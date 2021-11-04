Oprah's Favorite Things 2021 are now for sale on Amazon

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The 2021 list of Oprah's Favorite Things is out, with gift ideas ranging from a $25 electric toothbrush to $2,000 smart rower. Steve Jennings / Getty Images

Every year, Oprah Winfrey unveils her annual Favorite Things List, a roundup of the latest and greatest holiday gifts of the year. On Monday, Oprah unveiled her top picks for 2021, with a tiny twist: Instead of focusing on big brands, she opted to celebrate small businesses, women-owned brands and items created by people of color.

This year's comprehensive roundup features 110 items spanning a wide range of categories, including pets, kids, kitchen, tech, beauty and home. You'll find something on the list no matter your budget, from the Crayon Case's budget-friendly crayon inspired iShadow palettes for $12 to major splurges such as the $1,795 Hydrow rowing machine.

The greatest thing about this year's list? Shop every single item with the click of a button on Amazon, the majority with free shipping for Amazon Prime members.

CBS Essentials rounded up our 12 picks from Oprah's Favorite Things 2021 List.

Barefoot Dreams Cozychic ribbed hooded robe

Barefoot Dreams

Known for ultra cozy robes and blankets, Barefoot Dreams landed a spot on Oprah's list yet again, this year for a "yummy-feeling" Cozychic ribbed and hooded robe. Winfrey maintains that the "roomy fit" and ribbed material and hood "up the cozy factor," making the unisex bathrobe "a guaranteed crowd pleaser."

Philips One rechargeable toothbrush by Sonicare

Electric toothbrushes are a popular Christmas request for a reason. Winfrey, a Sonicare devotee, chose this travel-friendly rechargeable smart brush not only because it "uses micro-vibrations to ensure a complete clean" but also because it features a two-minute timer, "so brushing isn't cut short." An added bonus? The under-$25 toothbrush (perfect for a stocking stuffer) comes in a sleek carrying case.

Beast Blender and Hydration System

The brain behind NutriBullet designed the Beast, a countertop gadget that not only blends smoothies and silky beverages, but also creates fruit-, veggie- and herb-infused spa water. The ribbed blending vessel also doubles as a bottle with the help of an included drinking lid.

Beekman 1802 hand cream set

Beekman 1802/Amazon

The New York-based goat milk beauty brand Beekman 1802 name may sound familiar; it recently nabbed headlines for transforming its upstate boutique into the fictional "Schitt's Creek" Rose Apothecary. "Did you know that goat milk has a similar pH to human skin?" Winfrey says. "I didn't. But what I do know for sure is that hands could use extra love these days." She suggests you wrap up this trio of gentle, scented creams, made with goat milk sourced from family-owned farms around the country, for your friends and family.

Tovala smart oven

Plenty of kitchen gadgets earned spots on the roundup, including this Tovala smart oven that kept Winfrey's BFF Gayle King "fed through isolation," according to the publisher. "You can scan the barcode of a grocery item and the oven will adjust its settings to cook it," she writes.

Sigma Beauty Essential Travel Brush set

Always a great gift for the holidays, these makeup brushes from woman-owned vegan cosmetics brand Sigma Beauty got Winfrey's approval this year. She likes that this synthetic fiber brush kit includes "everything from foundation application to eye lining to blending" and also that "the pieces snap together in a totable case."

Aura Carver Luxe smart photo frame

"Why pick just one photo to frame when you can select an infinite number?" Winfrey points out, adding Aura's latest Carver Luxe smart photo frame to the list. Gift this "digital memory-keeper," which enables family or friends to upload photos and videos via the Aura app and send them directly to the frame, "so you can easily share fun life moments no matter how far apart you are."

Essentials Catch wireless charging stations

Oprah brought back Essentials wireless charging pads for another holiday season. However, this year she chose a new linen finish, which "looks beautiful on a nightstand." Choose from three sizes, starting at $40 for the smallest. "The small size is great for travel, medium can charge multiple items, and the large one can juice all your tech at once, plus it has a tray for jewelry and other odds and ends."

Bose Sleepbuds II

Give the gift of sound, as well as sleep. "Drown out a partner's snoring or listen to white noise at night" with Bose's latest noise-cancelling earbuds. "They are so darn comfortable— even if you sleep with your ear smushed up against the pillow," Winfrey maintains.

Musee Women of Change bath balm bundle

Oprah raves that Musee's "whimsically packaged paraben- and sulfate-free" Women of Change bath balms are giftable for "kids and kids at heart." Paying tribute to powerful female figures, including Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Frida Kahlo, each box contains five balms and matching magnets. "I also like that the Mississippi-based company makes it a point to hire people with disabilities, those in recovery, or those who need a second chance," she notes.

GreenPan Reserve cookware set

Winfrey endorses this GreenPan Reserve cookware set, noting that the nonstick pots and pans are "durable" and come in "fantastic" colors," including chocolate truffle, blush pink, light yellow, mint julep and oxford blue. "With a special ceramic nonstick coating that requires little to no oil, they encourage health-conscious cooking, retain even heat, and won't release unhealthy fumes," she adds.

All of Us Crayons' the Rounds Skin Tone crayons

All of Us/Amazon

Gifts that inspire creativity keep on giving. Oprah points out that this All of Us Crayon's skin tone colored set is "extra special" because it celebrates diversity. "When Sabine Joseph's daughter asked her to draw a picture of her grandmother, Joseph couldn't find a crayon that matched her beautiful brown skin. So she created these eight to represent the beauty of all skin tones," Oprah exclaims.

