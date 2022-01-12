Bean bags and other easy seating for watching the NFL playoffs and Super Bowl

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

A giant bean bag, like this one from Lovesac, makes an excellent additional seating option for guests over to watch the football playoffs. Lovesac

If your football playoff crowds are bigger than your couch, you're likely looking to pick up some additional, yet potentially temporary, seating options. Bean bags, floor poufs and stools seem made for football season. You can plop them in the living room when guests come -- but some are even eye-catching enough to keep out year-round, great for gaming, lounging and more.

Ahead are bean bags and other easy seating options for football playoff (and Super Bowl) crowds from Amazon, Wayfair, Walmart and more. These options seat one or even multiple guests, and fit into a range of budgets.

Big Joe standard bean bag chair

Wayfair

For the classic bean bag experience, pick up the Big Joe standard bean bag chair at just $34. It comes in nine colors and is made of a stain-resistant material.

Big Joe standard bean bag chair, $34 (reduced from $59)

ACEssentials sherpa cozy white large bean bag lounger

Walmart

To sit in a more upright position, choose this bean bag lounger in a sherpa material. It comes in four colors.

ACEssentials sherpa cozy white large bean bag lounger, $100

Toadstool mushroom stool

Urban Outfitters

For a quirky living room addition, pick up this toadstool mushroom stool with a cushioned seat.

Toadstool mushroom stool, $54

UpWest woven floor pouf

UpWest

This firm floor pouf won't detract from your living room's design scheme. It comes in ivory and soot colors. It also doubles as a comfy place to rest your legs.

UpWest woven floor pouf, $128

Big Joe hug standard bean bag chair

Wayfair

Cozy up in this bean bag chair that comes in two colors. It has a built-in handle that makes it easy to move.

Big Joe hug standard bean bag chair, $87

Lovesac The BigOne

Lovesac

If you're trying to seat four people all in one go, pick up The BigOne. This jumbo bean bag is filled with Durafoam, which claims to keep its shape over time, unlike standard bean bag beads. It comes with a lifetime guarantee on inserts and a three-year warranty on covers.

Lovesac The BigOne, $1,650

Chill Sack bean bag chair

Amazon

This big, classic bean bag is filled with shredded memory foam. Find its comfy micro-suede cover in 12 colors.

Chill Sack bean bag chair, $165

