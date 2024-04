Ex-National Enquirer publisher David Pecker continues testimony in Trump "hush money" trial David Pecker, former publisher of the National Enquirer, took the stand Thursday for the third day in former President Donald Trump's "hush money" trial in Manhattan. Pecker told the jury that he declined to purchase Stormy Daniels' story himself, but he advised then-Trump attorney Michael Cohen "to buy this story and take it off the market." Robert Costa reports.