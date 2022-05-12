What to watch ahead of 'Stranger Things' Season 4

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Netflix

After three long years, the fourth season of "Stranger Things" is almost here. Make that, the first part of the fourth season is almost here. Unlike past seasons of the beloved Netflix series, "Stranger Things" Season 4 will be dropped in two parts: The first half of the season, called Volume 1, will premiere on May 27; the second half of the season, aka Volume 2, will debut on Netflix on July 1. This news may come as a shock to fans who are used to binge-watching an entire season of the sci-fi series in one big, greedy gulp.

But there's no reason to fret! We've compiled a list of movies that helped inspire "Stranger Things" Season 4, plus a list of other great TV shows and movies that "Stranger Things" fans like you are sure to love while you await every episode the upcoming season. Keep on reading for the recommendations -- and for more details on the upcoming "Stranger Things" season.

The top products in this article:

"Stranger Things," now streaming on Netflix

"E.T." $4 and up on Prime Video

Best 4K TV right now: 65" Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV (2022 model), $2,000

Season 4 of "Stranger Things" picks up six months after the Battle of Starcourt. Things are different, but the also the same. See, on top of the usual struggles that come with starting high school, a new supernatural threat has arrived in Hawkins.

Series creators (and brothers) Matt Duffer and Russ Duffer have revealed some of the films that inspired their long-awaited new season. If you don't want to know, then stop reading now!

All good? Great. According to the Duffers, movies that influenced (and may get referenced?) in Season 4 of "Stranger Things" include: "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial," "The Great Escape," "Alien 3" and "A Nightmare on Elm Street." (Robert Englund, who played Freddy Krueger in the "Nightmare" franchise, is even a member of the Season 4 "Stranger Things" cast!)

If you've already seen these classic films, then kudos! But you may want a refresher course. And if you've never seen them, well, there's no time like now. Here's everything you should watch before the new season of "Stranger Things."

'A Nightmare on Elm Street'

Warner Bros. Pictures

This classic 1984 slasher film is about Freddy Kreuger, a monstrous man who hunts teenagers down inside of their dreams. After spotting Freddy in her own dreams, Nancy (played by Heather Langenkamp) and her boyfriend (played by Johnny Depp, in his big-screen debut) set out to investigate.

Recently, "Stranger Things" co-creator Matt Duffer explained to Collider that Season 4's dark tone is due in part to the cast aging up. "They are like full-blown young adults now," Duffer said."So, we thought that this was a good year to put them in a full-fledged 'Nightmare on Elm Street'-esque horror film."

"Nightmare on Elm Street" is currently available to stream on Netflix.

"A Nightmare on Elm Street," now streaming on Netflix

'E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial'

Universal Pictures

"E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" is Steven Spielberg's classic 1982 sci-fi fantasy about a boy (played by Henry Thomas) who befriends a space alien that's been stranded in Southern California.

At its heart, "E.T." is a story of friendship and courage -- just like the very first season of "Stranger Things." (The Duffers used the movie to inspire their work back then, too.)

For the fourth season of "Stranger Things," the Byers family, headed by Winona Ryder's Joyce Byers, is headed out to California, and the Duffers definitely had "E.T." on the brain as they developed that storyline: "The goal for California is to have that 'E.T.', [San Fernando] Valley feel of it," Matt Duffer told Collider.

"E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" $4 and up on Prime Video

'The Great Escape'

Sunset Boulevard/Corbis/Getty Images

"The Great Escape" is the iconic 1963 Steve McQueen epic about imprisoned Allied soldiers in a German POW camp during World War II.

While we don't know much about how Season 4 of "Stranger Things" drew inspiration from "The Great Escape," we do know, per a "Stranger Things" teaser trailer, that Jim Hopper (played by David Harbour) is alive and imprisoned ("Great Escape"-style?) in a Russian research facility.

"The [Duffer] brothers are big into video games, manga and anime, and we definitely play on that this season. We talked about 'The Great Escape' and 'Alien 3' as influences," Harbour told the New York Times.

"The Great Escape," $4 and up on Prime Video

'Alien 3'

20th Century Fox

The third film in the "Alien" franchise follows Ellen Ripley (played by Sigourney Weaver) after she crash lands on a wasteland that's inhabited by former inmates of a maximum-security prison. Ripley must fight to convince everyone that they're all facing a deadly threat from the new spawn of her old alien nemesis.

"Stranger Things" is no stranger to "Alien" references. The Netflix show's first three seasons are rife with references to the film series. Only "Alien 3" has been specifically noted as an influence on Season 4.

Bonus fun fact: "Stranger Things" star Winona Ryder co-starred opposite Sigourney Weaver in the "Alien" franchise's 1997 installment, "Alien Resurrection."

"Alien 3," $4 and up on Prime Video

Check out all the "Alien" movies on Prime Video

Shows to watch if you like "Stranger Things"

Beyond the movies that helped shape Season 4 of "Stranger Things," there are plenty of other shows that incorporate 1980s-inspired sci-fi and horror elements, and are worth checking out. From "Twin Peaks" to "Yellowjackets," keep reading to see what should you should watch if you like "Stranger Things."

'Twin Peaks'

ABC

A pre-Peak TV groundbreaker, and a trippy forerunner of "Stranger Things," David Lynch and Mark Frost's "Twin Peaks" is a murder mystery that originally concerned the question: Who killed Laura Palmer? The first two seasons of "Twin Peaks" originally aired on ABC from 1990 to 1991. You can find the episodes today on Paramount+.

Paramount+ and Essentials are both subsidiaries of Paramount.

"Twin Peaks" Seasons 1-2, now streaming on Paramount+

'Twin Peaks: The Return'

Showtime

Twenty-six years after "Twin Peaks" ended, fans finally got Season 3. Also known as "Twin Peaks: The Return," the show picks up decades after the shocking events of the original series. In it, the Twin Peaks Sheriff's Department reopens the investigation into Laura Palmer's death. "Twin Peaks: The Return" consists of 18 episodes, and is available to stream on Showtime.

Showtime and Essentials are both subsidiaries of Paramount.

"Twin Peaks: The Return," now streaming on Showtime

'The X-Files'

20th Century Studios

If you like sci-fi shows like "Stranger Things," you'll definitely want to check out "The X-Files." One of the longest-running sci-fi series in network TV history, the show follows the dynamic FBI agent duo Fox Mulder (played by David Duchovny) and Dana Scully (played by Gillian Anderson) as they investigate paranormal cases.

"The X Files," now streaming on Hulu

"The X Files," streaming free with ads on Prime Video

'The Twilight Zone'

Robert Falconer/CBS

Like really strange things? Then you'll want to check out "The Twilight Zone." On Paramount+, you can stream both Rod Serling's original 1959-1964 classic series, and the 2019-2020 revival narrated and executive-produced by Jordan Peele. The Peele version features a star-studded carousel of guest cast members appearing across 20 haunting modern-day stories about the supernatural, racism, alien invasions, the spread of misinformation and immigration.

"The Twilight Zone," now streaming on Paramount+

'Yellowjackets'

Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME

This coming-of-age, psychological thriller series tells the story -- and aftermath -- of a plane crash that strands a high-school girls' soccer team in the wilderness. The show toggles between the brutal past and present day, 25 years later. "Yellowjackets" is now streaming exclusively on Showtime.

"Yellowjackets," now streaming on Showtime

'Gravity Falls'

Disney

In the animated "Gravity Falls," Dipper and Mabel Pines are sent to spend a summer with their great-uncle Stan, proprietor of the tourist attraction, the Mystery Shack. This fun, twisted show is currently available to stream on Disney+.

"Gravity Falls," now streaming on Disney+

'Outer Range'

Amazon Studios

In this Amazon Original sci-fi/Western series, Royal Abbott (played by Josh Brolin) is a Wyoming rancher who's coping with the disappearance of his daughter-in-law, dealing with neighbors who want to poach his property -- and struggling to keep the existence of a gaping black hole on his land a secret.

"Outer Range," now streaming on Prime Video

The best TVs and TV deals right now

Looking to upgrade your viewing experience at home, so you can watch the latest streaming shows, movies and more in style? Keep reading to check out the best deals on 4K TVs -- and a recommendation for a TV wall mount.

Samsung's 'The Frame' QLED 4K smart TV 2022

Samsung

The latest edition of "The Frame" features a matte, anti-reflection display. The 1-inch-thick screen can stream all your favorite TV shows and movies in 4K resolution, and seamlessly transition to Art Mode to display your favorite paintings and photographs.

65" Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV (2022 model), $2,000

Last year's model (2021), meanwhile, is on sale at Amazon.

65" Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV (2021 model), $1,598 (reduced from $1,798)

58" Samsung 4K Crystal UHD LED smart TV with HDR: $478

Samsung via Walmart

This 58-inch LED smart 4K TV from Samsung features a processor that can upscale your favorite HD shows and streams.

Samsung 58" 4K Crystal UHD LED smart TV with HDR, $478 (regularly $600)

Full motion TV wall mount: $55

Amazon

Mount your new TV with ease with this tilted, 4.8-star-rated wall mount. It's designed to handle televisions ranging in size from 47 to 84 inches.

Full motion TV wall mount (for 47" - 84" TVs), $55

Related content from Essentials: