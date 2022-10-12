October Prime Day: The best early Black Friday deals on exercise cycles and spin bikes from NordicTrack, Echelon and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

You don't need to spend $1,495 on a stationary bike if you don't want to. Here are some alternatives to Peloton. Pro-Form

The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is on, which means there are great deals to be found on exercise equipment like treadmills and exercise bikes. Here are our top sale picks on spin cycles and exercise bikes during Amazon's Prime Day-like early Black Friday sale.

The best part? You don't even need to be an Amazon Prime member to get a lot of these deals.

Top products in this article:

NordicTrack commercial studio cycle (22" screen), $899 (reduced from $1,500)

Echelon Smart Connect EX-15 bike, $400 (reduced from $500)

Echelon EX-3 Connect bike, $650 (reduced from $800)

Some of these bikes offer their own apps, which come with their own monthly fees, while others don't come with a touchscreen or subscription option. The bikes are excellent budget choices when paired with a tablet you already own, an inexpensive tablet holder and free cycling workout videos on YouTube.

But don't wait until tomorrow. Prime Early Access Sale deals expire at the end of the day.

(Looking for more ways to get in shape in 2022? Check out our home elliptical machine picks, and these best-selling fitness books on Amazon. And don't forget to pick up a Theragun massager for post-workout recovery.)

The best spin cycle and exercise bike deals during the October Prime Day sale

Here are our picks for the best spin cycle and exercise bike deals on Amazon during the Prime Early Access Sale. The Prime Early Access Sale runs through midnight, Oct. 12.

NordicTrack commercial studio cycle

Amazon

This bike comes with a 22-inch interactive HD touchscreen display that can rotate 360 degrees, plus 3-pound dumbbells. It has silent magnetic resistance, Bluetooth connectivity and 24 digital resistance levels.

A 30-day iFIT family app membership is included, offering live, studio and global workouts when you buy this bike. You can create up to five individual profiles with the app. The iFIT trainers can auto-adjust your resistance and incline during each workout.

Get the bike for over $600 off at Amazon's early Black Friday sale.

NordicTrack commercial studio cycle (22" screen), $899 (reduced from $1,500)

Echelon EX-3 Connect bike

Echelon

The best workout routines are often diverse workout routines. To that end, simply flip around the device holder on this model, and see more than 2,000 additional workouts meant to be done off the bike. Note that a tablet is not included, a factor that likely contributes to this stationary bike's more affordable price point. It has 32 levels of silent, magnetic resistance, and you can pick between solid black, black with red detailing or white colorways.

This bike also has its own app offering live and on-demand classes, plus scenic rides. The Echelon EX-3 comes with a free 30-day trial, after that it costs $40 per month. One subscription accommodates up to five users, which allows for competition between family and friends.

Save $150 on this bike as part of Prime Early Access Sale.

Echelon EX-3 Connect bike, $650 (reduced from $800)

Echelon Smart Connect EX-15

Amazon

The less expensive Echelon EX-15 serves as another great option. While the bike offers connectivity to the Echelon app and comes with a 30-day membership, you need to provide your own tablet.

Echelon Smart Connect EX-15, $400 (reduced from $500)

Schwinn Fitness IC3

Amazon

This bike with a tablet holder has an LCD console, Bluetooth capability and a 40-pound flywheel. It tracks RPMs, heart rate, calories, time and distance. Try it with the Peloton app.

Schwinn Fitness IC3, $599 (reduced from $799)

Yosuda indoor cycling bike

Yosuda via Amazon

This stationary bike has a belt-driven system for a smooth and quiet ride, an adjustable non-slip handlebar and a tablet holder. Its LCD monitor tracks time, speed, distance and calories burned. There is a water bottle holder, and wheels on the bike, so that it can easily be moved. Get it for over half off. Don't forget to apply the $17 off coupon to get the best early Black Friday price.

Yosuda indoor cycling bike, $170 with coupon (reduced from $440)

Tablet holder for exercise bikes

Amazon

This particular stationary bike doesn't come with a tablet -- that's part of why it has such a low price point. But you can easily add your own tablet, such as the Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet ($45, reduced from $90), to this bike using an inexpensive tablet mount.

Bike tablet holder, $12 (reduced from $18)

Sunny Health & Fitness indoor exercise bike

Sunny Health & Fitness

This spin bike has a weighted flywheel and quiet belt drive system. It has an adjustable seat and handlebars, plus a water bottle holder. Stream your workout on your TV or a laptop in front of you, or invest in a tablet holder for this bike's handlebars, as it doesn't come with a tablet or workout streaming subscription. Get it now for half off at the Prime Early Access Sale.

Sunny Health & Fitness indoor exercise bike, $197 (reduced from $399)

The best treadmill deals on Amazon during the October Prime Day sale

Here are our picks for the best treadmill deals on Amazon during the Prime Early Access Sale. And don't forget to shop the Prime Early Access Sale from October 11 through 12.

NordicTrack T Series Treadmill: $552

Amazon

The NordicTrack T Series treadmill features a 20" x 55" deck, a 10% max incline and a max speed of 10 mph. After your run, this treadmill folds down for easy storage. A 30-Day iFIT membership is included with your purchase, which gives access to live and on-demand workouts.

This 4.4-star-rated treadmill is a No. 1 Amazon bestseller.

NordicTrack T Series Treadmill, $552 (reduced from $649)

Echelon Stride Treadmill: $1,105

Amazon

Best treadmill for: Those who want live classes

This 4.3-star-rated Echelon Stride Treadmill features a 20" x 55" deck, a 10% max incline and a max speed of 12 mph. Heart rate sensors are integrated into the handlebars. Includes a 30-day free trial to Echelon Premiere, which offers access to 3,000 live and on-demand classes by fitness professionals.

This is a Prime Early Access Sale deal, so you need to be an Amazon Prime member to get it.

Echelon Stride Treadmill, $1,105 (reduced from $1,300)

Sunny Health & Fitness T7643 walking treadmill: $550

Amazon

Best treadmill for: Treadmill newbies

The T7643 walking treadmill by Sunny Health & Fitness boasts a 19.5-inch-wide surface for walking or running, and an above-average weight capacity of 350 pounds. It's equipped with two bottle holders, and a space for your tablet or phone.

A good fit for speed walkers and light joggers, the T7643 walking treadmill can reach speeds up to 6 mph. The built-in digital monitor displays your burned calories, speed and distance covered. The treadmill's deck can be folded into the frame. Plus, it's on sale right now on Amazon!

Sunny Health & Fitness T7643 walking treadmill, $550 (reduced from $770)

Goplus 2-in-1 Superfit folding treadmill: $340

Amazon

Best treadmill for: Remote workers

The 2-in-1 Superfit treadmill can be used as a traditional treadmill capable of reaching speeds of up to 7.5 mph, or folded down and used as a walking treadmill that will max out at 2.5 mph. The sturdy frame and shock-absorbing, multi-layer design will keep your workout quiet and comfortable.

The 2-in-1 Superfit treadmill would make a great addition to any home office for the remote worker trying to get in their steps between (or even during) meetings. Just add a standing desk into the mix, and you're good to go.

Available in seven colors. Prices vary by color. The price listed below is for the blue model.

Goplus 2 in 1 Superfit folding treadmill (blue), $340 (reduced from $500)

Goplus pink folding treadmill: $300

Amazon

Best treadmill for: The person with a short stride -- and lots of style

Looking for another treadmill option that comes in colors other than black and, well, black? This small, pink folding treadmill from Goplus reaches speeds up to 6.5 mph, has a built-in phone holder and multi-function LED display.

The weight capacity of this treadmill is 220 pounds. Since this folding treadmill is smaller than average, it might not be a great match for tall individuals -- or someone with a longer stride.

One big plus about this treadmill: On Amazon, reviewers say the treadmill requires little assembly.

Goplus pink folding treadmill, $300 (reduced from $400)

Sunny Health & Fitness SF-T1407M foldable manual walking treadmill: $158

Amazon

Best treadmill for: The budget-minded jogger

This manual, no-frills walking treadmill is lightweight and compact, making it great for working out in small spaces. Intended for power walking or light jogging, the SF-T1407M foldable treadmill requires no electricity. That's because you, and only you, supply the power.

This treadmill is fixed on a 13.5% incline, and can handle weight up to 220 pounds.

Sunny Health & Fitness SF-T1407M foldable manual walking treadmill, $158 (reduced from $200)

GoYouth 2 in 1 under desk electric treadmill: $360

GoYouth Store via Amazon

Best treadmill for: Those who work at a desk

Still working from home? Get your steps in even while you work with this under desk electric treadmill. The already discounted walking treadmill includes a coupon for an extra $30 off.

GoYouth 2 in 1 under desk electric treadmill, $360 after coupon (regularly $470)

SereneLife smart electric folding treadmill: $289

Amazon

Best treadmill for: Small-space dwellers

This affordable folding treadmill for small spaces has an LCD display that displays your run time, distance, speed, calories burned and heart rate. It has hand grip sensors for BPM pulse monitoring and an incline feature. Pair it with the FitShow app on your device via Bluetooth to record and review training data, share fitness data on social media and more.

SereneLife smart electric folding treadmill, $289 (reduced from $312)

Runow folding treadmill: $560

Amazon

Best treadmill for: Those who want easy assembly

This folding treadmill has three incline options and an LED monitor that tracks your speed, distance, calories burned, time and pulse. It has a shock-absorbing system that protects your knees and ankles and takes only 15 minutes to assemble.

Runow folding treadmill, $560 after coupon (reduced from $700)

Related content from CBS Essentials

