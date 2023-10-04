We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Understanding today's gold spot price can keep you informed and help you make sound investing decisions. Busakorn Pongparnit/Getty Images

Gold has been a symbol of wealth and prosperity for centuries and its allure continues to captivate investors worldwide. And, that's especially true during times of economic uncertainty, which is when gold tends to shine as an investment asset due to the unique benefits — like inflation hedging and portfolio risk mitigation — that it offers to investors.

And, physical gold, like gold bars and coins, has historically held its value, making it a smart bet for many investors. That said, the price of gold can and will fluctuate in the short term, so it's important to keep an eye on these changes if you want to buy gold at the right time.

What is the price of gold today?

As of October 4, 2023, the price of gold is $1,822.45 per ounce, according to the World Gold Council. That spot price per ounce is down by about 5.35% compared to 30 days ago — and is down by about 9.74% compared to six months ago.

The price of gold per gram today is $58.59, and the price of gold per kilo is $58,593.10. Those prices are also slightly lower than they were in recent months.

But while these figures represent the market's assessment of the precious metal's current value, it's important to note that gold prices are subject to constant fluctuations due to a variety of factors.

Factors that influence the price of gold

Numerous factors can impact the spot price of gold, including:

Supply and demand: Like any other commodity, the price of gold is largely influenced by the basic economic principle of supply and demand. When demand for gold increases, and the supply remains constant or decreases, prices tend to rise. Conversely, when demand drops or supply increases, prices may fall.

Like any other commodity, the price of gold is largely influenced by the basic economic principle of supply and demand. When demand for gold increases, and the supply remains constant or decreases, prices tend to rise. Conversely, when demand drops or supply increases, prices may fall. Economic conditions: The state of the global economy plays a significant role in determining gold prices. During times of economic uncertainty safe-haven asset

The state of the global economy plays a significant role in determining gold prices. During Inflation: Gold is often seen as a hedge against inflation

Interest rates: The relationship between gold prices and interest rates is inversely proportional. When interest rates are low, the opportunity cost of holding gold (which doesn't provide any yield) is minimal, making gold more attractive. Conversely, when interest rates rise, the opportunity cost of holding gold increases, potentially leading to lower demand and lower prices.

Geopolitical uncertainty: Political instability, conflicts and global events can also significantly impact gold prices. Investors often turn to gold as a safe haven during times of geopolitical turmoil.

Currency movements: Since gold is priced in U.S. dollars, fluctuations in the strength of the dollar can affect gold prices. When the dollar weakens, gold becomes cheaper for foreign investors, increasing demand and prices.

Market sentiment: Investor sentiment and speculative trading can cause sudden and substantial price swings in the gold market. Positive sentiment can lead to a rally, while negative sentiment can trigger sell-offs.

Investor sentiment and speculative trading can cause sudden and substantial price swings in the gold market. Positive sentiment can lead to a rally, while negative sentiment can trigger sell-offs. Central bank policies: Central banks hold significant gold reserves, and their actions can influence the market. Large purchases or sales of gold by central banks can impact prices.

The bottom line

The price of gold, like any other financial asset, is influenced by a complex interplay of supply and demand dynamics, economic conditions, inflation, interest rates, geopolitics, currency movements, sentiment and central bank policies. As of October 4, 2023, the price of gold stood at about $1,822 per ounce, reflecting the current market sentiment and conditions.

Given that gold's spot price can fluctuate, investors and enthusiasts should keep a close eye on these factors to make informed decisions regarding their gold investments. There are many top gold investing companies that can help. Whether you are considering gold as a store of value, a portfolio diversifier or a speculative investment, however, understanding the dynamics of the gold market is crucial for making sound financial choices.