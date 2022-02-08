Super gear for Los Angeles Rams fans before the Super Bowl

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Whose house?!

On Feb. 13, the Los Angeles Rams will take on the Cincinnati Bengals for the title of Super Bowl LVI champions at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Rams fans, it has only been two years since the Rams' 2020 Super Bowl title, but your team is back for another chance at Super Bowl glory. It's time to show your love for the Los Angeles Rams and show off your best royal blue and gold. We found some of the finest Rams gear the internet has to offer. We're not just talking official Rams T-shirts and hats. We also found Rams kitchen items, toys, footwear, accessories and more.

Before you slip into something sporty, do you have everything you need before the Super Bowl? Is your TV ready? Samsung just put its best TVs for watching sports on sale ahead of the Super Bowl. And if it's time to level up your TV audio, these are the best soundbar deals you can get right now. What's your seating situation like? Check out these bean bags and other easy seating so everyone can be comfortable during the game. You'll also need easy, impressive food to order for your Super Bowl party -- and an airfryer or an Instant Pot to keep it all warm.

Simple Modern Rams 30-ounce tumbler: $35

Simple Modern via Amazon

This officially licensed vacuum insulated stainless steel tumbler is double-walled and will keep your beverage nice and cold. The lids and straws are top rack dishwasher safe.

Simple Modern Rams 30-ounce tumbler, $35

Los Angeles Rams elite tailgate chair: $40

Fanatics

This outdoor chair features adjustable armrests and two cup holders. The officially licensed Rams chair can hold up to 250 pounds.

Los Angeles Rams elite tailgate chair: $40

Foco NFL team logo horizontal flag: $30

Foco via Amazon

Let everybody know who you're rooting for with this 3 by 5-foot flag.

Foco NFL team logo horizontal flag, $30

Team fan apparel NFL game day adult pro football T-Shirt: $28

Team Fan Apparel via Amazon

This classic Rams T-shirt will let everyone know what team you're rooting for. The pre-shrunk tee runs up to a 2XL.

Team fan apparel NFL game day adult pro football T-Shirt, $28

Los Angeles Rams majestic threads Super Bowl LVI bound Hollywood 3/4-sleeve T-shirt: $45



Fanatics

This T-shirt is a great option for people who want to look sporty, but not too sporty. The tee runs up to a 2XL.

Los Angeles Rams majestic threads Super Bowl LVI bound Hollywood 3/4-sleeve T-shirt: $45

Aaron Donald L.A. Rams Nike Super Bowl LVI bound game jersey: $140

Fanatics

Rooting for the Rams' defensive tackle? You can proudly wear his name and number on this jersey.

Aaron Donald L.A. Rams Nike Super Bowl LVI bound game jersey, $140

Zubaz NFL team jogger pant: $50



Zubaz via Amazon

Show your love for the Rams all over your body, legs included. These comfortable joggers feature a wide elastic waistband and two inseam side pockets. They currently run up to an XL.

Zubaz NFL team jogger pant, $50

Los Angeles Rams '47 Super Bowl LVI bound MVP adjustable hat: $32

Fanatics

This hat will make a great memento for when the Los Angeles Rams battle the Cincinnati Bengals at Super Bowl LVI. The adjustable hat features a back velcro closure.

Los Angeles Rams '47 Super Bowl LVI bound MVP adjustable hat, $32

Foco NFL team logo memory foam slide slippers: $34

Foco via Amazon

Stay cozy during the Super Bowl. These waffle-knit slippers have a soft, memory-foam interior and a gripped outsole. These slippers are available in sizes 7 to 14.

Foco NFL team logo memory foam slide slippers, $34

The Sports Vault NFL kitchen knives: $30

The Sports Vault via Amazon

These Rams knives are almost too cool to use. They make the perfect Super Bowl utensils for carving meats, slicing baguettes and cutting bits of cheese for your Super Bowl charcuterie spread.

The Sports Vault NFL kitchen knives, $30

NFL plastic snack helmet: $60



HSN

This NFL plastic snack helmet will be the most festive snack bowl at your Super Bowl party. The removable trays are dishwasher safe.

NFL plastic snack helmet, $60

Aminco NFL swirl heart earrings: $6

Aminco via Amazon

Show your love for the Rams with a sweet pair of heart-shaped earrings. These dangly earrings are made with hypoallergenic fish hook backings.

Aminco NFL Swirl Heart Earrings, $6

