Everything you need to know about the Dyson Airwrap styler, plus top-rated alternatives

Dyson

The Dyson Airwrap styler is one of the hottest hair styling tools right now -- and also one of the hardest to find in stock. The Airwrap styler captivated beauty enthusiasts on social media for its multiple styling options. Find out what the hype is about and how you can get your hands on a Dyson Airwrap styler.

Top products in this article

Dyson Airwrap styler complete, $600

Get a refurbed Airwrap and save: Dyson Airwrap styler complete (refurbished), $450 (reduced from $600)

Most popular budget alternative: Revlon one-step volumizer hair dryer and hot air brush, $32 (reduced from $40)

If you're looking for a way to save time in the morning, check out the Dyson Airwrap styler complete. While the styling tool is a little pricey, it is designed to replace your hair dryer, straightener and curling wand. TikTok users rave about how much the Airwrap has simplified their nightly routines, too.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about the Dyson Airwrap styler. Because it does comes with a high price tag ($600) and sells out frequently, we've also compiled some great alternatives to the Dyson AirWrap styler.

What is the Dyson Airwrap styler?

The Dyson Airwrap styler is designed to help you dry and style your hair with minimal heat. It has grown popular thanks to its ease of use, versatile styling options and ability to style hair while minimizing heat damage.

In March 2022, the styler was revamped into the Dyson Airwrap styler complete. The new version of the Dyson Airwrap, the Dyson Airwrap styler complete, has a couple of notable improvements over the original. The curler attachment has been updated to accommodate clockwise and counterclockwise curling. It also includes a new flyaway-reducing tool that smooths hair.

Since the revamped Airwrap launched in March, it has been difficult to find the styler in stores or online thanks to high demand. You can use the buttons below to check stock at Dyson and Amazon.

Dyson AirWrap styler complete, $600

If you can't wait for the Dyson AirWrap complete to come back in stock, you can get it now at Stock X. You'll pay a premium over the list price, however.

Dyson AirWrap styler complete, $741

Nordstrom Rack also currently has a refurbished model of the Dyson AirWrap styler complete available online.

Dyson Airwrap styler complete (refurbished), $450 (reduced from $600)

Top-rated Dyson Airwrap alternatives

While the Dyson Airwrap styler can be hard to find, there are plenty of great alternatives that can give you similar results.

Revlon one-step volumizer hair dryer and hot air brush

Amazon

The Revlon one-step hair dryer and hot-air brush can dry and style your hair in one step. It has rave reviews on Amazon, where it boasts a 4.6-star rating. Verified buyers say it's an ideal budget choice for people with curly, straight and wavy hair.

Revlon one-step volumizer hair dryer and hot air brush, $32 (reduced from $40)

Dyson SuperSonic Hair Dryer

Dyson

If you can't get your hands on the Airwrap, try this other popular styling tool from Dyson. The Dyson SuperSonic Hair Dryer comes with five styling attachments to help you get your ideal look. This popular fast-drying gadget is suitable for all hair types. It offers fast drying and precision styling, allowing you to create a stunning hairstyle quickly.

Dyson SuperSonic Hair Dryer, $430

T3 Edge heated smoothing and styling brush

T3

This versatile, all-in-one styling brush from T3 can give your hair a smooth, shiny look with the stroke of a brush. It has three heat settings and can be used to straighten, wave or curl your hair.

T3 Edge heated smoothing and styling brush, $150

Shark HyperAir hot air brush with styling attachments

Amazon

Like Dyson, Shark is best known for vacuum cleaners. But this fast-drying air brush has brought Shark into the beauty market. Reviewers report that the Shark HyperAir hot air brush is a worthy competitor to the Dyson Airwrap.

"This hair dryer is nothing short of amazing. I have a Dyson hair dryer and I have the AirWrap complete system. I like this Shark hair dryer much better than my Dyson now," one Amazon reviewer shared.

Shark HyperAir hot air brush with styling attachment, $230

Amika hair blow dryer brush

Sephora

The Amika hair blow-dryer brush is a great mid-range alternative to the Dyson Airwrap. It's designed to add volume, increase shine and eliminate frizz. This dryer brush is designed for all hair types.

Amika hair blow dryer brush, $100

