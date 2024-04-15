Receive a $40 Digital Costco Shop Card when you sign up for a new membership with this exclusive promo code

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Costco is my go-to store for just about everything. The warehouse giant offers bulk grocery essentials at hard-to-beat prices -- prices that get even better with Costco's monthly deals. It's where I make major tech purchases too: I know I'm getting a great deal and Costco extends the warranty on qualified tech items.

That's why I'm so excited about Costco's new April promo. You'll receive a $40 Digital Costco Shop Card when you sign up for a new Costco membership. There are a few catches -- you need to enter promo code PARA24, you'll need to agree to auto-renew and you need to be a new member. (Those whose Costco membership expired more than 18 months ago qualify.*)

You can spend your Digital Costco Shop Card like cash on just about anything Costco has, though some exceptions apply. Given that Costco membership is $60 per year, this is almost like getting your first year of membership for just $20. But don't delay, because the promotion ends on May 12, 2024.

Tap the button below to score this Costco promo (with promo code PARA24) right away, or read on to learn more about Costco's April 2024 members-only savings, plus more about why I love Costco.

The best Costco member-only savings promotions in April 2024

There are plenty of savings to be had at Costco today on grocery essentials, appliances, furniture and more. Costco's current member-only savings event runs from April 10 through May 5, 2024. Here are some of our favorite finds. Note that pricing on Costco.com may be higher than Costco warehouse pricing.

Best Costco grocery savings promotions in April

Stock up the pantry with these April Costco grocery finds. Pro tip: If you haven't tried Rao's marinara sauce yet (save $3), you're missing out. Loaded with flavor (but not sugar), it's easily the best pasta sauce in a jar I've ever tasted. Costco is the place to buy it, though -- my local grocery store charges almost twice the per-ounce price for the brand.

Nabisco Oreo Sandwich Cookies (62.76 oz.): Save $3.50

Rao's Homemade Marinara Sauce (2 x 28 oz.): Save $3

Starbucks French Roast Whole Bean Coffee (2.5 lbs.): Save $5.50

Tide + OXI Advanced Power HE Liquid Laundry Detergent (138 oz.): Save $4

Bounce Dryer Sheets (2 x 160 ct.): Save $2.20

Bounty Advanced Paper Towels (12 x 101 sheets): Save $5.50

Best Costco tech savings promotions in April

Level up your tech this spring at Costco -- the warehouse has laptops, televisions and more at great prices. Remember, Costco extends the manufacturer's warranty on TVs, computers (excluding touchscreen tablets) and major appliances for up to two years from the date of warehouse purchase or date of delivery if the item was purchased online.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm or 44mm): Save $60

15.6" Acer Aspire 5 Touchscreen Laptop: $400

55" LG 4K TV (UR8000 series): $350

Dyson Purifier Cool TP7C Purifying Tower Fan: $460

Select Ring Home Security Products: Save up to $60

Why become a Costco member?

I love Costco -- I've been a member for more than 24 years. I do much of my household shopping there. It's my go-to store for paper towels, garbage bags, laundry detergent and all those other household essentials I don't want to buy regularly at a supermarket. It's also where I stock up on groceries such as milk, coffee and eggs (they're much cheaper at Costco than at my local supermarket). Costco is a great place to stock up on wine too. I recommend Kirkland Signature™ brand boxed wine -- it's a solid combination of high quality and low price.

I also make sure to pick up a $4.99 rotisserie chicken when I'm at Costco. It makes a great dinner entree, with plenty left over for making sandwiches or chicken salad the next day. And the price can't be beat -- you'll pay way more buying a whole chicken to roast at home.

Costco is a great place to find household goods -- think furniture, small appliances, bedding and more. And Costco extends the warranty on select electronics to two years at no added cost. Costco has a much friendlier return policy than other retailers, as well.

When I need gas, I stop at the station attached to my local warehouse. The price there is typically 15 to 40 cents lower per gallon than nearby stations. Don't be discouraged by long lines -- most Costco gas stations have more pumps than your average gas station. Lines move quickly.

And, of course, every time I visit Costco I stop by the food court. It's hard to go wrong with the $1.50 hot dog-and-soda combo. Try it the next time you visit. Or take a fresh-baked $10 pizza home for the whole family.

Why I love Costco:

Costco has all the grocery essentials I need at a great price.

Costco is a great place to find new snacks and treats, including local favorites.

Costco has regular savings on essentials like vitamins, coffee and detergent.

Costco has high quality standards, especially when it comes to its own Kirkland Signature brand.

You can buy just about anything through Costco -- even bars of gold silver coins

My recommendation: Upgrade to a Costco Executive Membership

If you want to take your Costco savings to the next level, I recommend upgrading to a Costco Executive Membership. It costs an extra $60 per year over a standard membership, but you'll start earning a 2% Reward on your yearly Costco purchases, including vacations purchased through Costco Travel. The annual 2% Reward is mailed with your renewal notice, two months before the renewal date.

Why I love the Costco Executive membership:

If you spend more than $3,000 on qualified purchases at Costco per year, you will receive more than $60 for your Reward.

If you're not satisfied with your Costco Executive Membership, you can convert your membership to a Gold Star membership or cancel your membership at any time and get a refund.



What's the fine print on the Costco deal?

*To receive a Digital Costco Shop Card, you must provide a valid email address and set up auto-renewal of your Costco membership on a Visa card at the time of sign-up. If you elect not to enroll in auto-renewal at the time of sign-up, the Digital Costco Shop Card will not be emailed. Valid only for nonmembers for their first year of membership. Not valid for renewal or upgrade of an existing membership. To qualify as a new member, an existing Costco membership must be expired at least 18 months or more. Limit one promotion per household. Promotion is non-transferable and may not be combined with any other promotion. Digital Costco Shop Cards are not redeemable for cash, except as required by law. Digital Costco Shop Card will be emailed to the email address provided by the primary member at the time of sign-up within two weeks after successful sign-up and enrollment in auto renewal. Costco is not liable for incentives not received due to entry of an invalid address during sign-up. Digital Costco Shop Cards are not accepted at gas stations, car wash, food court kiosks or self-checkout.

Use the provided single-use promo code PARA24 when entering your payment information. You will see a $0.01 deduction on your membership cost after the promo code is entered. This indicates that your promo code has been successfully processed so your incentive will be emailed.

A Costco membership is $60 per year. An Executive Membership is an additional $60 upgrade fee a year. Each membership includes one free Household Card. May be subject to sales tax. Costco accepts all Visa cards, as well as cash, checks, debit/ATM cards, EBT and Costco Shop Cards. Departments and product selection may vary.