May 2023

All good on things to play games on? Check out what's coming out to play next. The best games of May 2023 range from high-flying adventures as Link in "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom" to adventures as a fledging witch or wizard in "Hogwarts Legacy." Jump into one of these high-profile releases as summer creeps in.

"The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom"

The Switch-exclusive follow-up to 2017's "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" has been years in the making, and it's finally set to debut on Friday, May 12. It promises to offer Link an even larger world to explore while building on the massive land of Hyrule from the previous game.

Link must once again take up arms to fight a new threat plaguing the land. This time around, he'll have a whole suite of abilities to do it with. This game is set to be the biggest Switch release of the year, so locking in an early copy is a good idea.

"The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom", $70

"Hogwarts Legacy"

This immersive "Harry Potter" adventure finally lands on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 after its initial next-gen console debut in February 2023. Now, players on older systems can join others in the Wizarding World. "Hogwarts Legacy" is the biggest "Harry Potter" game yet, with setpieces anyone who enjoys the books and films can get lost in for hours. These ports of the game are available now.

Set in the late 1800s, a century ahead of the "Harry Potter" books, "Hogwarts Legacy" follows a new student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry as they go from fledgling magic user to a full-fledged witch or wizard. While doing so, players will uncover an ancient secret found nestled deep within the world of magic.

"Hogwarts Legacy" (Xbox One), $70

"Hogwarts Legacy" (PS4), $70

"The Lord of the Rings: Gollum"

Fans of "The Lord of the Rings" can explore Middle-earth as the sniveling Gollum in a game that takes place between the events of "The Hobbit" and "The Lord of the Rings". It follows an original story about Gollum that takes place ahead of the War of the Ring.

Players will journey beyond the land of Mordor and meet a variety of "Lord of the Rings" characters while occasionally using stealth tactics, scrapping with enemies and completing puzzles to move forward. "The Lord of the Rings: Gollum" is set to release on May 25.

"The Lord of the Rings: Gollum" (Xbox Series X), $60

"The Lord of the Rings: Gollum" (PS5), $60

"The Lord of the Rings: Gollum" (Switch), $60

Everything you need to play 'Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom'

So, you're definitely getting "Zelda" this month, right? Want to have the best experience possible? This is everything you need to prepare to play "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom" and then some. With these goodies (and the game, natch), yon't have to worry about anything standing in your way when the game launches.

Nintendo Switch - OLED Model - "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom" Edition



The new Nintendo Switch Zelda collector's edition console is the perfect companion for your journey. You'll appreciate the OLED model's upgraded features over the original Switch, like the standout 7-inch OLED screen that brings every game's magnificent landscapes and characters to life with more vivid colors and sharper contrast. Improved audio makes for a more immersive experience, too.

With a storage capacity of 64GB, you'll have plenty of room for game downloads, updates and extra material. The adjustable wide stand improves stability, which means you can play comfortably in tabletop mode at home or on the go.

This Amazon purchaser said the OLED model is worth the upgrade even if you own another Switch: "As someone who came from a Switch Lite, this was definitely a great upgrade. Although it seems small, the OLED screen and dimension size change was different enough to justify the $50 increase. Great for handheld use."

Nintendo Switch OLED - "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom" Edition, $360

"The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild"

"The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" is a must-have for those looking to embark on an epic adventure in "Tears of the Kingdom." With its open-world exploration, captivating narrative and innovative mechanics, the game revitalized the "Zelda" series and remains one of the highest-rated games of all time. Plus, if you want to know what's going on in the sequel, you'd better start here.

"Breath of the Wild" will prepare you for "Tears of the Kingdom" by immersing you in the vast world of Hyrule, introducing you to key characters and familiarizing you with the game's mechanics. You'll travel through various environments, solve complex puzzles and engage in thrilling battles against formidable foes, honing the skills required for success in the sequel.

This Amazon buyer says the game is good even for people who don't typically game: "My husband loves this game. This is his first Zelda game ever and he really enjoys it. He is not a gamer so he isn't that familiar with the characters or anything. It's beautiful graphics and good storytelling"

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild + Expansion Pass, $80

Game Traveler "Zelda" Nintendo Switch Case

This carrying case protects your Nintendo Switch with some serious "Zelda" flair. Inspired by the iconic Sheikah Eye symbol, it's a convenient way to keep your console safe while showing off how much you love the game series. Its rugged hard-shell structure protects your console from drops, while the soft inside lining keeps the screen from getting scratched. It features separate compartments for your Switch, Joy-Con controllers and extra game cartridges. It also has a rubberized handle to make everything easier to carry.

This Amazon customer appreciates the case's build for the price: "I do like this case! Very well constructed! Fits my OLED Switch perfectly, along with several games and memory cards. Hard enough to protect the screen and unit, but not overly rigid like a plastic case. Worth the money!"

Game Traveler Zelda Nintendo Switch Case, $20

Hori Nintendo Switch Horipad ("Zelda" Edition)

This Horipad "Zelda" Edition controller. eatures the iconic Hylian Crest and a chic gold finish. It also boasts a comfortable, ergonomic design that lets you play for long periods of time without straining your wrists and hands. It has a responsive D-pad, nice, clicky buttons, and programmable rear triggers. It's wireless, so you can play and charge it up when you're ready for another round. Plus, it charges via USB-C, so you don't have to add yet another charging cord to your arsenal.

This Amazon customer says the product is one of the best third-party controllers: "Works great! We tried a few of the "knock off" brands, none worked longer than one day, if even -- most had sticky buttons or the would just stop working all together. But this gem worked immediately out of the box - perfectly. After several months of use (charging and heavy playing, mostly Fortnite), it still works perfectly. Holds a long charge (sometimes for days!). Buttons work flawlessly. Has a good feel. No complaints - would definitely purchase this one again."

Hori Nintendo Switch HORIPAD (Zelda Edition), $85

SanDisk 1TB microSDXC Card

Boost your Nintendo Switch with the SanDisk 1TB microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card designed to improve console performance. Add this to your system so you have plenty of space for game installations, software updates, and other content. With its fast read and write speeds. Plus, you'll have reduced load times and 1TB of storage, which means storing effectively over a hundred Nintendo Switch games. And if needed, just pop it out and into another Switch instead.

This Amazon buyer says their entire game library fits on the card with a ton of space left over: "I wanted to go all out when upgrading to the OLED, and this is definitely worth it. I was able to download my entire game library with most of the space still available."

SanDisk 1TB microSDXC Card, $150

