Trump arrives in New York ahead of expected surrender and arraignment
"On Tuesday morning I will be going to, believe it or not, the Courthouse. America was not supposed to be this way!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.
"On Tuesday morning I will be going to, believe it or not, the Courthouse. America was not supposed to be this way!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.
The city has 35,000 officers on standby for his arraignment, according to sources, as Trump has urged his supporters to demonstrate against the indictment.
President Ulysses S. Grant was arrested for speeding in 1872, more than 150 years before former President Donald Trump was indicted.
The former president was indicted by a grand jury investigating his role in a "hush money" payment made by Cohen to adult film star Stormy Daniels.
The former Trump attorney says the ex-president is "petrified" at the prospect of being fingerprinted and having his mug shot taken following his criminal indictment.
The charges stem from alleged hush money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels.
Criminal charges filed against the former president could further tarnish the Trump Organization's reputation, experts say.
Judge Juan Merchan presided over the convictions of two Trump Organization companies and a guilty plea by their former chief financial officer.
The district attorney's office defended the grand jury's vote to indict the former president, and said the chairmen's request for documents and testimony would interfere in the case.
A New York grand jury has voted to indict former President Donald Trump.
"This is a very sober time for our country, a real moment in history," Warren told "CBS Mornings" on Friday.
Trump is the first former president in U.S. history to be indicted on criminal charges.
This is the first time in history a former president has been indicted.
Despite contention between Trump and Ron DeSantis over a bid for the White House, the Florida governor said his state "will not assist in an extradition request."
Former president Donald Trump was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury on allegations related to a business records investigation related to a "hush money" payment.
He is the first former president in U.S. history to face criminal charges.
Here is what is likely to come next, according to a former prosecutor and law enforcement sources.
The case stems from a "hush money" payment made just days before Trump was elected president in 2016.
Witnesses who have appeared before the grand jury have fielded questions about Karen McDougal, a former Playboy model and actress, sources said.
Pence has said that he's ready to fight the subpoena all the way to the Supreme Court if necessary.
Grand jurors investigating the former president's role in a "hush money" payment met Monday and heard from Trump ally David Pecker, sources said.
Evan Corcoran's appearance comes a day after another attorney for the former president confirmed he, too, testified in the special counsel's investigation.
The chairmen's letter "only came after Donald Trump created a false expectation that he would be arrested the next day," general counsel Leslie Dubeck wrote.
The former vice president has been issued a subpoena in the Jan. 6, 2021, investigation.
Trump's legal team had appealed a lower court ruling that attorney-client privilege should not shield attorney from interview by special counsel investigators.
"Everyone is safe," press secretary Vanessa Valdivia told CBS News. Biden was on her way to Michigan from Colorado.
The actor was in Washington, D.C., to testify for the prosecution in the multimillion-dollar conspiracy and fraud trial.
Four Republicans have announced their candidacies for president so far.
First January, then February, maybe April — these were the months when the president was anticipated to announce his reelection campaign. No announcement has come yet.
A confession from a fellow inmate supported David Brown's contention that he was not involved in the killing of a prison guard.
"On Tuesday morning I will be going to, believe it or not, the Courthouse. America was not supposed to be this way!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Battleground state voters at DeSantis events feel that former President Donald Trump's style is a "liability."
Wall Street Journal editor-in-chief Emma Tucker told "Face the Nation" on Sunday that the charges against Evan Gershkovich are "entirely bogus."
The Democratic congressman discussed potential ways forward to reduce gun violence, in lieu of a full ban, on "Face the Nation."
Some took to social media to criticize Reese for taunting Iowa guard Caitlin Clark during the NCAA women's final.
Retired optometrist could be on the hook for up to $1 million — more than triple what he sued the actress for.
Oil cartel's surprise plan to dial back production will likely push up fuel costs within the next two weeks, analysts say.
The IRS has pushed tax deadlines back for taxpayers in several states across the country because of storm damage from the East Coast to the West Coast.
There can be a line of thunderstorms in an environment that looks favorable for tornadoes — but one storm might produce a tornado while the others don't.
Retired optometrist could be on the hook for up to $1 million — more than triple what he sued the actress for.
Oil cartel's surprise plan to dial back production will likely push up fuel costs within the next two weeks, analysts say.
The IRS has pushed tax deadlines back for taxpayers in several states across the country because of storm damage from the East Coast to the West Coast.
Recalled drug could contain bacteria that causes potentially life-threatening inflammation of heart valves, company warns.
A Phoenix Dairy Queen's signature spoon emblem has been recovered after unknown suspects made off with it.
"Everyone is safe," press secretary Vanessa Valdivia told CBS News. Biden was on her way to Michigan from Colorado.
The actor was in Washington, D.C., to testify for the prosecution in the multimillion-dollar conspiracy and fraud trial.
Four Republicans have announced their candidacies for president so far.
First January, then February, maybe April — these were the months when the president was anticipated to announce his reelection campaign. No announcement has come yet.
A confession from a fellow inmate supported David Brown's contention that he was not involved in the killing of a prison guard.
Recalled drug could contain bacteria that causes potentially life-threatening inflammation of heart valves, company warns.
Neil Diamond got candid about living with Parkinson's disease during a CBS "Sunday Morning" appearance. Here's what to know about the diagnosis.
Products manufactured by Global Pharma Healthcare Pvt Ltd were linked to a fatal outbreak of drug-resistant bacteria.
The latest office trend, "Bare Minimum Mondays," is all about easing into the start of the workweek - and mental health experts say it can help mental health.
The CBS News investigative unit digs into the gender gap when it comes to research on sports-related concussions. Female athletes speak out about the lack of knowledge on how concussions affect women's brains and mental health. Nikki Battiste reports.
Scientists set world records for the deepest fish ever recorded on video, as well as the deepest catch, while exploring trenches off Japan.
The tiny girl was rescued from rubble in southern Turkey 128 hours after the quake struck, and it was initially believed that both her parents died in the disaster.
After 408 scooters were involved in accidents in Paris last year alone, an overwhelming majority voted against the devices in a weekend referendum.
The elaborately carved statue is believed to have been made sometime between 800-400 B.C., the National Anthropology and History Institute said.
Efforts were underway to find other people still missing, according to the governor's office in the Democratic Republic of Congo's North Kivu province.
Retired optometrist could be on the hook for up to $1 million — more than triple what he sued the actress for.
Mo Willems' cantankerous and beloved creature, The Pigeon, turns 20 this year and he is celebrating in grand style. Willems talks to "CBS Mornings" about the new edition of "Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus!" as well as his new humor book for adults "Be the Bus" and he shares a game to encourage families to doodle together.
Podcasters Yseult P. Mukantabana and Hannah Summerhill are out with a new book, "Real Friends Talk About Race," inspired by their podcast. They talk about embracing uncomfortable moments to start difficult conversations about race and bridge the gap.
The combined company will share a diverse audience and expansive social media reach. WWE is a social media powerhouse.
The rapper-turned-country singer took home three awards on Sunday as an outsider who won over fans with his confessional songs.
CNET editorial director Dan Ackerman joins "CBS Mornings" with tips for clearing digital clutter.
"We aren't planning to pay the monthly fee for check mark status for our institutional Twitter accounts," the Times said in a statement Sunday.
Former NFL star meets with a Cisco engineer and NFL's Chief Information Security Officer to discuss how the tech giant defended the big game from cyberattacks.
Every month about 150 million Americans use the social media app developed in China, and that has security experts and lawmakers worried, because of how user data might be accessed by the Chinese Communist Party.
ZDNet Editor-in-Chief Jason Hiner explains best practices for setup and success of smart home security systems.
There can be a line of thunderstorms in an environment that looks favorable for tornadoes — but one storm might produce a tornado while the others don't.
Scientists set world records for the deepest fish ever recorded on video, as well as the deepest catch, while exploring trenches off Japan.
And if you listen closely, the type of sound the plant is making could tell you what's wrong.
The classic image of Tyrannosaurus rex flashing giant teeth might be wrong. New research suggests they were likely covered by scaly lips.
Storms like the one that tore through Mississippi last week, killing several dozen people, could become more common due to climate change, according to a new study. Atmospheric scientist Dr. Walker Ashley, a professor at Northern Illinois University, and one of the study's lead authors, joins CBS News' John Dickerson on "Prime Time" about what these findings could mean.
Trump Tower, in the heart of midtown New York City, is all but surrounded by police and barricades. Investigators are on high alert for any potential threats as the former president is set to be arraigned on Tuesday. Jeff Pegues reports.
Former President Trump arrived in New York on Monday ahead of his scheduled arraignment on Tuesday. The indictment remained sealed Monday, but sources said the charges include a felony count of falsifying business records. Robert Costa reports.
Last week a federal jury convicted 49-year-old Jeffrey Young for illegally prescribing opioids, including oxycodone and fentanyl, from his medical practice Preventagenix in Jackson.
Investigators made the determination after reviewing the shooter's writings, Nashville police said in a statement.
A confession from a fellow inmate supported David Brown's contention that he was not involved in the killing of a prison guard.
NASA has chosen a crew of three men and one woman for a mission to circle the moon next year. CBS News space analyst Bill Harwood joins us with details on the astronauts and plans for their historic flight.
Three NASA veterans, including one of the world's most experienced female spacewalkers, and a Canadian rookie astronaut will fly around the moon next year.
April's full moon will rise this week.
"The cow" is a rare kind of star explosion that happens when it's too bright and evolves too quickly: "Put simply, they are weird, and this new observation makes them even weirder."
Rocket company is halting its operations indefinitely after failing to secure new funds following scrubbed mission.
When Tiffiney Crawford was found dead inside her van, authorities believed she might have taken her own life. But could she shoot herself twice in the head with her non-dominant hand?
A look inside the truck trailer where 26 abducted school children and their bus driver were buried alive -- and later escaped.
A look back at the esteemed personalities who've left us this year, who'd touched us with their innovation, creativity and humanity.
America's longest-running news broadcast program celebrates three-quarters of a century on the air
What Angelina Fernandes saw the night her mother was accused of murder.
As Donald Trump prepares for his arraignment in New York City tomorrow, President Biden has been avoiding comment on the case. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joins "Red and Blue" with more on that plus the latest on the president's timetable to announce his reelection bid for 2024.
Trump Tower, in the heart of midtown New York City, is all but surrounded by police and barricades. Investigators are on high alert for any potential threats as the former president is set to be arraigned on Tuesday. Jeff Pegues reports.
Former President Trump arrived in New York on Monday ahead of his scheduled arraignment on Tuesday. The indictment remained sealed Monday, but sources said the charges include a felony count of falsifying business records. Robert Costa reports.
NASA has chosen a crew of three men and one woman for a mission to circle the moon next year. CBS News space analyst Bill Harwood joins us with details on the astronauts and plans for their historic flight.
Former President Donald Trump has arrived in New York City for his arraignment tomorrow. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa and CBS News political director Fin Gomez join "Red and Blue" to discuss the political fallout so far.