CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Walmart

Fall is here, and so are some great deals on must-have items at Walmart. You can find special prices now on Apple products, furniture, toys and more at the big box retailer. Keep reading to see what items Walmart has on sale right now.

Top products in this article:

Best Choice Products acacia-wood outdoor chaise lounge chair, $250 (reduced from $350)

Apple AirPods (2nd generation), $119 (reduced from $159)

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (41 mm), $249 (reduced from $399)

This is a great time to stock up on fall yard essentials, home goods, holiday gifts and more. Walmart is offering rollback prices on a bunch of must-have items.

Want to make the most out of your fall purchase? Sign up for Walmart+.

The service offers members free same-day delivery of items found in your local store ($35 minimum purchase required), plus free two day delivery on everything else, with no minimums. Walmart+ members now also get free access to the ad-supported tier of Paramount+. (You can see all the shows premiering on Paramount+ in September 2022 here.)

CBS Essentials and Paramount+ are both subsidiaries of Paramount.

Walmart+ and Paramount+ subscription bundle: $12.95 per month or $98 per year

Keep reading to discover the best fall deals at Walmart.

Best Choice Products acacia wood outdoor lounge chair: $250

Walmart

Lounge on the deck on this acacia-wood chaise with an adjustable backrest.

It has wheels, so it can easily be moved, and has a pullout side table. Choose from cream or navy blue cushions.

Best Choice Products acacia-wood outdoor chaise lounge chair, $250 (reduced from $350)

Best Choice Products handwoven cotton macrame hanging chair swing: $60

Walmart

Relax on this macrame chair swing that comes in four colors. The chair boasts a 265-pound weight capacity, and pairs well with a C-stand (not included).

It's suitable for indoor and outdoor use.

Best Choice Products handwoven cotton macrame hanging chair swing, $60 (reduced from $110)

Apple Watch Series 7 (41 mm): $249

Apple via Amazon

Right now, you can save on the GPS version of the 41-millimeter Apple Watch Series 7 at Walmart. At Apple, the model lists for $399 -- and up. At Walmart, the Apple Watch 7 starts at $249.

Price varies by color.

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (41 mm), $249 (reduced from $399)

Apple AirPods (2nd generation): $119

Apple

Check out these budget-minded Apple AirPods. They're not the latest model, but they're still one of the most sought-after earbud models on the market. These AirPods boast more than 24 hours total listening time (with the wireless charging case), a foolproof, one-tap setup for Apple device owners and a low-latency wireless connection (for full immersion when consuming movies and music).

The 2nd generation AirPods retail for $159 at Apple, but Walmart has them in stock for just $119.

Apple AirPods (2nd generation), $119 (reduced from $159)

KitchenAid stainless steel wrap compact dish rack: $51

Walmart

Invest in this small-space dish rack from KitchenAid, available on sale at Walmart.

It has nine slots for dishes, five cup tines, a removable plastic utensil holder with three compartments and soft feet to protect your counters and prevent slipping. Its drain board angles into your sink.

KitchenAid stainless steel wrap compact dish rack, $51 (reduced from $60)

Zinus Wen deluxe wood platform bed frame: $193

Walmart

This classic, simple platform bed is crafted of solid acacia wood and has a deep cherry finish. It doesn't require a box spring.

Find it in twin, full, queen and king sizes.

Zinus Wen deluxe wood platform bed frame (queen), $193 (reduced from $215)

Barbie Dreamcamper: $89

Walmart

The Barbie Dreamcamper comes with more than 60 accessories, including a pool and a tall slide.

The camper has a kitchen, dining area, sleeping area, bathroom and den with a TV for Barbie to hang out in.

Barbie Dreamcamper, $89 (reduced from $100)

Related content from CBS Essentials: