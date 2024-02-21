Score $50 off the Lenovo Legion Go handheld gaming system

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Lenovo

Lenovo has slashed the price of its Legion Go handheld gaming system by $50, which brings the price from $700 down to $650 when you use coupon code "LEGIONGOPROMO" at checkout. That's a respectable discount, and it's only being offered for a limited time.

When you buy this system from Lenovo's website, you can pick up your Lenovo Legion Go the same day from a participating Best Buy location, or have it shipped directly to your door.

This version of the handheld gaming system offers an 8.8-inch QHD touchscreen display (2,560 x 1,600 pixel resolution) with a maximum brightness of 500 nits and a 144Hz refresh rate. It runs Windows 11 and is powered using an AMD Ryzen Z1 series processor. For power, it uses a 49.2Whr rechargeable battery.

This system is designed to play PC games on the go. Right out of the box, it supports the Legion Space gaming hub and Xbox Game Pass. You can also access the Gamesplanet Store for discounts on popular PC games when you shop using a Lenovo ID.

What's great about the Legion Go is that it offers three main gameplay modes -- handheld, tabletop and TV. It can also plug into a computer monitor or be used with Legion Glasses (sold separately) for augmented reality and VR gaming.

For audio, the system uses two, 2-watt speakers, although you can easily pair the Legion Go with a gaming headset or your favorite Bluetooth headphones or wireless earbuds. A variety of accessories, including handheld controllers, are also sold separately.

Looking for more options for PC gaming on the go? Check out the $660 Asus ROG Ally RC 71L, which we recently reviewed.