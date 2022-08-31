CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Labor Day weekend is known for its sales on mattresses, furniture and more. But there's no need to wait until the holiday weekend to shop deals. We've found the best fall outdoor and patio furniture deals ahead of Labor Day weekend. Keep reading to shop fall sale furniture and more from top-rated retailers including Castlery and Walmart.

The best fall outdoor and patio furniture deals include slashed prices on fire pits, outdoor dining tables and more. Whether you're sticking to a budget or will pay any price for the perfect autumnal outdoor setup, we've found patio pieces and more that will work for you.

Keep scrolling to discover the best outdoor and patio furniture deals ahead of Labor Day. We've also included a roundup of all of our favorite Labor Day sales.

Get all your outdoor patio furniture shopping done in one go with this dining table and director's chairs set. With this deal from the sustainable outdoor furniture brand Outer, you save $1,000 when you buy the complete set as opposed to buying each piece separately. The set comes in a gray-and-teak finish. The extendable table has a waterproof shell that helps protect it from dust, dirt, pollen and more.

This beautiful outdoor set comes with a sofa, two lounge chairs and a coffee table. You can purchase protective covers for the furniture for $230 extra.

Add this rustic-steel fire pit to your yard to help take the edge off the nighttime chill, and make it the place to be all the way through the fall.

This 4.5-star-rated heater has 47,000 BTUs of heat output and ignites with the push of a button. There's a knob to control the intensity of the heat. This heater automatically turns off if it tips over. Plus, it has built-in wheels so it's easy to move. Find it in four colors.

Is a stand heater too much of a space commitment for you? Then try a tabletop one. This bronze tabletop heater with a propane tank inside has 9,500 BTUs of heat output. It automatically turns off when tipped over.

Lounge on the deck on this acacia wood chaise with an adjustable backrest. It has wheels, so it can easily be moved, and has a pullout side table. Choose from cream or navy-blue cushions.

This 32-quart cooler table from Artem with a pop-up bar top does triple duty. It functions as a weather-resistant coffee table, a standing bar table and a party cooler. The all-in-one piece holds up to 40 cans, and supports up 110 pounds.

Grab a book and cozy up in this egg swivel chair with cushions. Find it in two colors. It's made of all-weather wicker, and sits on a rust-resistant, powder-coated steel frame.

This table and eight chairs with cushions is marked down at Wayfair. Choose from 11 cushion colors. The table has an umbrella hole, and the chairs are stackable.

