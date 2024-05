Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene insults colleague's appearance on House floor During a House Oversight Committee meeting over a Republican-led charge to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress, there was a heated exchange of words between lawmakers Marjorie Taylor Greene, Jasmine Crocket and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after Greene called Crockett's eyelashes fake. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane has more.