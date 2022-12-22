This Schwinn indoor cycling bike is 30% off at Amazon, plus more fitness holiday deals and gift ideas

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon

Amazon is already kicking off its New Years' sale with tons of discounts on fitness tech, equipment, apparel and more. One of the best deals that you can get today is on this Schwinn Fitness indoor cycling bike.

The bike is compatible with popular third-party cycling apps, like Peloton and Zwift. It features a full-color, backlit LCD console that monitors your heart rate, speed, time, distance and calories burned while cycling. It also has an adjustable race-style seat and dual-link foot pedals with toe cages and clips for a secure ride.

Schwinn Fitness indoor cycling bike, $799 (reduced from $1,199)

The best Theragun gift ideas

Shop the best Theragun gift ideas. Select Theragun devices are on sale now.

Theragun Pro: $400 (save $200)

Best Buy

Theragun Pro is a professional-grade device constructed for physical therapists, trainers and other professionals, but it's also great for athletes, however amateur. Like the Theragun Elite, it is equipped with an OLED screen and a customizable speed range of 1,750 to 2,400 PPMs (percussions per minute) with three presets. However, instead of 40 pounds of force, the Pro boasts 60 and is the only model with an adjustable arm, allowing for easier use.

The Theragun Pro comes with six attachments: a dampener, standard ball, wedge, thumb, cone and super soft tip. A two-year warranty (compared with just one with the less expensive models) makes it more appealing for anyone who might use the gadget daily.

Theragun Pro, $400 (reduced from $599)

Theragun Elite: $298

Therabody

The Theragun Elite is really simple to use -- you control the intensity of the massage via an up or down press of a button and by varying the pressure you apply on your muscle. (We recommend, from first-hand experience, starting with a lighter touch.) The triangular design makes it really easy to reach all areas of your body on your own, at just the right angles -- even those otherwise hard-to-reach spots on your back. It includes five attachments -- a dampener, standard ball, thumb, cone and wedge.

It's a high-end splurge, to be sure, but trust us -- you'll wind up getting a lot of use out of this massage gun once you know how good it makes you feel after a session.

Theragun Elite, $298 (regularly $399)

Theragun Elite, $299 (regularly $400)

Theragun Prime: $198

Theragun Store via Amazon

Prime is Theragun's most basic, standard-sized model, with up to 30 pounds of force. It also offers a five-speed range with customizable speed through the Theragun app and weighs 2.2 pounds. It's also equipped with four attachments: dampener, standard ball, thumb and cone.

This model is quite user-friendly and will suit the needs of the average person suffering from muscle soreness, tightness and pain.

Theragun Prime, $198 (regularly $299)

Theragun Prime $199 (regularly $300)

Theragun Mini: $149

Therabody

The Theragun Mini weighs just 1.43 pounds. It offers 20 pounds of force and three speeds -- 1,750; 2,100 and 2,400 PPMs. While the three standard-size Theragun models are Bluetooth enabled, the mini is not. The Mini may not replace the need for a full-size, full-powered massage gun, but it is a great supplementary option for anyone who travels often or wants to bring a massage gun to the gym.

The Mini is covered under a one-year warranty.

Theragun Mini, $149 (reduced from $199)

The best stationary bike gift ideas

We've found stationary bikes that suit a wide variety of budgets. Shop bikes from Peloton, Schwinn and more.

The Peloton Bike: $1,245



Peloton

Clip into a Peloton Bike for a cycling workout like no other. This small-space-friendly bike features delta-compatible pedals, a resistance knob for manual control, a two-channel, rear-facing stereo speaker system with 16W of total power, 10-point multitouch touchscreen, USB micro port, 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity, 5MP front-facing camera, built-in microphone and volume buttons.

A Peloton All-Access Membership ($44 monthly) must be purchased separately to access Peloton content on your Bike. Membership offers unlimited access to Peloton's entire library of content available on your new Bike and through the Peloton App.

Original Peloton Bike, $1,245 (regularly $1,445)

Schwinn Fitness IC3: $620

Walmart

This bike with a tablet holder has an LCD console, Bluetooth capability and a 40-pound flywheel. It tracks RPMs, heart rate, calories, time and distance. Try it with the Peloton app.

Schwinn Fitness IC3, $620 (reduced from $799)

Yosuda indoor cycling bike: $210

Yosuda via Amazon

This stationary bike has a belt-driven system for a smooth and quiet ride, an adjustable non-slip handlebar and a tablet holder. Its LCD monitor tracks time, speed, distance and calories burned. There is a water bottle holder and wheels on the bike, so that it can easily be moved.

Yosuda indoor cycling bike, $210 (reduced from $440)

Sunny Health & Fitness indoor exercise bike: $298

Sunny Health & Fitness

This spin bike has a weighted flywheel and quiet belt drive system. It has an adjustable seat and handlebars, plus a water bottle holder. Stream your workout on your TV or a laptop in front of you, or invest in a tablet holder for this bike's handlebars, as it doesn't come with a tablet or workout streaming subscription.

Sunny Health & Fitness indoor exercise bike, $298 (reduced from $399)

The best rowing machine gift ideas

Rowing is become the hot new fitness trend. These home rowing machines make an excellent holiday gift.

Hydrow Rower: $2,495 and up

Best Buy

The Hydrow rowing machine features an adjustable 22-inch HD screen, an aluminum and steel frame and a customizable footbed. The Hydrow Rower fits heights up to a 36-inch inseam and weights up to 375 pounds. Rated 4.8 stars at Best Buy.

Learn more about the Hydrow rower, here.

Hydrow Rower, $2,495

Hydrow Rower + 1 year Hydrow subscription, $2,951

Hydrow Wave Rower: $1,695 and up

Hydrow

The Hydrow Rower's small-space-suitable successor features a 16-inch HD screen, stainless steel seat track, durable polymer frame and an adjustable footbed. Despite its smaller size, the Hydrow Wave also fits heights up to a 36-inch inseam and weights up to 375 pounds.

Hydrow Wave rowing machine, $1,695

Hydrow Rower upright storage kit: $80

Best Buy

This storage kit includes a bracket, strap and detailed installation guide, so you can store your Hydrow Rower in a space-saving, upright position.

Hydrow upright storage kit, $80

The best treadmill gift ideas

If the weather outside is frightful, you might as well workout inside where it's warm. We've found treadmill gift ideas that suit a variety of budgets.

NordicTrack T Series 6.5 S treadmill: $649 and up

Amazon

The NordicTrack T Series 6.5 S treadmill is equipped with one-touch, zero to 10 percent incline control, can reach speeds of up to 10 mph, and be folded up into the frame for storage. It has a 300-pound capacity.

"Precise and well-crafted, the unit smoothly folds upright to reduce the footprint in my living space," reviewer Morgan Powers says. "The console immediately synced with my home Wi-Fi. Graphics/audio on the 10-inch monitor are crystal clear."

The treadmill is available in two varieties: one with a five-inch display screen; and, one with a 10-inch display screen.

NordicTrack T Series 6.5 S treadmill (5" inch display screen), $649

NordicTrack T Series 6.5 S treadmill (10" inch display screen), $849 (reduced from $999)

Jarvis treadmill desk: $3,254

Fully

Consider this treadmill desk for the friend or family member who works from home and wants to get more movement into their daily routine.

The adjustable work station has a 350-pound lifting capacity. The treadmill desk can be customized to have the finish, desk shape, top size and accessories of your choice.

Jarvis treadmill desk, $3,254

WalkingPad C2 Mini foldable walking treadmill: $550

WalkingPad

Know someone who works from home and doesn't have a ton of space? This mini walking treadmill is the perfect size to slide under a standing desk. When it's not in use, this fitness machine can be folded to almost half its size for easy storage.

Choose from five colors.

WalkingPad C2 Mini foldable walking treadmill, $550 (regularly $600)

The best home gym gift ideas

Turn your office into a home gym. These apartment-friendly workout setups will transform your space and your body.

FightCamp: $499 and up

FightCamp

FightCamp is an at-home boxing gym experience that combines boxing and bodyweight exercises to give the user a full-body workout. The fitness device tracks your movements to show your progress and help you improve your boxing skills over time.

FightCamp packages are fully customizable, with the essentials - trackers and a bag - starting at $499.

FightCamp, $499 and up

FITURE Core smart workout mirror home gym: $1,495

Fiture Store via Amazon

FITURE uses motion-engine technology to track key movement points on your body to provide real-time form feedback. The reflective fitness device can offer tips to correct your technique, improve your workout, power seamless gesture controls and reduce the risk of injury.

Explore popular classes including strength, boxing, yoga, cardio sculpt, pilates, barre, HIIT, stretching, meditation and customized workouts.

FITURE Core smart workout mirror home gym, $1,495

The best wearable gift ideas

Track your fitness goals this year with a top-rated wearable. Shop smart watches and smart jewelry from Oura, Fitbit, Apple, Samsung and more.

Oura Ring Gen3: $349

Oura

The Oura Ring tracks how well you sleep, your daily movement and heart rate, can help set health goals, take you through guided meditations and more. This small wearable can sync your health and workout data from your favorite apps through Apple Health, Google Fit, Strava and Natural Cycles.

Available in two styles and five metal finishes.

Oura Ring Gen3, $349

Fitbit Sense: $250

Amazon

The Fitbit Sense is an advanced fitness tracker that tracks heart health, sleep, exercise and more. It includes an ECG app that can assess wearers for heart-rhythm irregularity, including atrial fibrillation. It also has an electrodermal-activity sensor that records your skin temperature to measure stress.

Fitbit Premium members can receive a "Daily Readiness Score" that tells you if you're ready to exercise or should focus on recovery. It's no longer on sale but is still a great buy.

Fitbit Sense, $250

Apple Watch Ultra: $749

Apple

The Apple Watch Ultra is designed to be a more rugged and durable option for athletes and adventurers. It provides up to 36 hours of life on a single charge with standard use or 60 hours of battery life with the soon-to-be-released battery optimization setting. It is made with a stronger titanium alloy material for improved impact resistance. It also offers a brighter display and a second speaker for better sound and display visibility during outdoor use. Apple says it's optimized for diving and water sports.

The Apple Watch Ultra provides enhanced GPS functionality to trace your steps and improve navigation for outdoor expeditions. There is also an action button that can be used to more accurately track your workouts by marking segments of your workout.

Apple Watch Ultra (GPS + cellular, 49mm), $749 (reduced from $799)

Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm): $269 and up



Apple via Amazon

The fast-charging Apple Watch Series 7 works as an activity tracker, and can be used to monitor your heart rate, sleep and blood-oxygen levels. You can even use it to practice mindfulness. And it's not just compatible with the Apple Fitness+ workout library – it was literally built for it.

It's a good buy for older adults, too. The Apple Watch Series 7 features fall alerts -- if its wearer has a slip and fall accident, the Apple Watch will detect it and offer to contact emergency services. And while it won't necessarily detect a heart attack, the Apple Watch will alert when it detects an irregular heart rhythm that may be a warning sign to something more serious.

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (41mm), $269 and up (reduced from $399)

Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm): $297 and up

Apple via Amazon

The larger, somewhat weightier 45mm Apple Watch Series 7 is on sale at Walmart and Amazon right now.

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (45mm), $297 and up (reduced from $429)

Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm) GPS + cellular, $350 and up (reduced from $529)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: $240 and up

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is an upgrade from the popular Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. It features 10W smart-charging capabilities, a notable upgrade from the slower 5W charging offered by the prior model. It also offers an advanced workout algorithm and sleep tracking technology.

The Galaxy Watch 5 features an advanced bioactive sensor that collects more accurate data. This data can be managed and tracked in the Samsung Health app.

This is the first time that Samsung is offering its sapphire glass on its non-premium smartwatch options. (Sapphire glass isn't actually glass. It is a ceramic that mimics the transparency of glass and offers more durability.)

Like prior Galaxy Watch models, the Galaxy Watch 5 is available in 40mm and 44mm display sizes. It is also available in five colors.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, $240 and up

Amazfit Bip U: $45

A water-resistant, budget-friendly alternative to the Apple Watch, and compatible with both Android and iOS, the Amazfit Bip U boasts a longer battery life—up to nine days per charge—and a variety of activity tracking options.

Measure heart rate, blood oxygen levels, breathing, sleep quality and even stress levels. Women can track periods and get reminders when it's almost that time of the month.

Amazfit Bip U, $45

Amazon Halo View: $35

Amazon

Released in late 2021, the slender, Alexa-enabled Amazon Halo View measures heart rate, activity, sleep and even blood-oxygen levels. It also offers connectability to popular health apps, such as Headspace and Bettersleep, as well as connectivity to your phone. It also boasts a seven-day battery life.

Another added bonus? Each watch comes with a 12-month membership subscription with access to workout and programs. After the trial period, it auto-renews at $4 per month.

Amazon Halo View, $35 (reduced from $80)

Fitbit Charge 5: $100

The latest incarnation of the popular Charge line from Fitbit, this well-equipped activity and health tracker packs advanced technology into a slender device and features a color touchscreen. The smartphone-enabled device helps you manage stress and stay on top of heart health and sleep.

Android users can even respond to text messages.

Fitbit Charge 5, $100 (reduced from $180)

Fitbit Inspire 2: $57

A budget-friendly, no-frills Fitbit that gets the job done, this easy-to-use, entry-level activity and sleep tracker offers a whopping 10-day battery life, various exercise modes, and 24/7 heart rate tracking. New subscribers receive a one-year, free trial of Fitbit Premium.

Available in three colors (black, lunar white and desert rose) and with multiple accessory options.

Fitbit Inspire 2, $57 (reduced from $100)

Garmin Instinct 2 Series: $398

Garmin via Amazon

The Garmin Instinct 2 Series was introduced in February. It's built not just to be worn, but to be actively worn. It's an outdoorsy, thermal- and shock-resistant GPS smartwatch that boasts damage- and scratch-resistant glass. It measures your heart rate, stress level, sleep metrics, blood oxygen, your fitness age and more. It delivers daily workout prompts, comes with built-in workout and sport apps and even tracks your mountain-biking stats, if any. Download apps from Garmin's Garmin Connect IQ store to up the watch's game even more, and track everything from hydration to menstrual cycles. The battery will last up to 30 hours in GPS mode -- and up to 28 days in smartwatch mode. Or get the solar version for what Garmin says will be unlimited battery life.

The Instinct 2 Series comes in two case sizes: 40mm and 45mm. It also comes in a range of editions, from standard to surf and more. Pictured above is the 40mm, solar, standard-edition Instinct 2 in mist gray. This version of the watch lists for $450.

Garmin Instinct 2 Series (40mm) standard edition, solar (mist gray), $398 (reduced from $450)

Garmin Epix: $900 and up

Garmin via Amazon

The premium Garmin Epix, launched in January, is not just another outdoor-ready Garmin smartwatch -- it's an outdoor-ready Garmin smartwatch with a luxe look. Billed as a "premium multisport watch," the Epix features an AMOLED display, and, in a nice touch, comes with preloaded maps to thousands of golf courses and ski resorts worldwide. It boasts a number of health- and fitness-monitoring powers, and includes features that'll help you on the next ski run, or surfing wave. The battery runs for 16 days in smartwatch mode, and 42 hours in GPS mode. The Garmin Epix lists at $900 and up.

Garmin Epix (Sapphire-White Titanium), $900 and up

The best workout shoes and athleisure wear

Complement any fitness gift with some top-rated workout wear. Shop our top-rated sneaker and athleisure picks.

MAÄT leggings: $148

MAÄT

These futuristic-looking leggings provide protection and cushioning for your knees while you workout. MAÄT's moisture-wicking, stretchy leggings are designed with ultra-flexible ribbed knee pads that pad the area without being bulky, and are tapered to put wider coverage where it's needed.

"I wore these leggings to a pilates class," said CBS Essentials senior writer Lily Rose. "I normally get knee pain when I use the reformer, but these leggings really cushioned the area and helped me hold my poses. Plus, the material is really soft, stretchy and the leggings are flattering."

Select from three colors.

MAÄT leggings, $148

Girlfriend Collection compression pocket leggings: $70

Girlfriend Collective

These Girlfriend Collective leggings are one of Oprah's Favorite Things 2022. The TV icon loves these "sweat-wicking, high-compression and high-waisted," leggings from size-inclusive brand Girlfriend Collective, made out of recycled plastic bottles.

Available in sizes XS to 6XL.

Girlfriend Collective compression pocket leggings, $70 (reduced from $88)

Colorfulkoala high-waisted tie-dye leggings: $30

Amazon

Reviewers rave about Colorfulkoala's Lululemon Align-lookalike leggings (and they're Essentials bestsellers). The tie-dye option, which comes in six colorways, is currently on sale. These leggings have a seamless waistband with a hidden pocket.

"I cannot get enough of Colorfulkoala," an Amazon reviewer says. "I can't stop buying them! They are so comfy, fit so great and are cheap! They're squatproof and cute to wear out. I almost don't want to share how good these are because I hate when they sell out!"

Colorfulkoala high-waisted tie-dye leggings, $30 (reduced from $35)

Athleta Elation Train 7/8 workout tight: $60 and up

Athleta

These Athleta leggings are designed for medium-to-high-impact workouts at the gym or outdoors. They're made of recycled SuperSonic fabric with supportive compression. They also feature back drop-in pockets to hold your phone or essentials at the gym.

Athleta Elation Train 7/8 workout tight, $60 and up

Bandier All Access Center Stage high-waisted leggings: $98 and up

Bandier

These Bandier workout leggings are made with silky-smooth compression fabric and feature a double layer elastic waistband to keep your leggings in place while you're moving around.

"These high-waisted Center Stage leggings are perfect for both working out and lounging around." wrote one verified buyer. "They hold up for long runs, yoga, hit training, etc. They also shape your legs nicely."

These leggings come in two fabric options; All Motion and sport rib. All Motion is a high-compression, quick-drying fabric. Sport rib is a ribbed stretchy quick-drying fabric. You can also choose from capri, mid-rise, high waist and high waist with a pocket.

Bandier All Access Center Stage high-waisted leggings, $98 and up

You can also complete the look with a matching bra.

Bandier Front Row sports bra, $80

ThirdLove Kinectic performance pocket leggings: $74

Thirdlove

These ThirdLove Kinectic performance pocket leggings are great for running, HIIT classes, cardio boxing and other cardio activities. Made with dry-feel performance fabric and a lightly compressive fit, these leggings provide the perfect balance between performance and comfort.

ThirdLove Kinectic performance pocket leggings, $74

Lululemon Scuba oversized funnel neck half zip: $118

Lululemon

Stay warm during outdoor runs in this Lululemon jacket. This oversized half-zip is made with breathable cotton-blend fleece fabric. It features a kangaroo pocket with hidden phone sleeve and the elastic zipper pull doubles as an emergency hair tie.

Select from eight colors. Sizes run from XS to XXL.

Lululemon Scuba oversized funnel neck half zip, $118

Gymshark Arrival 5" shorts: $26

Gymshark

These slim-fit shorts are made with a lightweight material that features sweat-wicking tech.

Choose from 15 colors. Shorts run from XS to 3X.

Gymshark Arrival 5" shorts, $26

Vuori Austin sweatpant: $110

Vuori

Vuori makes some of the softest athleisure on the market. These sweatpants feature a straight leg and relaxed fit. The gym essential is made with stretch terry fabric and features a soft, brushed interior.

Choose from three colors. Sizes run from XS to XXL.

Vuori Austin sweatpant, $110

Outdoor Voices Freeform 7/8 high waist leggings: $88

Outdoor Voices

These popular leggings are made with a supersoft knit fabric and feature a high-rise fold over waistband for unrestricted comfort during yoga. They are designed for low to medium-sweat workouts like yoga and pilates.

Outdoor Voices Freeform 7/8 high waist leggings, $88

EleVen by Venus Williams Level Up leggings: $108

EleVen by Venus Williams

These leggings from Venus Williams' brand are perfect for getting active on a cold day. They're light and breathable, but still warm and cozy enough to wear for outdoor workouts during winter. The ribbed fabric is moisture-wicking and stretchy.

EleVen by Venus Williams Level Up leggings, $108

Under Armour men's HeatGear compression long-sleeve T-shirt: $22

Under Armour via Amazon

This long-sleeve is made with Under Armour's super-light HeatGear fabric which delivers superior coverage (keeps you warm) without weighing you down.

Choose from 22 colors. Sizes run from XS to 4X in select colors.

Under Armour men's HeatGear compression long-sleeve T-shirt, $22 (regularly $35)

Nike Metcon 7: $130

Nike

With an impressive 4.5-star rating, Nike's Metcon 7 sneakers are a favorite in the workout world. They're great shoes for weight lifting, with wide, flat heels and an inner plate that helps with weight distribution. The cushioned midsoles offer plenty of support for cardio, while rubber treads provide a secure grip on the training floor. These shoes even have a tab that locks down your laces to keep you from tripping mid-workout.

"By far the best Metcons I have bought from Nike," a reviewer wrote. "I am able to run an easy mile with these shoes and squat and deadlift without having to switch shoes."

Nike Metcon 7 sneakers are available in both men's and women's sizes.

Nike Metcon 7, $130

Brooks Ghost 15: $140

Brooks Running

Avid runners love the Ghost, one of the most popular sneaker styles from Brooks. The latest version, the Ghost 15, offers ample cushioning for a soft, smooth ride from start to finish and features an updated midsole that reacts to your unique stride and provides smooth transitions.

They are available on Amazon with Amazon Prime's Try Before You Buy feature, so you can try these shoes out for 7 days for free before buying them to make sure that they are the right fit for you.

Women's Brooks Ghost 15, $140

Athletic Propulsion Labs TechLoom Tracer: $250

Athletic Propulsion Labs

At $250, APL's Tracer is the priciest option on this list. But with more than 100 five-star reviews, it's definitely an investment worth considering. Designed to handle every level of intensity in the gym, the Tracer is crafted with highly breathable fabric and has a non-stretch forefoot to keep your feet centered for extra stability in the shoe. The midsole has medium cushioning for a balance between support and a low profile.

"This is my second pair of Techloom, great all around training shoes," a reviewer wrote. "They're lightweight but strong, love 'em!"

All of APL's shoes are unisex. If your size in men's is sold out, you can select a women's size and adjust the fit by a size and half, and vice versa. For example, a size 7 in men's is a size 8.5 in women's.

Athletic Propulsion Labs TechLoom Tracer, $250

Adidas Powerlift 4: $100

Zappos

The Powerlift 4 shoes from Adidas are designed specifically for weightlifting, with a high-density, die-cut midsole and an intentionally snug fit for maximum stability. The non-slip outsole and adjustable hook-and-loop strap will help you feel more secure while you lift.

"Brilliant fit, true to size," raved a reviewer. "The benefit of these shoes is you're able keep balance super well on squat and they force you to push with your heel resulting in much better form and less risk of injury."

Men's Adidas Powerlift 4, $100

Hoka Clifton 8: $140

Hoka

Hoka's Clifton 8 running shoes boast a streamlined silhouette, breathable mesh upper and foam midsole for extra cushioning while pounding the pavement. With a 4.5-star rating (out of more than 1,000 reviews) on the Hoka site, it's no wonder the Clifton 8 is one of the brand's bestselling shoes. Available in both men's and women's sizes.

"This is my second pair of Hokas and I really like them. They are comfortable and provide a lot of cushion. I am in the medical field and always on my feet. These provide great cushioning and I feel great at the end of the day," a reviewer wrote. "I have another pair that I use for exercise and they are perfect for long walks or runs."

Women's Hoka Clifton 8, $140

Men's Hoka Clifton 8, $140

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38: $73

Nike

Nike's popular Pegasus shoes first came out in 1983. They continue to be one of the brand's top selling shoes. Described as a "workhorse with wings," Nike's latest design iteration of the Pegasus shoe offers cushioned support, durability and breathability.

"Originally bought this shoe for training/running and [it] has been an incredibly comfortable and durable light shoe," a reviewer raved. "One of the only shoes that has been reliable for me."

Whether you're aiming for long distance on the trail or sprinting on the track, the Air Zoom Pegasus is a reliable running shoe -- and it's currently on sale. Available in men's and women's sizes.

Women's Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38, $73 (reduced from $120)

The best fitness subscription gift ideas

Give the gift of a boutique workout experience. Check out the best fitness subscription gift ideas from Obé, ClassPass, Alo Moves and so much more.

Obé Fitness

Obé Fitness

Strive for five (workouts per week) with Obé Fitness. As the company's mantra encourages, finding the inspiration to work out often is extra easy with Obé's collection of more than 6,000 on-demand classes, plus 22 daily classes available via livestream. The virtual fitness subscription service offers a wide range of workout sessions, from dance, yoga and Pilates to equipment-based classes such as cycling, bounce (indoor trampoline) and foam rolling. Class lengths vary anywhere from 5 minutes to an hour, making it easy to fit in a workout around any schedule.

The benefits to Obé Fitness include the already existent bank of on-demand classes; the affordable monthly subscription cost; and the convenience of workout classes you can take in your living room. The overall neon-meets-pastel, '80s-inspired aesthetic of every class is an added bonus, alongside the reportedly peppy and optimistic workout instructors.

An Obé Fitness subscription starts at $25 a month, but if you prefer, you can pay annually for $170 (roughly $14 a month). You can also try Obé Fitness free for seven days.

Access classes via the Obé Fitness app, or stream them through your Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, FireTV, Airplay or a simple HDMI and laptop set-up.

Obé Fitness, $17 per month and up

ClassPass

Grave Rivera/ClassPass

If in-person fitness classes are more your speed, ClassPass could be for you. A ClassPass membership has four tiers available at various price points, and each tier allots a certain number of monthly credits to redeem for fitness and wellness activities in your area. Credits can apply to range of activities, from cycling classes to cryotherapy sessions. While in-person classes are clearly the focus of ClassPass, credits can also apply to virtual sessions, and a membership grants access to more than 4,000 free, on-demand online workouts.

The benefits to a ClassPass subscription include the flexibility and variety that comes with a credit system: change your fitness routine every month if you like. Going through a busy month? You can roll up to 10 credits into the next month and make up for lost time later. And if you travel frequently but don't want to skip your workout, ClassPass offers services in cities across the country (and even some internationally) so you can take your credits on the road.

The cost of a ClassPass membership can vary slightly based on your location, but costs for the lowest plan start at $19 monthly for eight credits, and can go as high as $199 for 100 credits. Right now, you can also get up to 20 credits to try for one month free.

ClassPass, $15 per month and up

Future Fitness

Future Fitness

Future Fitness is a wellness app that goes beyond on-demand fitness classes -- although there are plenty of those included. When you sign up, you'll be matched with a fitness expert to serve as your digital personal trainer, who will work with you to create a custom fitness plan that fits your goals, needs and schedule.

Once you're matched with your trainer, you'll receive weekly workout plans, along with daily check-ins, motivation quotes and critiques or guidance based on the data your trainer observes from your workout. Future works exclusively with an Apple Watch to collect your fitness data, but if you don't have the latest Series 7, or any Apple Watch for that matter, Future will loan you one free of charge with a refundable deposit.

A subscription to Future Fitness will run you $149 monthly, but you can try your first month for $19.

Future Fitness, $149 per month

Alo Moves

Alo Moves

This subscription-based fitness app comes from -- you may have guessed it -- Alo Yoga. The maker of popular yoga-friendly clothing and workout gear, Alo Yoga also has a fitness app that is, of course, focused on yoga, offering vinyasa, hatha, ashtanga, and restorative classes. But Alo Moves also boasts a range of other on-demand workouts, such as HIIT (high-intensity interval training), barre and Pilates, as well as mindfulness sessions that include breath training and sound baths.

When you first sign up with Alo Moves, you can take a short quiz to help the app make workout recommendations based on your fitness level and goals. You can also search for classes yourself and filter by instructor, style, difficulty, intensity, and duration. Classes can last anywhere from 10 to 90 minutes, and are taught by one of more than 70 Alo-apparel-clad instructors, often in picturesque locations. On-demand classes are accessible on nearly any device, from a smartphone to an Apple TV. Live classes are only accessible via desktop or laptop computer right now.

Beyond beautiful backdrops and a wide range of class options, Alo Moves isn't doing anything groundbreaking in the world of fitness apps. But if you're an aspiring yogi or already love the brand's apparel and workout gear, then this app is definitely worth trying out.

Alo Moves usually costs $20 monthly, or $200 annually. You can also try a 14-day free trial.

Alo Moves, $99 per year (or $20 per month)

Apple Fitness Plus



Marko Geber / Getty Images

Apple enthusiasts, and people who strive to close their daily rings, will appreciate the limited, but still solid, workout offerings of Apple Fitness+. This app works with your Apple Watch and streams workout classes to iPhones, iPads and Apple TVs, so if you're already outfitted with Apple's latest tech, incorporating Apple Fitness into your life should be no sweat.

The fitness subscription offers nearly 2,000 studio-style classes across 11 exercise categories, including HIIT, yoga, core, strength, treadmill, cycling, rowing, dance, Pilates, meditation and mindful cooldown. As you participate in classes, your Apple Watch will track your progress with metrics such as heart rate, calories burned and time elapsed, as well as close your activity rings accordingly.

Apple Fitness+ costs $10 monthly, or $80 annually. Right now, Apple offers three months of Fitness+ free when you purchase an Apple Watch. You can also try the premium fitness subscription free for one month if you already own an Apple Watch.

Apple Fitness+, $80 per year (or $10 per month)

Related content from Essentials: