Walmart has gorgeous Christmas decor from The Pioneer Woman on sale now for up to 50% off

It's never too early to stock up on holiday decorations -- especially not when they're on sale for up to 50% off. We've spotted tons of adorable holiday finds from Ree Drummond's The Pioneer Woman home line on sale at Walmart now. CBS Essentials readers can't get enough of this adorable cottage-core home brand, and now you can decorate your home for the holidays with The Pioneer Woman's signature country-chic style.
Keep reading to shop the best on-sale holiday decor offerings from The Pioneer Woman at Walmart.
The best deals on Christmas decor from The Pioneer Woman
Save big on ornaments, tree skirts and more from Drummond's bestselling The Pioneer Woman line at Walmart.
The Pioneer Woman Farmhouse Christmas tabletop decor: $10 (50% off)
Add a pinch of farmhouse, cottage-core style to your holiday decorations with this cowboy boot-shaped centerpiece.
"Bought three for my self and daughters," a Walmart customer says. "We love them and plan on using them year round."
Why we like the The Pioneer Woman Farmhouse Christmas tabletop decor
- It features Drummond's signature floral design.
- Reviewers report that you can change out the flowers for different seasons.
- It can be used as a table centerpiece or placed on the mantle with your wreath and lights.
The Pioneer Woman blue ruffle and red roses Christmas tree skirt: $20 (50% off)
Ree Drummond fans will love this adorable Christmas tree skirt from the bestselling Pioneer Woman line at Walmart. The 48-inch skirt features a combination of Drummond's signature floral designs, along with a blue ruffled border. It adds a pop of color and flair to any Christmas tree setup.
The best part is that the tree skirt is currently 50% off.
Why we like the The Pioneer Woman blue ruffle and red roses Christmas tree skirt
- It can be easily secured around your tree with the attached blue ribbon ties.
- It adds a fun country-chic style to your holiday decorations.
The Pioneer Woman mug Christmas ornament bundle: $15 (25% off)
Add a bit of holiday joy to your tree with these adorable mug holiday ornaments from The Pioneer Woman. The set of four includes mug ornaments with festive sayings like "stay cozy" and "be jolly."
Why we like the The Pioneer Woman mug Christmas ornament bundle
- Each mug ornament is filled with faux whipped cream and a peppermint stick, creating the appearance of a festive holiday cocoa cup.
- It includes red and green ribbons to hang on your tree.
- It's a fun decoration for hot chocolate or coffee lovers.
The Pioneer Woman LED village decor: $12 (52% off)
This LED light-up decorative holiday village is a fun indoor decor piece to add to your home this Christmas. It features a red building with a vintage truck parked out front and some quant lights. It also shares a bold, cheerful "merry Christmas" message at the bottom.
Why we like the The Pioneer Woman LED village decor:
- It's a cute decor piece with a fun vintage look.
- It's battery operated and easy to set up.
