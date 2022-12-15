The best leather luggage, bags and accessories from Ghurka in 2022

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Ghurka

Leather luggage was once the gold standard for frequent fliers. If you aren't interested in carrying polycarbonate or textile travel bags, consider investing in one of the many gorgeous, leather suitcases, suitors or duffels from Ghurka.

Ghurka Cavalier II No. 97, $1,995

Ghurka Examiner No. 5, $1,495 and up

Ghurka Market Tote No. 294, $725

Classic Classic Wallet No. 101, $275

Like Rimowa, known for producing top-tier aluminum luggage, Ghurka doesn't make the cheapest leather luggage on the market. However, the brand, which has been around since 1975, designs heirloom bags out of full-grain leather for the most discerning of travelers. Celebrity fans of the heirloom brand include Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, Olivia Wilde, Cameron Diaz and NBA Star Lebron James.

The best Ghurka luggage and bags of 2022

CBS Essentials rounded up an assortment of Ghurka luggage and bags that make great gifts this holiday season.

Ghurka Cavalier

Ghurka

The Cavalier is considered the trademark piece from Ghurka. Available in multiple sizes, wear the classic carry-on slung over the shoulder or carried via handles. The iconic duffles comes in three gorgeous leather colors (walnut, chestnut and black) with some sizes available in khaki or olive twill with walnut leather accents. Makes a great weekender or business trip bag. According to a Ghurka rep, the Cavalier II is their best-seller.

Ghurka Cavalier 1 No. 96, $1,695

Ghurka Cavalier II No. 97, $1,995

Ghurka Cavalier III, No. 98, $1,895 and up

Ghurka Packet No. 83

Ghurka

A great garment bag keeps fine clothing from getting wrinkled, including business suits and dresses. This leather, tri-fold offers ample space for hanging clothes, folding up into a carry-on sized bag. Other features include a large exterior zipper pocket for smaller items, an exterior pouch for travel documents and other easily accessible zipper pockets to stash miscellaneous items. Available in vintage black and vintage chestnut leather and khaki twill with leather accents.

Ghurka Packet No. 83, $2,095 and up

Ghurka Market Tote No. 294

Ghurka

Perfect for traveling around town or across the world, this canvas and leather carry-all offers enough space for an overnight getaway, as well as lots of interior pockets and even a key clip to keep your belongings organized. Available in five colors, including sky blue, orange and yellow.

Ghurka Market Tote No. 294, $725

Ghurka Blazer No. 278 backpack

Ghurka

This bestselling backpack features a cinch-top leather pull closure, a roomy interior outfitted with a laptop/document sleeve, big enough for a 15-inch computer and two exterior front pockets. Available in khaki twill with leather accents, black leather, chestnut leather and walnut leather.

Ghurka Blazer No. 278 backpack, $1,495

Ghurka Examiner No. 5

Ghurka

This refined but modernized briefcase upgrades traveling to the office or abroad. Available in all leather or canvas with leather accents, Examiner No. 5 boasts a roomy interior, complete with space for all your folders and files, an interior laptop sleeve for computers up to 17-inches, two exterior flap pockets and an exterior open pocket to hold anything from your umbrella to a newspaper.

Ghurka Examiner No. 5, $1,495 and up

The best Ghurka accessories of 2022

Ghurka also makes some great travel and lifestyle accessories.

Ghurka Holdall No. 101

Ghurka

The perfect gift for the frequent flier who has it all, this ultra-luxurious leather toiletry bag offers a roomy place for all your travel essentials. Lined in water-resistant cotton twill, the dopp kit keeps liquids from spilling into your luggage. Available in black, chestnut and walnut leather.

Ghurka Holdall No. 101, $545

Ghurka Classic Classic Wallet No. 101

Ghurka

A timeless design perfected, this Ghurka billfold wallet features eight credit card slots, a leather-lined currency divider, perfect for international travelers, and two bonus pockets for cards or receipts. Available in walnut, tan, navy, chestnut, vintage chestnut, black and vintage black leather and also black, chestnut, navy and walnut crocodile.

Classic Classic Wallet No. 101, $275

Classic Gloves

Ghurka

Another great gift idea, these buttery-soft, hand-stitched leather gloves are lined in cashmere for the ultimate intersection of quality and luxury. Available in chestnut, walnut and black leather.

Ghurka Classic Gloves, $395

What makes Ghurka leather worth investing in

One of the reasons Ghurka bags cost more than those you find on Amazon is the high-quality, thick leather used to make them. The brand selectively sources leather from an Italian tannery, starting with raw materials and tanning the hides using a sustainable process.

Twill, a heavier weight, water-repellent cotton, has also long been a staple of the Ghurka collection. "Our twill's quality and rich color tones are one of the reasons Ghurka collections keep adding pieces to their collections. I love to design with this fabric because it's timeless and I love how it compliments and works with Ghurka's signature leathers," explains John Truex, Ghurka Creative Director.

Ghurka designs and manufactures 80 percent of their bags in the United States, utilizing artisans with specialized skills in places like Florence, Italy and Ubrique, Spain.

As a final touch, most bags and luggage pieces may be monogrammed for an added cost. However, through the holidays, Ghurka offers free customization with purchase.

Shipping and returns

Ghurka offers free shipping and free domestic returns and exchanges within 30 days of purchase. Within the 30 day window, refunds are issued, and thereafter, it's store credit or an exchange. Orders must be returned unused in original packaging, including the dust bag. Personalized products or those marked "Final Sale" are exempt from the return policy. Orders placed during the holiday season (on or after November 16) may be returned until January 13, 2023.

Warranty and repairs

Ghurka products are covered under a one-year warranty from the date of purchase for manufacturer defects only. The warranty does not cover damages from improper use or accidents, including staining or scratching, or those due to normal wear and tear. However, for those types of damages or any that fall outside of the one-year window, Ghurka offers repairs for a cost. Learn more about repairs here.

