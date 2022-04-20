The best Instant Pot deals at Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Upgrade your kitchen routine and make mealtime a snap with an Instant Pot. The incredibly versatile kitchen appliance is a relatively hands-off way to throw together your own delicious snacks and meals. While the popular kitchen appliance traditionally goes on sale during Amazon Prime Day, there's no need to wait -- we found a bunch of Instant Pots on sale right now.

What is an Instant Pot?

Instant Pot is a brand of a line of multi-use pressure cookers that promise to replace other kitchen gadgets, including slow cookers, yogurt makers, rice cookers, steamers and air fryers.

Pressure cooking is a technique that prepares beans, meats, stews and more under high-pressure conditions. Pressure cookers cook food much more quickly than a similarly shaped slow cooker. Instant Pots come with safety features, such as overheat protection and a safe-locking lid, making pressure cooking seem like -- well, a low-pressure endeavor.

Instant Pot deals at Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day



There's no need to wait if you're looking for a new Instant Pot. Instant Pot models are affordable and on sale now. We've found a number of deals on Instant Pots you can score right now, and paired them with some great recipes to try.

Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 (6 quart)

This 9-in-1 model functions as an electric pressure cooker, rice cooker, slow cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, sauté pan and food warmer. But you also get two other tricks: a sterilizer and a function that allows you to keep your cooking water at a constant temperature (for sous vide cooking). The machine has 15 customizable programming options.

Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 (6 quart), $99 (regularly $119)

Recipe to try:

Instant Pot Ultra 10-in-1 (8 quart)

The Instant Pot Ultra is a 10-in-1 product. It has updates such as altitude adjustment and a steam-release reset button.

"Even if you don't cook a lot or have a wide range of cooking skills, the LCD panel really takes the mystery out of the pressure cooking cycle which is not available on the Duo or Lux models," reads a verified-purchase review on Amazon. "Maybe the extra settings will entice novice cooks to try new things."

Instant Pot Ultra 10-in-1 (8 quart), $127 (regularly $160)

Recipe to try:

Pork carnitas tacos (from Julie Hartigan)

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 with air fryer lid (8 quart)



The Instant Pot Duo Crisp is the Instant Pot Duo, but with the ability to air fry. Air-frying is the trendy cooking technique that uses, in this case, 95% less oil than deep frying. The Instant Pot Duo comes with a multi-level air fryer basket.

If you're keeping count, the 11-in-1 Instant Pot Duo Crisp works as all these: air fryer, pressure cooker, slow cooker, baker, broiler, roaster, steamer, sauté pan, proofer, sous vide cooker and food warmer.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 with air fryer lid (8 quart), $159 (regularly $199)

Recipe to try:

Duo Crisp chicken wings (from Instant Pot Cooking)

Instant Pot Air Fryer Lid (lid only for 6 quart)

If you already own an Instant Pot, there's no need to buy a second one if you want to give air frying a try -- there's the 6-in-1 Instant Pot Air Fryer Lid. It comes with an air fryer basket and a broiling and dehydrating tray.

Note that this Air Fryer Lid does not have pressure cooker functionality and is only compatible with the following 6-quart models: Duo, Duo Plus, Duo Nova, Duo Gourmet, Viva, Ultra and Lux. Use it with stainless steel inner pots only.

Instant Pot Air Fryer Lid (lid only for 6 quart), $70 (regularly $90)

More Instant Pot models to consider

Though not currently on sale, the following Instant Pot models are popular and well-loved by reviewers.

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 (6 quart)

This may be the one for you if you're seeking the classic Instant Pot experience.

The Instant Pot Duo is basically seven appliances in one: an electric pressure cooker, rice cooker, slow cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, sauté pan and food warmer. It has 13 customizable programs, too.

The Instant Pot Duo features dual pressure settings: high for speedy cooking; and, low for you-really-don't-want-to-overcook-this cooking.

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 (6 quart), $89

Recipe to try:

Philly cheesesteak (from The Salty Marshmallow)

Instant Omni Plus Air Fryer



As you can see from the picture above, the Instant Omni Plus is not exactly a pot. In fact, no, it isn't a pot. The Instant Omni Plus is a countertop convection oven that, in true Instant Pot fashion, has a bunch more tricks up its sleeves. (And, yes, we know, the not-a-pot doesn't have sleeves -- just go with it.)

A 10-in-1 appliance, it can be used to air fry, broil, bake, roast, dehydrate, reheat, toast and warm. And, as noted, it works as a convection oven, plus as a rotisserie.

The even-more-tricked-out Instant Omni Pro has 14 total functions, including the ability to proof cook and split cook.

Instant Omni Plus Air Fryer, $240

Instant Omni Pro 14-in-1, $300

Instant Pot Pro Crisp 11-in-1 (8 quart)

The Instant Pot Pro Crisp comes with an air-fryer attachment. The 8-quart model can accommodate a whole chicken. Its fry temperature goes up to 400 degrees. You can use this Instant Pot to reheat french fries, experiment with a healthier version of fried chicken, and so much more.

Instant Pot Pro Crisp 11-in-1 (8 quart), $250

Recipe to try:

Fried pickles (from The Tasty Travelers)

Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 (6 quart)



Like the Instant Pot Duo Plus, the Instant Pot Pro can be used for pressure cooking, slow cooking, rice cooking, sous vide cooking, sautéing, sterilizing, yogurt making, warming and steaming. But the Pro does the Duo Plus one better, and adds a 10th function: cake baking.

There are 28 program settings for essential meals, and five programmable settings for your own favorite Instant Pot recipes. This model has an upgraded gentle steam release switch with a diffusing cover, to reduce noise and prevent splashing on your countertop.

Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 (6 quart), $130

Recipes to try:

Taco mac and cheese (from Audrey Johns)

Instant Pot Star Wars Duo (6 quart)

Find all of the convenience of an Instant Pot Duo wrapped up in an adorable Star Wars-themed package. This Star Wars Duo Pot features 14 smart cooking programs. (You can also get this Instant Pot Duo in several other Star Wars themes, including Darth Vader and Storm Trooper.)

Instant Pot Star Wars Duo (6 quart), $126

Recipe to try:

Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 (6 quart)

The Instant Pot Duo Nova is similar to the Instant Pot Duo in that it's a seven-function appliance. The Duo Nova comes with a lid that automatically seals your machine, and features a quick-release button for letting steam out.

Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 (6 quart), $89

Recipe to try:

Sausage and shells with spinach and artichoke hearts (from Jeffrey Eisner)

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon has not officially announced the dates for Amazon Prime Day 2022.

Traditionally, Amazon has held its Prime Day event in mid-to-late July. If this scheduling holds true, it would suggest that Prime Day 2022 will be held on Monday, July 18 and Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

That said, the Amazon Prime Day 2021 sale was held Monday, June 21 through Tuesday, June 22, 2021. That's unusual timing for the sale. If Amazon chooses to repeat the early timing for its Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale, it's possible that Prime Day could fall on Monday, June 20 and Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

Be sure to check back here for the latest info on the Amazon Prime Day 2022 dates.

Easy Instant Pot recipes



Professional chefs and home chefs alike have gotten creative with this popular kitchen appliance. You can find countless recipes designed for the Instant Pot, available in cookbooks and online. If you're looking for a larger collection of great recipes you can make in an Instant Pot, check out the book "Party in an Instant Pot: 75+ Insanely Easy Instant Pot Recipes from the Editors of Delish."

