Disney Plus Day 2022 is today: Everything you need to know

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Disney Enterprises

Disney fans, assemble. The second annual Disney+ Day is happening on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. So if you've been wishing upon a star for some new Disney titles to stream, you're in luck.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about Disney+ Day 2022, including how to score a huge 75% off deal for new Disney+ subscribers.

Top products in this article:

Disney+ subscription, $1.99 for your first month (reduced from $7.99)

Disney gift card, $25 and up

Disney+ Day is a day dedicated to celebrating everything Disney's streaming service has to offer. Tons of new, highly anticipated titles will be released Thursday, including "Thor: Love and Thunder," a live-action remake of "Pinocchio," a new series set in the "Cars" universe and more.

Based on past Disney+ Day festivities, fans also expect Disney to make some significant announcements in regards to future series. Last year on Disney+ Day, fans were treated to first-look trailers for "Moon Knight" and "Ms. Marvel."

Save big on Disney Plus for a limited time

Disney+ is also offering a deal in honor of Disney+ Day: Starting at 12 a.m. EDT on Sept. 8, new subscribers can get their first month of Disney+ for just $1.99. So if you're debating signing up to check out Disney's new releases, now is the time.

Hurry: This 75% off deal ends on Sept. 19.

Disney+ subscription, $1.99 for your first month (reduced from $7.99)

In addition to the release of new Disney shows and movies and a special discount for new subscribers, the celebration also includes special extended theme park hours and photo ops for Disney+ subscribers, and a chance for Disney fans to see some of their favorite Marvel, Pixar and "Star Wars" films on the big screen again.

Select AMC theaters are offering $5 tickets to special screenings of "Encanto," "Thor: Ragnarok," "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," "Cars" and "Newsies" from Sept. 8-19. More information can be found on the AMC Theaters website.

Keep reading to learn more about the new shows and movies coming out on Disney+ Day, plus shop great gifts for Disney and Marvel fans and find out tips and tricks to score affordable Disney theme park tickets.

What's coming out on Disney+ Day

Thor's newest chapter and more titles landing on Disney+ right on time for Disney+ Day.

Disney+ subscription, $1.99 for your first month (reduced from $7.99)

'Thor: Love and Thunder' (September 8)

Marvel Studios

Celebrate Disney+ Day with Thor this year. When Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) begins, well, butchering gods, Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and Dr. Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) team up to stop him. "Thor: Love and Thunder" hits Disney+ on Sept. 8.

"Thor: Love and Thunder," streaming now

'Pinocchio' (September 8)

Disney Enterprises

This live action retelling of the classic 1940 Disney film stars Tom Hanks, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Cynthia Erivo, Keegan-Michael Key and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth. "Pinocchio" premieres on Disney+ Day.

"Pinocchio," streaming now

Everything coming out on Disney+ Day 2022

Thor: Love and Thunder

Pinocchio

Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return

Cars on the Road

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (new episode coinciding with the celebration)

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder

Frozen and Frozen 2 Sing-Alongs

Remembering

Welcome to the Club (a Simpsons short film)

Dancing with the Stars: The Pros' Most Memorable Dances

Tierra Incógnita

Growing Up

Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory

What else is new on Disney+ in September

For a complete round-up of everything coming to Disney+ in September, check out our guide.

'Andor' (Sept. 21)

Lucasfilm

Set five years before the events of "Rogue One," the newest "Star Wars" series stars Diego Luna reprising his role as rebel spy Cassian Andor. The details of "Andor" are still shrouded in mystery following the delay of the series premiere, but with three episodes dropping on Sept. 21, fans will likely get some answers.

"Andor," streaming Sept. 21

'Hocus Pocus 2' (Sept. 30)

Disney Enterprises

29 years after they were defeated by Max, Dani, Allison and Binx, three wicked witches are returning to Salem. The Sanderson sisters are resurrected and ready for revenge in this haunting sequel to the 1993 cult classic starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy. "Hocus Pocus 2" premieres Sept. 30, exclusively on Disney+.

"Hocus Pocus 2," streaming Sept. 30

Best Disney+ Day deal: Get $6 off your first month of Disney Plus

In honor of Disney+ Day, new subscribers can get their first month of Disney+ for just $1.99.This 75% off deal starts at 12 a.m. ET on Sept. 8 and runs through Sept. 19.

Disney+ subscription, $1.99 for your first month (reduced from $7.99)

Best gifts for Disney fans in 2022

With the 2022 holiday season coming up, now is a great time to start shopping for the Disney lovers in your life. Here are our top picks for what to gift Disney, "Star Wars" and Marvel fans this year (beyond a Disney+ subscription, of course).

(If you're hoping to plan a trip to the happiest place on Earth this year, we've got a guide on how to save on your next Disney vacation.)

Disney gift card

Shop Disney

Looking for a gift for a Disney fan? A Disney gift card lets them pick out exactly what they want. Available in denominations ranging from $25 to $500, these cards can be used at shopDisney.com, Disney store, Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, and more.

Disney gift card, $25 and up

Casetify Disney Princess Medley iPhone case

Casetify

The Disney Princess Medley case features Princess Jasmine, Mulan, Cinderella, Tiana, Ariel and Belle in sticker style. It's available in Casetify's standard Impact case, as well as Impact Crush and Ultra Impact, so you can customize how much protection you want your Disney-fied phone to have. This case is also available for the Galaxy S21.

Casetify Disney Princess Medley iPhone case, $65 and up

Lego Star Wars AT-AT creative building kit

Amazon

Build a Lego AT-AT from the Battle of Hoth in "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back." This 6,785-piece set comes with nine Star Wars minifigures including General Veers, Luke Skywalker, Snowtrooper Commander, four Snowtroopers and two AT-AT Drivers. For ages 17 and up.

Lego Star Wars AT-AT creative building kit, $835

Loungefly Star Wars Baby Yoda mini backpack

Loungefly via Amazon

This faux leather mini backpack's design is inspired by Grogu from "The Mandalorian," and is intended to make it look like you're carrying "The Child" on your back. The inside lining features a cartoon Grogu print, and the front zipper is embellished with a frog charm. This is the way to win over a "Star Wars" obsessed Disney fan.

Loungefly Star Wars baby Yoda mini backpack, $70 (reduced from $80)

Lego Disney Castle play set

shopDisney

Build your very own Lego replica of the place where dreams come true: the Walt Disney World Resort Cinderella castle. The set comes with a whopping Lego 4,080 pieces, including some familiar faces, like Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Donald and Daisy Duck and Tinker Bell.

Lego Disney Castle play set, $350

Related content from Essentials: