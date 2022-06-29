The top-rated shoes and sneakers for the gym in 2022

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

No matter what you like to do at the gym, the right pair of shoes is a must for a successful (and safe) workout. Below are some of the top-rated shoes and sneakers for working out at the gym and for running on your treadmill at home.

We've rounded up reviewer-loved shoes for weightlifting, running (treadmill and trail running) and the overall best shoes for working out in the gym. If you'd rather break a sweat without leaving the house with the help of an at-home fitness subscription, these exercise shoes and sneakers will work for that too.

Here's our roundup of the best top-rated shoes for the gym, including picks from Nike, Hoka, Adidas and more.

Best overall gym shoes

Here are the best sneakers and shoes to get the most out of a varied workout routine in the gym.

Nike Metcon 7

Nike

With an impressive 4.5 star rating, Nike's Metcon 7 sneakers are a favorite in the workout world. They're great shoes for weight lifting, with wide, flat heels and an inner plate that helps with weight distribution. The cushioned midsoles offer plenty of support for cardio, while rubber treads provide a secure grip on the training floor. These shoes even have a tab that locks down your laces to keep you from tripping mid-workout.

"By far the best Metcons I have bought from Nike," a reviewer wrote. "I am able to run an easy mile with these shoes and squat and deadlift without having to switch shoes."

Nike Metcon 7 sneakers are available in both men's and women's sizes.

Nike Metcon 7, $130

Athletic Propulsion Labs TechLoom Tracer

Athletic Propulsion Labs

At $250, APL's Tracer is the priciest option on this list. But with more than 100 five-star reviews, it's definitely an investment worth considering. Designed to handle every level of intensity in the gym, the Tracer is crafted with highly breathable fabric and has a non-stretch forefoot to keep your feet centered for extra stability in the shoe. The midsole has medium cushioning for a balance between support and a low profile.

"This is my second pair of Techloom, great all around training shoes," a reviewer wrote. "They're lightweight but strong, love 'em!"

All of APL's shoes are unisex. If your size in men's is sold out, you can select a women's size and adjust the fit by a size and half, and vice versa. For example, a size 7 in men's is a size 8.5 in women's.

Athletic Propulsion Labs TechLoom Tracer, $250

Best shoes for weightlifting at the gym

With an emphasis on stability, these are the best shoes to lace up when it's time to pump some iron.

Adidas Powerlift 4

Zappos

The Powerlift 4 shoes from Adidas are designed specifically for weightlifting, with a high-density, die-cut midsole and an intentionally snug fit for maximum stability. The non-slip outsole and adjustable hook-and-loop strap will help you feel more secure while you lift.

"Brilliant fit, true to size," raved a reviewer. "The benefit of these shoes is you're able keep balance super well on squat and they force you to push with your heel resulting in much better form and less risk of injury."

We found the most consistent pricing on men's Adidas Powerlift 4 at Zappos, with prices ranging from $90 to $100, but they're also available on Amazon.

Men's Adidas Powerlift 4, $90 and up (reduced from $100)

For women's sizes, the best deal we found was on Amazon. Prices vary by size and color.

Women's Adidas Powerlift 4, (hazy sky), $61 (reduced from $100)

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star High Top Sneaker

Nordstrom

No, your eyes do not deceive you. The Converse Chuck Taylor is a surprisingly solid option for weightlifting. These affordable, fashionable sneakers have a flat, durable sole that can withstand static lifting. Serious athletes may prefer some of the pricier options on this list. But if you're just starting out in the gym, Chuck Taylors are a good choice.

"I've been wearing this style for almost two years now for working out at the gym and the occasional home workout," a reviewer wrote. "Not good for cross training or running but really great for hitting the weights!"

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star High Top Sneaker, $60 and up

Best running shoes for the gym

Whether you're hitting the treadmill, track or trail, these running shoes from Nike, and more, will help you reach your mileage goals.

Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2 running shoes

Nike

The React Infinity Run Flyknit 2 running shoes are lightweight and supportive. The workout sneakers have extra rubber at the outsole and a rocker-like sole, which adds explosiveness to take-offs and extra cushioning as the foot hits the ground. A ventilated design keeps feet cool during high-intensity workouts.

"Great everyday running shoes," a reviewer wrote. "Putting about 40 miles per week on them, going great so far."

Both the men and women's version of Nike's React Infinity Run Flyknit 2 are on sale right now at Nike.

Men's Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2, $110 (reduced from $160)

Women's Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2, $128 (reduced from $160)

Hoka Clifton 8

Hoka

Hoka's Clifton 8 running shoes boast a streamlined silhouette, breathable mesh upper and foam midsole for extra cushioning while pounding the pavement. With a 4.5-star rating (out of more than 1,000 reviews) on the Hoka site, it's no wonder the Clifton 8 is one of the brand's bestselling shoes. Available in both men's and women's sizes.

"This is my second pair of Hokas and I really like them. They are comfortable and provide a lot of cushion. I am in the medical field and always on my feet. These provide great cushioning and I feel great at the end of the day," a reviewer wrote. "I have another pair that I use for exercise and they are perfect for long walks or runs."

Women's Hoka Clifton 8, $140

Men's Hoka Clifton 8, $140

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38

Nike

Nike's popular Pegasus shoes first came out in 1983. They continue to be one of the brand's top selling shoes. Described as a "workhorse with wings," Nike's latest design iteration of the Pegasus shoe offers cushioned support, durability and breathability.

"Originally bought this shoe for training/running and (it) has been an incredibly comfortable and durable light shoe," a reviewer raved. "One of the only shoes that has been reliable for me."

Whether you're aiming for long distance on the trail or sprinting on the track, the Air Zoom Pegasus is a reliable running shoe -- and it's currently on sale. Available in men's and women's sizes.

Women's Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38, $73 (reduced from $120)

Men's Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38, $85 (reduced from $120)

