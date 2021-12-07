The best sales and deals on Christmas presents at Walmart

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Find Christmas gifts on sale at Walmart now.

If you haven't finished your Christmas shopping yet, there are some deals on gifts at Walmart you won't want to miss. Save big on Chromebooks, robot vacuums and more right now.

Click the link below to find everything that's on sale post-Cyber Monday at Walmart.

Or ahead, we've done the work for you, selecting some of the top online-only deals. If you see something you like, snap it up now: There's no telling when these Christmas gift deals will end.

PlayStation 5 console: $499



Sony via Walmart

The Sony PlayStation 5 features near instant load times for installed PS5 games, high frame rate gameplay (120 fps) for compatible games, a wireless haptic controller with built-in microphone and 4K graphics.

We put a "check stock now" button below so you can check and see if you can catch a surprise PS5 restock today. (PS5 availability is online only.)

PlayStation 5 console (Blu-ray), $499

100 USPS Forever stamps: $48



Walmart

You'll have enough stamps to send all your Christmas cards -- and thank-you cards -- with this roll of first-class Forever stamps. You'll pay $58 for a roll of 100 at the post office, but Walmart has them discounted by $10.

USPS U.S. Flag 1 Roll of 100 USPS Forever first class postage stamps, $48 (reduced from $58)

Samsung Chromebook 4: $126



Samsung via Walmart

You save more than half off when you purchase this Samsung Chromebook. This slim 11.6-inch device features 4 GB of memory, a full-size keyboard and trackpad and voice control with Google Assistant.

Samsung Chromebook 4, $126 (regularly $284)

Michael Kors Jet Set large crossbody bag: $95

Michael Kors via Walmart

Cross-body bags are always a welcome gift, largely because they're versatile. This particular bag has gold-chain detailing and a generous 9-inch width.

Michael Kors Jet Set large crossbody bag, $95 (reduced from $328)

KidKraft Uptown play kitchen: $99

KidKraft via Walmart

This 30-piece play food set has everything your cooking-obsessed kiddo could want. The KidKraft play kitchen includes interactive features such as clicking and turning knobs, appliance doors that open and close, realistic burners, a working chalkboard and more. The toy setup is $100 off right now.

KidKraft Uptown play kitchen, $99 (regularly $200)

The Pioneer Woman 30-piece cook and prep set: $79

The Pioneer Woman via Walmart

This non-stick cookware set comes in two different colors. It includes two saucepans with lids, two frying pans, a Dutch oven with a lid, a skillet, a wooden spoon, a baker with a lid, a chef knife with a sheath, a paring knife with a sheath, a mixing bowl with a lid, four measuring bowls, four measuring spoons, a pie dish with a lid, and a slotted turner.

The Pioneer Woman 30-piece cook and prep set, $79

Samsung Jet 60 Fit cordless stick vacuum: $179



Samsung via Walmart

The cordless vacuum is $120 off. The Samsung Jet 60 cordless stick vacuum features a removable battery, a five-layer filtration system, a high capacity dust bin and a long-reach crevice tool.

Samsung Jet 60 Fit cordless stick vacuum, $179 (regularly $299)

Anker Eufy robot vacuum: $249

Anker via Walmart

This robot vacuum has home mapping and an automatic suction-power adjustment. It is also compatible with Amazon Alexa or the Google Assistant for hands-free control.

Anker Eufy Robot Vacuum, $249 (reduced from $350)

Shark EZ bagless self-empty robot vacuum: $299

Shark via Walmart

This Shark vacuum can be controlled via an app or voice control to clean carpets and hard floors. After each cleaning session, the device automatically empties itself into its bagless self-empty base, so you won't have to empty it time and time again.

Shark EZ bagless self-empty robot vacuum, $299 (regularly $499)

Luxe dual-nozzle bidet attachment: $20

Luxe via Walmart

Here's an unusually refreshing gift idea: Walmart has a bidet on sale. The Luxe W85 model features a dual-nozzle, non-electric bidet attachment. The bidet has pressure-control knobs for user preference as well as a hygienic nozzle-guard gate for easy maintenance.

Luxe dual nozzle bidet attachment, $20 (reduced from $25)

Hamilton Beach Fryer (2 liter): $35



Walmart

Sure, air fryers are all the rage. But did you know you can get a great deal on a traditional fryer as well? This Hamilton Beach model holds up to 8 cups of oil.

Hamilton Beach fryer, $35 (reduced from $53)

