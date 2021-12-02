Surprise! Walmart's Cyber Monday sale is over but some deals actually got better for Cyber Week

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Find Cyber Monday deals still available at Walmart. Getty Images

First, the bad news: Walmart's big Cyber Week sale has ended. But that doesn't mean you've missed your chance to save big on the Xbox Series S, Chromebooks, Apple AirPods and more to give as gifts this Christmas -- there are a few last-minute deals you can still get at Walmart today.

Click the link below to find everything that's still on sale post-Cyber Monday at Walmart.

Or ahead, we've done the work for you, selecting some of the top online-only deals still available. Find reduced prices on robot vacuums, stamps, Chromebooks and more. If you see something you like, snap it up now: There's no telling when these Cyber Monday holdover deals will end.

Xbox Series S console: $365



Xbox via Walmart

The Xbox series S offers next generation speed and performance with Xbox velocity architecture, powered by a custom SSD and integrated software. It includes backward compatibility, so gamers can play thousands of games from all four generations of Xbox consoles.

Best of all? The Xbox Series S just saw a nice price cut at Walmart thanks to some third-party sellers -- you can pick one up right now for just $365. That's even cheaper than on Cyber Monday!

Xbox Series S console, $365 (reduced from $450)

100 USPS Forever stamps: $48

Walmart

You'll have enough stamps to send all your Christmas cards -- and thank-you cards -- with this roll of first-class Forever stamps. You'll pay $58 for a roll of 100 at the post office, but Walmart has them discounted by $10.

USPS U.S. Flag 1 Roll of 100 USPS Forever first class postage stamps, $48 (reduced from $58)

Samsung Chromebook 4: $126

Samsung via Walmart

You save more than half off when you purchase this Samsung Chromebook. This slim 11.6-inch device features 4 GB of memory, a full-size keyboard and trackpad and voice control with Google Assistant.

Samsung Chromebook 4, $126 (regularly $284)

Michael Kors Jet Set large crossbody bag: $96

Michael Kors via Walmart

Cross-body bags are always a welcome gift, largely because they're versatile. This particular bag has gold-chain detailing and a generous 9-inch width.

Michael Kors Jet Set large crossbody bag, $96 (reduced from $328)

KidKraft Uptown play kitchen: $99

KidKraft via Walmart

This 30-piece play food set has everything your cooking-obsessed kiddo could want. The KidKraft play kitchen includes interactive features such as clicking and turning knobs, appliance doors that open and close, realistic burners, a working chalkboard and more. The toy setup is $100 off right now during Walmart's Cyber deals.

KidKraft Uptown play kitchen, $99 (regularly $200)

The Pioneer Woman 30-piece cook and prep set: $79

The Pioneer Woman via Walmart

The non-stick cookware set comes in three different colors. It includes two saucepans with lids, two frying pans, a Dutch oven with a lid, a skillet, a wooden spoon, a baker with a lid, a chef knife with a sheath, a paring knife with a sheath, a mixing bowl with a lid, four measuring bowls, four measuring spoons, a pie dish with a lid, and a slotted turner.

The Pioneer Woman 30-piece cook and prep set, $79

Samsung Jet 60 Fit cordless stick vacuum: $179



Samsung via Walmart

The cordless vacuum is $120 off during Walmart's Cyber Monday sale. The Samsung Jet 60 cordless stick vacuum features a removable battery, a five-layer filtration system, a high capacity dust bin and a long-reach crevice tool.

Samsung Jet 60 Fit cordless stick vacuum, $179 (regularly $299)

Anker Eufy robot vacuum: $144

Anker via Walmart

This robot vacuum has home mapping and an automatic suction-power adjustment. It is also compatible with Amazon Alexa or the Google Assistant for hands-free control.

Anker Eufy Robot Vacuum, $144 (reduced from $350)

Shark EZ bagless self-empty robot vacuum: $299

Shark via Walmart

We've seen a number of good deals on robot vacuums for Cyber Monday, but this Shark vacuum is the lowest-priced self-emptying robot vacuum we've found this season. It can be controlled via an app or voice control to clean carpets and hard floors. After each cleaning session, the device automatically empties itself into its bagless self-empty base, so you won't have to empty it time and time again.

Shark EZ bagless self-empty robot vacuum, $299 (regularly $499)

Luxe dual-nozzle bidet attachment: $25

Luxe via Walmart

Here's an unusually refreshing Cyber Monday deal: Walmart has a bidet on deep discount during Deals for Days. The Luxe W85 model features a dual-nozzle, non-electric bidet attachment. The bidet has pressure-control knobs for user preference as well as a hygienic nozzle-guard gate for easy maintenance.

Luxe dual nozzle bidet attachment, $25

Apple AirPods 3: $170 at Walmart ($150 at Amazon)

Apple

The IPX4 sweat- and water-resistant Apple AirPods (3rd generation) come with a number of upgrades over the previous generation: spatial audio that places sound all around you, longer battery life (30 hours total, with included MagSafe charging case), force sensor controls on the stalk and support for Find My Network so they'll never go missing.

They're currenty on sale at Walmart for $170, a slight discount over the $179 Apple list price. But if you really want to save some cash, buy Apple AirPods at Amazon -- the same pair will cost you just $150 there. (Discount is applied at checkout.)

Apple AirPods 3, $150 at Amazon (regularly $179)

Hamilton Beach Fryer (2 liter): $35



Walmart

Sure, air fryers are all the rage. But did you know you can get a great deal on a traditional fryer as well? This Hamilton Beach model holds up to 8 cups of oil.

Hamilton Beach fryer, $35 (reduced from $53)

