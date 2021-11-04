Supply chain issues: 10 things you may have trouble finding in the 2021 holiday season

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

With planning, or perhaps great patience, you won't feel like you're on the outside looking in as manufacturers and retailers deal with hiccups caused by the pandemic-strained supply chain. Betsie Van der Meer/Getty Images

This 2021 holiday season, there's no shortage of warnings about, well, shortages. With several links in the supply chain compromised, consumers are advised by CEOs on down to shop early for Christmas and the winter holidays -- the better, it is said, to avoid being shut out of everything from tech to turkey. But what specifically should you be on the lookout for?

Here's an overview of 10 products and categories that are said to be feeling the effects of the domestic labor shortage, the overseas factory slowdowns and more. These are all items that may prove difficult to get off of your gift lists, and into wrapped boxes for loved ones. (And, yes, sorry, that was another warning.)

PS5 and Xbox gaming consoles

Phil Barker/Future Publishing/Getty Images

This one's less of a red alert, and more of a reminder: Microsoft's Xbox Series X and the Sony PlayStation 5 are hard to find. Still. And probably for months more to come -- and into 2023. (File under: Supply chain issues, microchip shortage division.)

Many retailers are releasing limited quantities of these consoles during the holidays, but finding one at list price will be a matter of determination and luck -- the more frequently you check stock with retailers online and in stores, the more likely you are to catch one of the holiday season's sporadic restocks.

If you're intent on scoring one of these before 2021's done, then, sure, there's always eBay -- where the PS5 and Xbox consoles are going for about $1,000 each, a 100 percent markup from their respective $500 list prices.

A better option, as we previously recommended, is StockX, the third-party marketplace. As of publication, an authenticated Xbox X Series console could be had for $780, while a similarly authenticated PS5 with Blu-ray was selling for $779.

You can also hit the buttons below to check current stock availability for the PS5 at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart.

PlayStation 5 (Amazon), $500

PlayStation 5 (Walmart), $500

PlayStation 5 (Best Buy), $500

PlayStation 5 (StockX), $779

Microsoft Xbox Series X (StockX), $780

Toys

L.O.L. via Amazon

Will you be able to find toys to buy for Christmas this year? Barring something catastrophic, 1,000% yes. Will you be able to find the toy at the top of your child's gift list at similar prices to last year? Maybe, maybe not. The story of a hot-ticket toy making itself scarce on shelves is older than Teddy Ruxpin.

2021, of course, does have the additional twist of too many cargo ships stuck in seaports -- and too few available shipping containers, i.e., supply chain issues. According to the CEO of the company behind the L.O.L. Surprise line, some of the toy world's larger-sized items may struggle to reach stores and warehouses.

"The [L.O.L. Surprise O.M.G. house] — that item is over $200, and it's big," Issac Larian told CNBC. "You can only put 150 to 200 in a container. You can't airfreight it."

CBS Essentials has more about LOL Surprise OMG dolls here.

The good news is, at last look, the L.O.L. Surprise OMG House of Surprises was available via Amazon for $230. Additionally, as of publication, nearly every item featured in our rundown of Amazon's hottest holiday toys for 2021, including the L.O.L. Surprise O.M.G. Movie Magic Studios playset, were in stock via the retail giant.

L.O.L. Surprise O.M.G. House of Surprises, $230

L.O.L. Surprise O.M.G Movie Magic Studios, $98 (regularly $136)

Sportswear

Columbia via Kohl's

The dire forecasts here are short on specifics: Nike, for instance, says its products are taking twice as long to ship to North America, but it doesn't say which sneakers, if any, they're expecting to be scarce. (Pro tip: Last we checked, it wasn't looking good if you were a men's size 12 or above, and in the market for a new, $130 pair of Nike's best-selling Air Max 90 Premium shoes.)

A main concern in this category is that leading brands like Nike, Columbia and Lululemon are dependent on their Vietnamese factories humming along -- but instead, their Vietnamese factories are dealing with pandemic shutdowns.

As with toys, you just have to look around, and click around, to see what's in stock. As of publication, for instance, the sportswear items from our comprehensive Black Friday preview guide, including the women's Columbia Benton Springs zip-front fleece jacket from Kohl's, were all available. (And, hey, even the Air Max 90 Premium was available in some sizes via Nike.)

Women's Columbia Benton Springs zip-front fleece jacket, $40

Alcohol

d3sign/Getty Images

You may need a stiff drink after reading this, but the supply chain situation has not been kind to an industry that relies heavily on imported beverages.

"Clearly, right now there's a shortage of containers," the Distilled Spirits Council's David Ozgo said per CBS Dallas/Fort Worth. "Space on container ships is very, very short."

But don't break the glass on the emergency alarm just yet: Did you go to your local supermarket or liquor store tonight? Was there beer there? A bottle or two of a nice California red, perhaps? Yes? So, you're fine then -- it's fine. Unless, that is...

Are you planning to gift someone with, say, the exclusive (and imported) Chinese liquor Kweichow Moutai? Then, as you may see at Total Wine & More, supply could be harder to come by. One possible workaround, per another of our gift guides: a gift card -- maybe even to a retailer like Total Wine & More.

Total Wine & More gift cards

Apple iPhone 13

Apple

As reported in September, the great chip shortage of 2021 will force Apple to cut production on its new iPhone 13s through the end of the year by more than 10 percent. Fortunately, 90 million iPhones minus 10 percent is still a lot, so as of publication, a new iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Mini was available via Apple, Walmart and other retailers.

iPhone 13 Pro (128GB), $26.37/mo. for 36 months

iPhone 13 (128GB), $20.81/mo. for 36 months

Artificial Christmas trees

Costway via Walmart

Christmas trees have long been susceptible to the whims of the supply chain. In 2018 and 2019, for instance, prices on fresh-cut trees rose due to a reduced number of growers (and a reduced number of trees, natch). In 2020, prices rose again because pandemic-weary consumers were basically buying anything that could be hauled inside their homes.

In the early holiday-going this year, it's fans of artificial trees who are feeling the squeeze. A CNN report said prices on the typically imported product could be up by as much as 25 percent over 2020 -- "if you are lucky enough to still find one by Thanksgiving." For what it's worth, when we checked the Walmart site, we were lucky. We found several top-selling artificial trees in stock, including Best Choice Products' flocked tree with 250 lights.

If you want more Christmas tree options, check out our roundup of great Christmas trees that are still in stock.

Pre-lit holiday Christmas tree with flocked branches (6 foot), $160 (reduced from $250)

Christmas lights

Holiday Time via Walmart

A year after consumers hoovered up Christmas lights (in order to decorate all the trees they bought), the twinkly strings are again expected to be in short supply. (Christmas lights are largely produced and imported from countries in Asia, so, yes, supply chain issues.)

On the upside, at last look, most of the top-selling holiday lights on the Walmart site were available. A 59-foot-long string of 300 multi-colored LED mini lights from Holiday Time, for instance, was available, and going for $17. Check out our list of Christmas decoration deals for more ideas.

Multicolor LED mini Christmas lights (59 feet), $17

Turkeys

Omaha Steaks

There are rumblings that turkeys may be harder to come by for Thanksgiving dinner: Per a CBS Chicago report, farmers are struggling to find turkey-wrangling farm workers. If you're the plan-ahead sort, you can reserve a bird in advance via a subscription meal service: Hello Fresh, for instance, was offering a Turkey & Sides box fit to serve up to 10 people with a roast turkey, ciabatta stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce and more for $17 per person.

At last look, an 8-pound, smoked whole turkey can be had -- and delivered to your door -- by Omaha Steaks for $90 if bundled with other dishes. (The bird cost $180 if purchased separately.) Complete Thanksgiving meals were also available from the company.

Hello Fresh Turkey & Sides box, $170

Omaha Steaks Smoked Whole Turkey, $90 and up

Books

Andersen Ross Photography Inc./Getty Images

In August, the American Booksellers Association advised booksellers to stock up on titles they expected to be in demand during the holiday shopping season. Maybe everybody got the memo? As of publication, physical copies of all of Amazon's Top 10 best-sellers of 2021, including the new hit novel, "The Four Winds" by Kristin Hannah, were available via the retail giant. (And the best thing about books? Even when hardcovers and paperbacks are sold out, e-book editions are often available.)

"The Four Winds: A Novel" (Hardcover), $14

"The Four Winds: A Novel" (Kindle Edition), $15

Clothing

Michael Kors via Amazon

No, it's just not just sportswear that we're told storm clouds are gathering over. It's every kind of wear. "It's been difficult to plan inventory flow with much precision," Nordstrom CEO Erik Nordstrom told investors, as reported by CBS News. "We do not expect those conditions to change anytime soon."

Problems may ensue if you're looking to acquire threads in a timely manner from the brands that are caught up in the Vietnam factory-shutdown vortex -- like, say, Michael Kors. On Amazon, we found size options were limited on at least a couple of Michael Kors dresses. But we also found the hooded, Michael Kors women's three-quarter-length, chocolate-brown down puffer coat in stock, and available in a range of sizes.

Michael Kors Women's Chocolate Brown 3/4 Down Puffer Coat with Hood, $225

Here are some Early Black Friday deals that haven't sold out yet

Don't let supply chain issues make you too nervous about the holiday -- there are plenty of great gifts on sale you can shop right now. Here are some of our favorite early Black Friday deals you can shop at some of the nation's top retailers.

Walmart Black Friday deals

Walmart's Black Friday sale kicked off early on Nov. 3, with deals on big screen Roku TVs, coffeemakers, toys and more.

TCL 55-inch 4K smart TV with Roku

TCL via Walmart

This Roku-based smart TV with 4K resolution, a Walmart exclusive, offers voice control to find movies, change the channel and adjust the volume with the press of a single button. The home screen can also be personalized to display favorite streaming apps, arranged in the order you want. If you're wondering if it's a quality television, know this: It's currently got a 4.9 star rating with Walmart reviewers.

TCL 55-inch 4K smart TV with Roku, $228

Samsung Chromebook 4

Samsung via Walmart

Save $112 when you purchase this Samsung Chromebook during Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days sale. This slim 11.6-inch device features 4 GB of memory, a full-size keyboard and trackpad and voice control with Google Assistant. You may find better Chromebooks for sale this holiday season, but you'll be hard pressed to find another under $100.

Samsung Chromebook 4, $87 (regularly $284)

Roku Premiere 4K

Roku via Walmart

Upgrade your screen experience for less: Roku is on sale during Deals for Days. With this remote and premium HDMI cable package you can stream movies and TV in HD, 4K and HDR. Roku Premiere works with most voice assistants.

Roku Premiere 4K, $20

Keurig K-compact single-serve coffee maker

Keurig via Walmart

Looking for a great gift for a coffee lover? This single-serve Keurig is on sale for almost half off during Walmart's Deals for Days event. The space-saving coffee maker can brew your favorite java, tea or hot cocoa in 6-, 8- and 10-ounce cup sizes. Again, you'll be hard pressed to find a new Keurig for a price as low as $35 this year.

Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve Coffee Maker, $35 (regularly $67)

Rock Crawler RC monster truck

Hot Wheels via Walmart

This remote-controlled, 23-inch long vehicle really puts the "monster" in monster truck. This massive toy features radio control, four wheel drive and an internal USB rechargeable battery.

New Bright 4WD 1:6 RC Rock Crawler, $45

Rainbow High dolls

Rainbow High via Walmart

You'll save $55 when you buy this six pack of Rainbow High dolls during Walmart's Deals for Days event. Instead of just one doll, you can take home Violet, Ruby, Sunny, Skyler, Poppy and Jade. Each doll comes dressed in their respective signature color. The kit includes a hair comb and a stand for each doll.

Rainbow High dolls, $64 (reduced from $119)

L.O.L. Surprise! Amazing Surprise 14 doll set

L.O.L. Surpise! via Walmart

Walmart has early Black Friday deals on some the hottest toys of 2021, including L.O.L. Surprise! doll sets. This amazing surprise kit has over 70 little surprises to unbox, including 14 exclusive dolls two of which are L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. fashion dolls. The amazing surprise set also includes two fashion store play sets and maze boxes that can be put back together to create a cityscape.

L.O.L. Surprise! Amazing Surprise, $64

Luxe dual-nozzle bidet attachment

Luxe via Walmart

Here's an unusually refreshing Black Friday deal: Walmart has a bidet on deep discount during Deals for Days. Their Luxe W85 model features a dual-nozzle, non-electric bidet attachment that uses fresh water to cleanse your intimate areas. The bidet has pressure control knobs for user preference as well as a hygienic nozzle guard gate for easy maintenance.

Luxe dual nozzle bidet attachment, $25

Champion women's jersey joggers

Walmart

Champion women's jersey joggers are also on sale at Walmart now. You can get a pair for just $19 (reduced from $25).

Michael Kors women's watch

Walmart

This Michael Kors Women's Pyper gold case black leather watch, originally $149, is now available for $92 at Walmart.

LOL Surprise Confetti Under Wraps dolls

LOL Surprise dolls are hot items this holiday season. Walmart

If you have little ones around, you know how popular these doll-and-accessory-surprise unboxing balls can be. LOL Surprise Confetti Under Wraps dolls, now just $10 (reduced from $13), make great stocking stuffers.

Keurig K-Duo coffee maker with carafe brewing

Walmart

Pod-based coffee brewers are convenient, but not always cost effective when you want to make a lot of coffee at once. The Keurig K-Duo ($79) offers the best of both worlds, with K-Cup-based and basket-and-carafe-style brewing options.

Best Buy Black Friday deals

Best Buy has TVs, laptops, video games and more tech on sale.

Nest hub smart display with Google Assistant (2nd gen)



Google via Best Buy

This Google device allows you to control your entire home from one screen. This second generation Nest hub is compatible with all Nest products and thousands of other compatible devices, including your TV. Use the touchscreen to dim the lights, play music in any room or use your voice to ask Google a question.

Nest hub smart display with Google Assistant (2nd gen), $50 (regularly $100)

Nest smart programmable wifi thermostat

Google via Best Buy

This smart thermostat can be controlled from anywhere, as long as you have access to the Google Home app. It also comes in four different colors. Right now, you can buy one on sale for $30 off its regular price.

Nest smart programmable wifi thermostat, $100 (regularly $130)

The early Black Friday Google sale at Best Buy also includes:

HyperX streamer starter pack



HyperX via Best Buy

Equip your aspiring streamer, podcaster, TikToker or ASMRtist with these audio must-haves. The HyperX streamer starter pack comes with a SoloCast USB microphone that features a tap-to-mute function, multi-platform compatibility and a Cloud Core gaming headset with a detachable noise-cancelling microphone and 7.1 surround sound.

HyperX streamer starter pack, $80 (regularly $130)

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K



Amazon via Best Buy

This Amazon Fire TV stick is 50% off right now at Best Buy. The device offers support for leading HDR formats, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos Audio and gives you access to the latest 4K content. Plus, you can control the device with the Alexa voice remote, which means no more toggling around to find what you're looking for.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, $25 (regularly $50)

Samsung 70-inch smart TV



Samsung via Best Buy

This 2021 model features a crystal processor that lets you watch TV and movies in 4K ultra high definition. The smart TV can also access your favorite apps and streaming services right on its 70-inch screen, powered by Tizen OS. Buy one now for $150 off its regular listed price during Best Buy's early Black Friday sale.

Samsung 70-inch smart TV, $600 (regularly $750)

50" TCL Roku TV (Series 4)

Save $70 on this highly rated TCL Roku 4K TV at Best Buy now. Best Buy

The highly rated TCL Roku Series 4 TV is in a real sweet spot of quality and value.

TCL 50" 4K Roku TV Series 4, $360 (reduced from $450)

Amazon Black Friday deals

Amazon's pre-Black Friday sale, featuring what the company is calling "epic deals," is on now. You can save big on Alexa-powered devices, toys, apparel, kitchenware, beauty and much more. Here's a sampling of what's on sale.

Apple via Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro, $189 (reduced from $249)

Amazon

Echo Show 5, $45 (reduced from $80)

Amazon

Melissa & Doug Mine to Love wooden play bunk bed for dolls, $39 (reduced from $54)

Amazon

The LOL Surprise! Movie Magic Studios set includes 12 dolls and more than 70 unboxing reveals, plus a green screen for kids to make movies. It's currently $38 off at Amazon.

Target Black Friday deals

We're still counting down the days until Halloween, but the Target Holiday Shop is decking the halls with $5 decor deals, $20 wreath deals and more.

Here are more great deals you can shop at Target now.

Target

Target has Baby Yoda on sale as well -- save $3 on this cuddly 8-inch Baby Yoda plush right now.

Nordstrom Black Friday deals

Nordstrom has markdowns on men's, women's and children's fashion, home and more.

Nordstrom

Nike Men's Dri-Fit zip jacket, $45 (reduced from $75)





Nordstrom

Nordstrom Snuggle Plush faux fur slipper, $15 (reduced from $29)

Black Friday deals at Kohl's now

Kohl's has plenty of deals on apparel, kitchen appliances, home goods and more. Right now, take an extra 20% off with promo code DEALS20 (through Nov. 4). And don't forget to redeem your saved up Kohl's Cash now through Nov. 10.

The Big One oversized plush throw, $13 (regularly $27)

Ninja CREAMi ice cream maker, $200 (reduced from $230)

Women's Gloria Vanderbilt Amanda classic jeans, buy one get one 50% off (regularly $40)

GameStop pre-Black Friday deals

GameStop has deals on video games, gaming accessories, action figures and more.

GameStop

Razer Basilisk Ultimate Wireless gaming mouse with charging dock, $130 (reduced from $170)

Wayfair pre-Black Friday deals

Find furniture, small kitchen appliances, bedding and more reduced at Wayfair.

Magic Bullet

Wayfair

The Magic Bullet countertop blender, $39 (reduced from $57)

Mercury Row Imani square arm sleeper

Mercury Row via Wayfair

This reviewer-loved velvet sofa bed has a 1950s feel. It transforms into a twin-size bed and is available in three colors, including this eye-catching green.

Mercury Row Imani square arm sleeper, $490 (reduced from $669)

Mercury Row cotton wall hanging

Mercury Row via Wayfair

Choose from cream or gray in this cotton wall hanging with a tasseled bottom. Try using it as earthquake-proof artwork above a bed.

Mercury Row cotton wall hanging, $50 (reduced from $70)

Tucker Murphy Pet Nyberg specialty cat bed

Tucker Murphy via Wayfair

It doesn't get much cuter than a cat in a hammock. This particular design won't look out of place with most décor.

Tucker Murphy Pet Nyberg specialty cat bed, $30 (reduced from $41)

Ulta pre-Black Friday deals

Find makeup, skincare, fragrances and more reduced at Ulta.

Ulta

Prince U Got the Look vegan eyeshadow palette, $28 (regularly $55)

