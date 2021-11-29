Best Buy Cyber Monday sale: Our favorite tech deals you can shop right now

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Apple AirPods and the rest of the season's hottest tech is on sale right now at the Best Buy Black Friday sale. Best Buy

Attention, gadget lovers -- and those looking to cross electronics items off their Christmas shopping list: Thanksgiving 2021 and Black Friday 2021 are officially over. But the sales continue.

For tech lovers, that's great news; Cyber Monday deals are happening at Best Buy right now. The electronics mega-retailer is offering weekly and daily deals and sales on everything, including sales on laptops and computers, sales on TVs and projectors, sales on wireless headphones, sales on cell phones, sales on tablets, sales on major appliances and more.

Looking for even more great tech deals? Be sure to check out today's Cyber Monday sale at Amazon, and today's Cyber Monday sale at Walmart as well.

Don't miss these Best Buy Cyber Monday daily deals

Best Buy has unveiled a slate of Cyber Monday deals that are good today only. If you see something here you like, you'd better jump on the opportunity -- these deals expire at midnight CST tonight.

Apple AirPods Max (Sky Blue color only): $456

Apple's new noise-cancelling, over-the-ear AirPods Max headphones don't ever come cheap, but you can save almost $100 buying them at Best Buy in the Sky Blue color. (Other colors are available at $479, which is still a solid discount over the $549 MSRP.)

Apple AirPods Max (Sky Blue color only), $456 (regularly $549)

32" Insignia LED HD Fire TV: $120

If you're looking for a good Cyber Monday TV sale, Best Buy has one -- if you're looking for a smaller, 32-inch television, that is. The electronics giant is offering this 720p LED TV with the Fire TV operating system for just $120, a savings of $80.

32" Insignia LED HD Fire TV, $120 (reduced from $200)

If you want to mount that new television on the wall, there's good news: Best Buy has TV mounts on sale for Cyber Monday as well. Again, this is a limited-time daily deal that expires at midnight tonight.

Best Buy Essentials Tilting TV Mount for up to 50" TV, $15 (regularly $25)

We've selected more of our favorite Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals at Best Buy and shared them below.

KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus stand mixer

Good news for those looking for a high-end kitchen deal: Best Buy has again reduced the KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus stand mixer to $250 during its Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale -- that's half off. Don't delay on this deal, however -- some colors have already sold out.

KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus stand mixer, $250 (reduced from $500)

Nintendo Switch bundle with Mario Kart 8

The Sony PlayStation 5 is still very hard to find, but the Nintendo Switch is still available. During its Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale, Best Buy is selling the Nintendo Switch console (which normally sells for $299 on its own) as part of a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle for the same price.

Nintendo Switch bundled with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle, $299

11.6" ASUS Chromebook (32GB): $109

If you're shopping for a Chromebook this holiday season, you'll be hard pressed to find a less expensive device than this $109 ASUS offered by Best Buy right now. It features an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of flash memory.

11.6" ASUS Chromebook (32GB), $109 (regularly $219)

4K UHD Blu-ray Movies: $5.99 and up

Best Buy frequently discounts a selection of Blu-ray movies for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and this year is no different. You can save on a number of classic films and recent releases, including Sonic the Hedgehog, F9, Total Recall, Ghostbusters, Wonder Woman 1984, Parasite and more. You can take a look at the full list of Best Buy's discounted 4K Blu-ray movies by tapping the button below.

4K UHD Blu-ray Movies, $5.99 and up

Don't have a way to watch movies in 4K? Good news: Best Buy also has a selection of HD Blu-ray movie starting at $3.99 each.

HD Blu-ray Movies, $3.99 and up

11.6" Lenovo Flex 3 two-in-one Chromebook (32GB): $300

Or you can upgrade to this Lenovo Flex 3 Chromebook that doubles as a touchscreen tablet during Best Buy's Black Friday sale. The Chromebook features natural finger-touch navigation, multicore processing, a built-in 720p webcam with microphone, a 4GB system memory and a 32GB eMMC flash memory.

11.6" Lenovo Flex 3 two-in-one Chromebook, $330 (regularly $379)

Apple AirPods with wireless charging case: $150



Apple AirPods are $50 off right now. These water-resistant wireless earbuds come with a wireless charging case. Easily share audio from your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, or Apple TV to your AirPods. Plus, they're compatible with Siri.

Apple AirPods with wireless charging case, $150 (regularly $200)

Best Buy also has the newly released Apple AirPods 3 (with a MagSafe charging case), which is sure to be one of the hottest gifts this holiday season. It's currently available for $179 at Best Buy -- list price -- though at last check Amazon had the Apple AirPods 3 for $150, a savings of $29. (Savings are applied at checkout.)

Apple AirPods with MagSafe charging case, $150 at Amazon

JBL Reflect Mini NC sport headphones: $75

These wireless headphones feature active noise canceling to tune out the world, as well as smart ambient technology to keep you aware of your surroundings, even when you're tuning in to your favorite podcast. JBL's wireless sport headphones are also waterproof and feature auto-pause so you won't miss a second of audio should an ear bud fall out.

JBL Reflect Mini NC sport headphones, $75 (regularly $150)

7.5' Mr. Christmas Alexa-enabled artificial smart Christmas tree: $350

Is it holiday magic? No, it's your Amazon Alexa-compatible Christmas tree. Ask Alexa to turn your pre-lit Mr. Christmas tree's lights on and off at scheduled times throughout the day or perform one of 40 lighting functions. Best Buy is sold out of the 6.5-foot Mr. Christmas tree, but at last check, the 7.5-foot smart tree was still available.

Mr. Christmas Alexa-enabled 7.5-foot artificial Christmas tree, $350 (regularly $500)

Roku Premiere 4K streaming media player: $20



Black Friday and Cyber Monday are typically a great times to pick up a Roku streamer, but many of those deals are gone. Still, if you want a streaming stick instead, there's good news. Check out the the easy-to-hide Roku Streaming Stick 4K, which plugs in to an HDMI port on the back of your television. You can save $20 on the Roku Streaming Stick 4K at Best Buy now.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K, $30 (regularly $50)

Buy an Oculus Quest 2 Virtual Reality headset, get a $50 gift card



Here's a great way to try out virtual reality on the cheap: If you buy a Oculus Quest 2 VR headset for $299, you'll get a $50 Best Buy e-gift card for free.

Oculus Quest 2 Virtual Reality headset and $50 gift card, $299 ($349 value)

55" Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV: $1,000

Transform your TV into a piece of art when you're not streaming your favorite shows. The Frame smart TV has a built-in motion sensor that activates your device to display your favorite pieces of art with a 4K resolution picture, whenever you enter the room. No matter if you're admiring a Rothko or streaming Netflix, this QLED TV produces 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 color space, which is the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television. Plus, it's $500 off for Best Buy's Black Friday sale.

55" Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV, $1,000 (regularly $1,500)

65" LG C1 series OLED smart TV: $1,800

The smart TV is $300 off right now during Best Buy's Black Friday deals. The 65-inch screen features over 8 million self-lit pixels. The TV comes with Google Assistant and Alexa built in. The LG device's a9 Gen4 AI processor adjusts picture and sound automatically.

65" LG C1 series OLED smart TV, $1,800 (regularly $2,100)

OnePlus 9 Pro smartphone: $900

The OnePlus 9 Pro is on sale right now during Best Buy's Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale. The device's camera was co-developed with the camera brand Hasselblad. The OnePlus 9 Pro features a 120Hz fluid display and 12GB of RAM. OnePlus' signature Warp Charge 65T can charge your phone to full battery in less than half an hour. Amazon is also offering the Android 11 smartphone at the same reduced price during its Black Friday deals.

OnePlus 9 Pro, $900 (regularly $1,069)

Nest mini smart speaker: $25



Expand your Google Home -- and bring Google Assistant -- to the kitchen, den, bedroom and more with the Nest mini smart speaker, now half off.

Nest mini smart speaker, $25 (regularly $50)

Amazon Fire TV stick 4K: $25



This Amazon Fire TV stick is 50% off right now at Best Buy. The device offers support for leading HDR formats Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos Audio, and gives you access to the latest 4K content. Plus, you can control the device with the Alexa voice remote, which means no more toggling around to find what you're looking for.

Amazon Fire TV stick 4K, $25 (regularly $50)

70" Samsung smart TV: $600

This 2021 model features a crystal processor that lets you watch TV and movies in 4K ultra high definition. The smart TV can also access your favorite apps and streaming services right on its 70-inch screen, powered by Tizen OS. Buy one now for $150 off its regular listed price during Best Buy's Black Friday sale.

70" Samsung smart TV, $600 (regularly $750)

Microsoft Surface Pro 7: $800



This multi-tasking laptop is on sale at Best Buy. This Microsoft device features an Intel Core processor, all-day battery, instant-on abilities, improved graphics, two USB-C ports and up to 16GB RAM and 256GB of storage. It's also the thinnest Surface device yet, at just 7.33 millimeters. Right now you can buy it for $400 off its regular price.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7, $800 (regularly $1,200)

Lenovo 14" Yoga 9i 14 2-in-1 laptop: $1,350



It's a great time to upgrade your laptop. This Windows 11 upgradable Lenovo model is $400 off. This device features a powerful quad-core with an eight-way processing performance and has a 16GB system memory.

Lenovo 14" Yoga 9i 14 2-in-1, $1,350 (regularly $1,750)

Samsung large capacity front load washer: $750



Best Buy and Samsung are offering this 4.5-cubic-foot, front-loading washer for $400 off its regular price. Samsung's AI-powered smart dial learns and recommends your favorite wash cycles so you won't have to go to the trouble of programming it in yourself. The device is SmartThings App-compatible, so you can receive end-of-cycle alerts, remotely start or stop your wash, and schedule cycles, all on your phone.

Samsung Smart Dial front load washer, $750 (regularly $1,150)

You can also save on a matching Samsung dryer. You can even arrange for delivery, and for hauling away your old dryer via the Samsung website.

Samsung Smart Dial electric dryer with Super Speed Dry, $749 (reduced from $1,149)

Samsung Smart Dial gas dryer with Super Speed Dry, $849 (reduced from $1,249)

Apple 21.5-inch iMac: $1,200



Best Buy has Black Friday deals on Apple products, including this iMac with retina 4K display. The 21.5-inch iMac comes with an Intel Core i3 processor, as well as 8GB of memory and a 1TB hard drive. This Apple computer is $300 off during the Best Buy's Cyber Monday sale.

Apple 21.5-inch iMac, $1,200 (regularly $1,500)

ProForm Pro 5000 treadmill: $1,200

Save $500 and kickstart your 2022 resolutions when you buy this treadmill during Best Buy's Black Friday deals. This ProForm machine comes with a 14-inch smart touchscreen, Bluetooth heart-rate-monitoring technology, and an included 30 day iFIT membership, valued at $396.

ProForm Pro 5000 treadmill, $1,200 (regularly $1,700)

