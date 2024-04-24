We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Gold prices have been on a rollercoaster ride in recent weeks, reflecting the economic uncertainties and inflationary pressures that have been gripping the nation. The precious metal saw its value surge to record highs, skyrocketing from about $1,990 per ounce in mid-February to a then-record high of $2,160 per ounce in late March. That uptick in gold prices continued, with the spot price hovering just under $2,400 per ounce in late April.

However, gold prices experienced a temporary dip this week, and are now hovering just above $2,300 per ounce. And, this temporary retreat could be enticing to investors who have been eyeing an opportune moment to buy into gold at a relatively lower price point, hoping to capitalize on potential future gains.

While timing the market can be a precarious endeavor, the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting, scheduled from April 30 to May 1, has added an intriguing dimension to the gold investment equation. As investors weigh their options, the question lingers: Is it a wise decision to invest in gold before the April Fed meeting?

Should you invest in gold before the Fed's April meeting?

The decision regarding whether it makes sense to invest in gold before the Fed meets is a personal one. After all, your risk tolerance, investment strategy and other factors all play a part. That said, as the Federal Reserve's April meeting approaches, the case for investing in gold becomes increasingly compelling for a few different reasons.

For starters, the current spot price of gold, while elevated compared to historical levels, presents a relatively attractive entry point for investors considering the precious metal's potential upside. By buying in while gold prices are down slightly, you have the opportunity to capitalize on any future upticks in price.

And, if recent history has proven anything, it's that gold prices often climb around the time that Fed meetings are held as investors work to hedge against any potential rate changes the Fed could make. So, by adding gold to your portfolio prior to the Fed's April meeting, you could see a swift uptick in value if that trend continues.

The outlook for gold's spot price also remains bullish overall now. While many investors had hoped for interest rate cuts in 2024, recent inflation reports have dashed those optimistic expectations. The Fed isn't likely to cut rates until inflation is under control, and it's anyone's guess when that will occur, which means it's unclear if or when rate cuts will happen this year.

And, one Fed official recently suggested that we may not see rate cuts at all in 2024. This shift in sentiment has increased the likelihood of the Fed maintaining a hawkish stance, potentially keeping interest rates elevated for an extended period or even increasing them over time if inflation stays high.

Should such a scenario occur, it would likely fuel at least some economic uncertainty and market volatility, which could cause the value of the riskier, more traditional assets in your portfolio to fluctuate or decline, at least on a temporary basis. But if you invest in gold now, before the Fed's upcoming meeting (and any subsequent shifts in the economic climate), you can help protect the value of your portfolio from these types of losses.

After all, gold is known to be a safe-haven asset due to its low correlation with traditional asset classes like stocks and bonds. So, if the market experiences turbulence after the Fed meeting, gold could work as a counterbalance to the potential losses caused by those fluctuations.

Other reasons to invest in gold right now

Today's lower gold prices and the potential for further economic uncertainty after the Fed meeting aren't the only reason to invest in gold right now. Investing in gold also offers a multitude of benefits that make it an attractive asset class for those seeking to diversify their portfolios and mitigate risk from other assets.

For example, gold has proven to be a reliable hedge against inflation, making it an appealing investment considering the ongoing inflationary issues we're facing. And, gold's limited supply also contributes to its long-term value appreciation potential.

Another advantage of gold investing is its liquidity. Gold can be easily bought and sold on global markets, making it a readily accessible investment option for investors seeking to adjust their exposure to the asset class.

It's also worth considering the potential for increased demand for gold from central banks and institutional investors. As today's economic uncertainties persist, these entities may seek to further bolster their gold reserves as a safeguard against financial instability, driving up the demand and potentially supporting higher gold prices over the long term.

The bottom line

While it can make sense to invest in gold before the upcoming Fed meeting, it's important to note that investing in gold also comes with its own set of risks and considerations. Gold prices can be volatile, especially over the short term, so investing in gold tends to be a better long-term investment. And, storing and insuring physical gold can incur additional costs, which should be factored into investment decisions.

But despite the possible downsides, the potential benefits of investing in gold before the Fed's April meeting may be compelling for investors. And, as the global economic landscape continues to shift, gold's role as a safe-haven asset may become increasingly valuable, positioning it as an attractive investment opportunity for those willing to weather potential short-term volatility in pursuit of long-term gains.