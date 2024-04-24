Watch CBS News

A tour of St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City

"CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell was given a private tour of the magnificent St. Peter's Basilica, the largest church in the world, located in the smallest nation in the world.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.